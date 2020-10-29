Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Suicide Attempt, Announces Podcast

The R&B signer’s ‘Under Construction’ podcast debuts next month.

In her first interview since attempting suicide this past summer, Tamar Braxton appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday (Oct. 28) where she opened up about her mental health, domestic violence rumors brought on by her former boyfriend, and announced the launch of a new podcast.

To start, 43-year-old Braxton confirmed reports that she attempted suicide and explained what drove her to that point. “I already felt dead,” admitted Braxton. “I felt choked every single day. It was about feeling like I couldn’t never be myself, and being misunderstood and having the stigma of the ‘angry Black woman’ all the time. That’s not who I am. That’s not what I want to portray.”

She also spoke to her original vision for Braxton Family Values, how the show caused drama in her family, and not wanting to film the spin-off, Get Ya Life! Braxton claims that WEtv made her film Get Ya Life! in exchange for green lighting another reality series.

Later in the interview, Braxton accused a family member of leaking her sexual abuse story to Iyanla Vanzant for an episode of BFV. Though she is currently estranged from her entire family, and has cut ties with WEtv, the suicide attempt will be discussed on the upcoming season of BFV -- much to Braxton’s disdain.

Braxton went on to speak about her onetime relationship with David Adefeso, whom she praised as a great man and former partner. Adefeso filed a restraining order against Braxton last month, following an alleged altercation. He has accused her of domestic violence, which she denied on the show and on Twitter.

“As a victim of domestic violence, I take domestic violence accusations seriously..& DAVID was NOT& IS NOT a VICTIM! I wish he had some type of integrity for me and keep whatever happened in our relationship private,”she tweeted. “I am trying to heal and move on and i wish he would stop this.”

Braxton may be done with WEtv’s brand of reality TV but she’s not ruling out a return to televisions. In the meantime, she's kicking off the Under Construction podcast. “Come join me to laugh, cry and relate to each other while we get better and better together,” Braxton wrote on Instagram.

The podcast debuts on Nov. 11.