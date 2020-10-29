Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Suicide Attempt, Announces Podcast

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment have entered into a new partnership. Universal Music Publishing Group signed Lamar and TDE to an exclusive global publishing administration deal, the company announced on Tuesday (Oct. 27).
“Kendrick and I are excited for our new partnership with [UMPG Chairman and CEO] Jody Gerson and UMPG,” TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith said in a statement. “Jody was passionate from the jump — she fought to make this deal happen.”
Added Gerson, “Kendrick Lamar is not only one of the greatest lyricists that has ever lived, but he has done as much or more than any artist to promote much needed change in our society through music. I and my colleagues at UMPG are deeply honored to be afforded the opportunity to join Kendrick, Anthony “Top Daw” Tiffith and the TDE family to help forward his unique and important vision.”
The terms of the deal have not been made public.
A leading global music publisher, UMPG represents music across every genre from songwriters and catalogs that include, Mariah Carey, Beastie Boys, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Lil Baby, Post Malone, Jhené Aiko, J Balvin, alongwith fellow TDE artists, ScHoolboy Q and SZA.
Chadwick Boseman’s older brother was also battling cancer at the same time as the Black Panther star. Kevin Boseman, 48, recently marked the two-year anniversary of his cancer being in remission.
The professional dancer revealed the health update on his Instagram Story. A screen grab of the post was captured by The Shaderoom earlier this week. "I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy," he wrote. ”I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission. Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary. October 14, 2020."
The Boseman’s brother’s include Derrick Boseman, a 54-year-old pastor. The grieving brother’s opened up about Chadwick in a New York Times piece published in early October.
“I have been trying to remember Chad and not Chadwick, and there’s just been a lot of Chadwick in the air,” Kevin said adding that when a family member is also a celebrity, “You have to start sharing that person with the world. I always endeavored to just treat him like my brother.”
Years before he made it big, Chadwick moved to New York City to chase his acting dreams. He lived with Kevin, who became a successful dancer, touring with Alvin Ailey's dancer theater, and appearing in a stage production of The Lion King.
In 2016, Chadwick was diagnosed with cancer just as his career began to take off. He kept the diagnosis out of the public eye and continued to film movies in between undergoing treatment. After an arduous four-year battle, Chadwick succumbed to the disease in August. The day before his passing, Chadwick told Pastor Boseman, “Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game.”
With the 2020 election season underway, 2 Chainz, Rapsody, and Yara Shahidi have teamed up with Sprite for their Create Your Future voting campaign. According to a press release, the beverage brand's non-partisan initiative is aiming to "inspire and educate young Black and multicultural voters" to head to the polls this year.
To drive the message, six emerging Black artists were also tapped to create artwork inspired by the importance of voting—photographer Yvette Glasco, fashion designer BLUBOY, illustrator Neka King, artist Sage Guillory, fashion designer Dorothy Lawes, and artist Foremost. 2 Chainz, Shahidi, and Rapsody will be using their platforms to promote the artists' work while encouraging the youth around America.
2 Chainz—who joined forces with Sprite to support DJs who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic over the summer—will be using art by up-and-coming creators to inspire the youth to get out and vote. "Sprite has a long history of putting on artists and tastemakers in hip-hop," pointed out the award-winning artist. "Now I’m teaming up with Sprite again for the Create Your Future campaign, which encourages Black and multicultural youth to learn about the different ways to vote. No matter your background or where you live, it’s important to educate yourself on the candidates, their policies, and the process to vote.”
“Sprite’s Create Your Future initiative is about harnessing the brilliance and power of Black creative expression to empower myself and my peers to get creative, get informed, and exercise our right to vote in the upcoming election," said grownish actress and social activist, Yara Shahidi. "I am excited to utilize my platform to amplify the voices of emerging creators and encourage meaningful action through everyday civic engagement.”
“I’m proud to be a part of Sprite’s Create Your Future voting initiative. We’re working with several incredibly talented young artists who created these beautiful, powerful pieces – from fashion, to illustration, to photography – centered around their reasons for voting," added Grammy-nominated artist Rapsody. "I’ll be passing the mic to elevate their work and tell their stories. As an artist, I love telling stories, especially when they come from a real place and from people striving to create a better future for our communities.”
Check out some of the artists' pieces of work down below. For more information and additional resources on how to make your voice hear during this election, visit Sprite.com/CreateYourFuture.