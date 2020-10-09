The Vibe Mix Newsletter
"All of us put in work to try leave the ghetto," said Elephant Man as he made his debut in the pages of VIBE back in April 1998. "That's a feeling that really can't leave you." Posing in the photoshoot with an iced-out pachyderm pendant dangling from his neck, Elly and his bredrens from the Scare Dem Crew—Boom Dandimite, Harry Toddler, and Nitty Kutchie—made it all the way from Seaview Gardens, one of Kingston's hardest neighborhoods, to a full-page write up in VIBE's NEXT section, the magazine's showcase for "People on the Verge." It was a good day—but Elephant was just getting started.
The legendary dancehall icon would go on to share stages with Usher and Chris Brown, collab with Missy Elliott and Lil Jon, perform live on the nationally televised VIBE Awards, and sign a deal with Puff Daddy's Bad Boy Records. Throughout it all, he kept a strong link to Jamaica. They say an Elephant never forgets.
"We all grew in Seaview," Elephant Man told Reshma B in a Boomshots interview years later. "Me, Bounty Killer, Angel Doolas, Bramwell, Daily Bread, Nico Man, Sugar Slick, Jason Sweetness—everybody, we all one big family." Their dream was to get inside the gates of King Jammy's studio in nearby Waterhouse—the same studio that "buss" Shabba Ranks, whom Elly calls "our ghetto superstar."
Getting their start as Bounty Killer's dancehall Junior M.A.F.I.A., the Scare Dem Crew eventually parted ways to pursue solo careers. "From I was in Scare Dem Crew, I was so energetic," Elephant Man remembers. "There's so many big stars—Buju Banton, Bounty Killer...—I wanna be seen, I wanna be heard. I want people to say, 'Yo look! This is no joke thing.'" His greatest gift was his infectious energy on stage, earning Elly the title "Energy God."
That energy would carry Elephant Man to solo stardom as he dropped dancehall anthems like "Pon Di River Pon Di Bank" and "Signal Di Plane." Many of his songs referenced popular moves born at street dances in Kingston and shouted out the dancers who created them, turning more ghetto youths into celebrities. Usain Bolt even broke into a "Gully Creeper" after setting an Olympic sprinting record.
Today, VIBE and Boomshots proudly present the world premiere of Elephant Man's latest music video "Skankers," produced by Downsound Entertainment and directed by Jamaica's visual top shotta Jay Will. "Elephant said he loved Snoop's 'Sensual Seduction' video," Jay recalls. (It's no secret that Elly loves Snoop, and is always saying "Shizzle.") "I pitched him the concept of doing a 'Skankers' Soul Train line with all the dancers he shouts out on the song." Jay was a bright idea that turned into a major production with dancehall star Cecile in project manager mode working with stylist Ayana Rivière to hold fittings and dress rehearsals for a who's who of Jamaican street dance, from Shelly Belly, John Hype, and Marvin Di Beast to TC, Daniboo, Dancing Rebel, and Dolly Body—not to mention crews like Black Dice, Team Royal, and Exclusive Dancers.
Rocking an afro wig and vintage fashions, Walshy Fire of Major Lazer plays the smooth host Don Marvelous and, of course, the multitalented Elephant Man plays the keytar and the talk box as he comes with the crazy musical melodies—interpolating an '80s pop throwback by the English band Cutting Crew over a space-age dancehall track. So push the furniture back, turn the sound up, and start your own socially distanced dancehall Soul Train line. It might be just what the world needs to get over a year like 2020. Like the songs says, Elephant's music is designed to "Make the dance happy, no dancer can sad."
Amid these wild times of break-ups and no make-ups, we fortunately get to see more visions of #BlackLove with the likes of the happily married union of rap/tv stars Remy Ma and Papoose. Surviving some of the rough experiences that their early courting to locked-in relationship endured, Papoose in some ways, fell back from going super hard with his burgeoning rap career in supporting his wife and family from the sidelines. Let's be clear through, his rapid fire, high level bar game was and is always on deck and he proves this with the release of his newest single, "Maturity," from his long-awaited album, Endangered Species, dropping today (Oct. 9th).
Papoose explains what he feels is a true coming to terms with his current life status, as the video and song blend perfectly. "'Maturity,' is one of my favorite songs on the album! The time in a man's life when he matures is life changing," he states. "It is the moment that he treats his woman like a Queen, remains loyal, faithful...and puts his family first!"
Looking at the time period production of the video, you can tell this was a different experience for Pap, especially since the leading lady in it is his real life leading lady. "Shooting this maturity video was so much fun. The classical sound of the instruments played in this track reminded me of the 1920's/30's era," he continues with ampness. "My wife once gave me a 1920's themed birthday party. It was the best birthday of my life. I wanted to relive that moment. That's why I shot this video in black and white. 1920's style. Black love."
Although it's all love in his life, the troubling times we are enduring as a people weighs heavy on Pap as well. Always one to lyrically depict the days and times, this new work does just that, but with Pap at his socially sharpest (especially on the heart wrenching track, "Tribute"). "Real artists are an endangered species! Due to police brutality, this pandemic and so much injustice. Our people are also an endangered species. I didn't choose this album title, it chose me," he states strongly. "I used all live instruments because real musicians are also rare and [they are] endangered species these days. Brady Watt played all the live instruments. He's a true musician."
NEW LP AT MIDNIGHT... "ENDANGERED SPECIES" @papoosepapoose and @bradywattbass have been plotting this album since THIS DAY in February... COVID tried to shut it down but they PUSHED THRU... ENTIRELY PRODUCED BY BRADY WATT...
Getting to the main frame of rapping for the people again, Papoose's energy is in attack mode. You'll hear it on the album, but also see it in how he's active in the streets again. Check him tearing up Funk Flex's new freestyle format series, Block Work. He's still got a way with that alphabetical and numerical slaughter.
Earlier this year, actually during the height of quarantine, I had the pleasure of speaking with the young king, Note Marcato, who is the son of the musical genius Swizz Beatz. Whenever the spawn of a super star heads into the field of their parents, people tend to cringe and hope for the best. Yet, there is also the look of, "What if they win?" And that's the lane that Note Marcato has in my eyes...what if he wins with the outlandish visuals and pure artist wave that he's on?
Our talk was easy, yet very deep in the idea of self reflection and what the quarantine time did for spiritual reset and creative flows. He mentioned his previous work on music and how his feelings towards those efforts helped him make the project that he released today, BeachBum Limbo.
The project lifted off a few weeks ago with the video for his single, "Rafiki." Now if you aren't familiar with Marcato's usual presentation, the face paint may throw you for a loop but check the techniq of the full vision, music, visuals, art, expression...it all comes together to fuel his ultimate mission, “I make music as if I’m trying to save the world.” The project which is 15 songs deep and was created in a special 10 day period, gives of the young man's heart as he was finding out more about his creative process. “Normally your Marcato is the climax of a song or parts of it,” Marcato states. “So I wanted to try and make an entire album where every song is Marcato.”
Being a lover of the skies, nature and sound, Marcato uses BeachBum Limbo to define the life of now that can be explored later. You'll get the notion once you take some time with the album. Be on the look out for the VIBE interview shortly, but in the meantime rock with Note Marcato's newest project on Epic Records right here.