Travis Scott Pays Tuition For HBCU Students

Kentucky Attorney Daniel Cameron wants to stop the release of grand jury documents after an unidentified juror filed a motion to publicize the grand jury proceedings. On Wednesday (Oct. 7), Cameron filed a response to the motion asking the court to dismiss the juror’s request.
“As I’ve stated prior, I have no concerns with a grand juror sharing their thoughts or opinions about me and my office’s involvement in the matter involving the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor,” Cameron said in a statement. “However, I have concerns with a grand juror seeking to make anonymous and unlimited disclosures about the grand jury proceedings. The grand jury process is secretive for a reason, to protect the safety and anonymity of all the grand jurors, witnesses, and innocent persons involved in the proceedings. Allowing this disclosure would irreversibly alter Kentucky’s legal system by making it difficult for prosecutors and the public to have confidence in the secrecy of the grand jury process going forward.”
In the motion, Cameron states that court proceedings and testimony should “remain sealed by law.” He goes on to argue that the anonymous grand juror's filing is similar to one filed by a grand juror in the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown who was killed by a Ferguson police officer. Additionally, Cameron claims that the grand juror’s filing doesn’t seek to “limit the scope” of disclosure which could “jeopardize not only witnesses and other grand jurors but also set a dangerous legal precedent for future grand juries.”
Based on the evidence presented to them, the grand jury chose not to indict Louisville officers, Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove, for killing Breonna Taylor. Instead, Cosgrove was indicted for wanton endangerment for endangering Taylor’s neighbors during the shooting.
Although the officers who killed Taylor were not wearing body cameras, footage of the S.W.A.T. team that entered her home after she was shot dead was released by Louisville police on Thursday (Oct. 8). The footage confirms that officers left Taylor's body unattended for several minutes. One of the S.W.A.T. members is heard saying “She's done” after checking Taylor's pulse. Lt. Dale Massey along with other Louisville S.W.A.T. members apparently condemned the raid that led to Taylor’s murder calling it an “egregious act.”
The Coachella Valley Music Festival may not be taking place next April as previously announced. The annual festival was initially postponed over the global pandemic and it looks like the music event is being pushed back again.
According to Rolling Stone, the festival will return in October 2021. Golden Voice, the company behind Coachella, has not announced a new date.
The company website still shows the 2020 festival lineup, which lists Coachella as taking place over two consecutive weekends beginning on April 10.
Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine are still listed as headliners. Other performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Brockhampton, City Girls, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA Twigs, Ari Lennox, Jessie Reyez, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat. It's unclear if all of the artists on the 2020 marquee will be returning for 2021.
Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday (Oct. 8). Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic weapon — personal use of a firearm — and carrying a loaded unregistered gun in a vehicle.
The 28-year-old recording artist also faces a weapons allegation that he “personally inflicted great bodily injury.”
On July 12, Lanez and the Megan (who as listed as “the 24-year-old victim” in the D.A. news release) got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. Megan attempted to exit the vehicle at which point Lanez allegedly shot “several times at her feet and wounding her.”
Last month, Lanez recently released an album denying that he shot Megan. If convicted, Lanez faces a maximum sentenced to 22 years and eight months in state prison.
His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 13.