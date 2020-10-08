Tory Lanez Officially Charged With Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

As the son of parents who attended HBCU’s, Travis Scott is paying it forward. Captain Jack took to Twitter on Wednesday (Oct. 7) to announce that he will be paying tuition for five HBCU freshman’s.

Scott tweeted in part, “I know school just started and I wanna’ take care of 5 kids tuition for [their] first semester of school!!! Why not!!!!!” The Texas native clarified that the giveaway was strictly for HBCU students and revealed that his mother went to Grambling State University, and his father attended Prairie View A&M University.

THAT ATTENDS AN HBCU https://t.co/5eQ6YXQMc5

— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

My mom went to Grambling and my dad went to PV. Wild

— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

So far, Scott has paid tuition for Morehouse and Howard University students. Taylor Ivy, a freshman marketing student at Howard, tweeted her name and major, along with a photo of herself in a Howard T-shirt and paperwork proving her enrollment for the fall 2020 semester. The tweet caught Scott’s attention:

Say lesss Taylorrrr !!!!!!! https://t.co/t2Hrvqz5Cw

— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

Nasire Branch, a freshman at Morehouse, was also one of the lucky students to get his tuition paid. “Twitter I never ask for anything! But a retweet tagging @travisx (Travis Scott) or a simple like + retweet could get my tuition at Morehose college paid! Please come through y’all.”

Scott responded to the tweet writing that his mother wanted him to attend Morehouse. “So I got u bro!! Just lock in an come out of there ready to change the world.”

My mom always wanted me to go here.!!!! So I got u bro !!! Just lock in and come out of there ready to change the world. https://t.co/VwWwr0SswO

— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

Scott has been in a generous mood lately. Before he announced the tuition payout, he gave away a pair of shoes that he wore on tour, offered to buy a fan a new PS5, and replaced a fan’s broken AirPods.