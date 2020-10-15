Stevie Wonder Leaves Motown Records, Drops 2 New Songs

Wonder launched his own label, What the Fuss Records.

2020 has been a year of change for a lot of people, including Stevie Wonder. The music legend announced that his time with Motown Records has come to an end after spending his entire career on the record label.

Wonder, 70, held a virtual press conference on Tuesday (Oct. 13) where he revealed that he left the label and is releasing music under his own imprint, What the Fuss Records, named after his 2005 single, “So What the Fuss.” Wonder’s record label inked a distribution deal with Republic Records, meaning he will stay in the Universal Music Group family, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to the label reveal, Wonder debuted two new songs: “Can’t Put it in the Hands of Fate,” featuring Rapsody, Cordae, Chika and Busta Rhymes, and the Gary Clark Jr.-assisted track, “Where Is Our Love Song.” Proceeds from the latter song will go to the non-profit Feeding America.

“Can't Put It In The Hands of Fate” – Out Now.https://t.co/TSbAuGiXc9 pic.twitter.com/hDlnfh7aS7 — Stevie Wonder (@StevieWonder) October 13, 2020

Wonder was just 11 years old when music veteran, Berry Gordy, signed him to Motown in 1961. Over the last 60 years, Wonder has released more than 40 albums, which includes his 23 solo studio albums, several live albums, collaborative projects, and soundtrack albums. The Michigan native and 25-time Grammy winner has sold over 100 million records (making him one of the best-selling recording artists in history).

Last year, Wonder stepped back from the stage to undergo kidney transplant surgery. “I was blessed with a new kidney and that happened on Dec. 6, 2019,” he said during the press conference. “Since I have been released from the hospital, I've had nurses that have made sure I have my medicine on time and I'm going to take it for as long as I have to — even if it's for the rest of my life.”

“I feel great. My voice feels great,”continued Wonder. “I told my daughter, Aisha, I'm going to be like five years younger than you now.' I said, 'I'm gonna go from being 70 to like 40.’ I feel like I'm about 40 right now and I just thank everyone for their prayers and love. I'm feeling great.”