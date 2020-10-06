Trey Songz Says He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Johnny Nash, best known for the ‘70s hit, “I Can See Clearly Now The Rain Is Gone” has died. Nash passed away from natural causes at his home in Houston on Tuesday (Oct. 6), his son and namesake confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 80.
Born in Houston in 1940, Nash started out singing in the church choir before performing music covers on a local variety show. In 1957, Nash landed a record deal with ABC-Paramount and released his debut single, “A Teenager Sings the Blues.” The following year, Nash earned his first charting single with “A Very Special Love,” originally recorded by Doris Day. Nash bounced around to different record labels, and worked as an actor, before linking with manager and business partner, Danny Simms, and launching the label JAD Records in 1964.
Despite releasing the top five hit single, “Let’s Move and Groove Together,” JAD Records went bankrupt within a couple of years of its launch. Meanwhile, Simms moved to Jamaica and opened a publishing company, Cayman Music. Nash flew out to Jamaica and was later introduced to Bob Marley and the Wailers at a party. After watching them perform, Nash signed them to a publishing deal. Nash, who had hopes of bringing the reggae sound stateside since it had yet to break in the U.S., worked closely with Marley with whom he collaborated on several songs. In the '70s, Nash took Marley with him to the U.K., where he was arguably a bigger star than in America.
His reggae-inspired “I Can See Clearly Now The Rain Is Gone,” was released in 1972. The platinum-selling single, penned after Nash underwent cataract surgery, was the title track off his album, which featured original compositions from Marley. “I Can See Clearly Now the Rain is Gone” simultaneously topped the Billboard Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts for a four weeks. Additionally, the song was used in the 1993 film Cool Runnings.
In 1975, Nash landed another hit single, “Tears on My Pillow,” which shot to No. 1 on the U.K. charts. In the late '70s, Nash released covers of Sam Cooke’s “Wonderful World” and “Let’s Go Dancing,” but seemingly disappeared from music for several years thereafter. He returned with the 1986 album Here Again.
Two decades after the release of his final album, Nash resurfaced again, this time recording at SugarHill Recording Studios in his native of Houston. Some of his music was apparently lost in the Universal Studios fire in 2008. In recent years, Nash was reportedly working to digitize his music catalog.
Last week’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 event had people talking for more than a few reasons. The show was mostly praised for the overall creative direction, celebrity cameos and performances, but the use of the song “Doom” (by London producer Coucou Chloe) caught backlash for its sample of a recitation of an Islamic Hadith, which is sacred to Muslims.
if you’re not a Muslim then dont tell us to not get offended.
For people still wondering what Rihanna did open this thread.
— ً (@lvstberry) October 5, 2020
Song that contains Islamic hadith was used in Rihanna's SavageXFenty show, which is disrespectful, and your non-muslim a$$ telling muslims if they should be offended or not? Is it crack? pic.twitter.com/a7wpy93Z7o
— Isla (@islaflow) October 4, 2020
i feel like islamaphobia is so normalised to the point where people are calling us dramatic for being mad when our religion gets disrespected? hadith are sacred words of the prophet, they’re used to guide muslims & are second to only the Quran. rihanna should know better.
— kirry🍷| limit (@ZARRYKISSY) October 4, 2020
Once aware of the mishap, Rihanna promptly apologized and thanked the Muslim community for “pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive,” she wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (Oct. 6). “I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.”
She continued, “We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding.”
Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 was the latest fashion installment in Rih’s growing empire. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Read Rihanna’s full apology below.
Ananda Lewis, former host of BET’s Teen Summit and MTV veejay who hosted her own self-titled daytime talk show, revealed that she has stage 3 breast cancer. Lewis, 47, shared her story in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which runs through the month of October.
In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 1), Lewis opened up about her cancer battle, and apologized to close friends and family for not sharing the story with them before announcing it on social media. “That phrase ‘Don’t talk about it be about it,’ that’s been my life for almost two years and honestly there’s nothing any of you could have done so I apologize if you felt like I excluded you. It wasn’t personal, it was just something I needed.
“I am sharing this with you today because it is the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness month and I have been fighting to get cancer out of my body for almost two years,” Lewis said before explaining that she refused to get mammograms after watching her mother get them for 30 years only to end up with breast cancer. Though Lewis stands by research proving that exposure to radiation (which includes mammograms) can cause cancer, she admitted that it was a “mistake” to shun mammograms when she turned 40.
“What I didn’t understand, and what I need you to understand, the reason why I’m here telling you my business, is because I would have had three or four mammograms by the time they caught it. Instead, I’ve had to have 2 PET [positron emission tomography] scans so far. Guess how many mammograms worth of radiation a PET scan is. Anyone? 30! 30! So 60 mammograms! You do the math.”
Lewis continued, “If I had done the mammograms from the time they were recommended when I turned 40, they would’ve caught the tumor in my breast years before I caught it through my own self exam and thermography. And they would have caught it at a place where it was more manageable. Where the treatment of it would have been a little easier. It’s never easy, but I use that word in comparison to what I’m going through now. Instead, what I’m dealing with is stage 3 breast cancer that is in my lymphs. I need you to get your mammograms.”
Lewis has been undergoing alternative and natural treatments which has helped stop the cancer from spreading like “wild fire,” she said. “That’s good news, but it’s not gone and I still have a lot of work to do, and I wish I could go back. I have a 9 year old I need to be here for. I have no intention on leaving him. I don’t want to leave my kids, my friends, my family. Hell I don’t want to leave myself. I like being here!”
Lewis asked her followers to share her video with women who may be as “stubborn” as she was about getting a mammogram. “I need you to tell them that they have to do it. Early detection, especially for breast cancer, changes your outcome. It can save your life.”
Watch her full announcement below.
This is tough for me to share, but if just ONE woman decides to get her mammogram after watching this, what I’m going through will be worth it. 🌸PRACTICE EARLY DETECTION🌸 Share this with a woman you love. These 6 minutes could help save her life. 😌I love you guys😌 #breastcancerawarenessmonth #myjourney #breastcancer #getyourmammogram #earlydetection #savelives #fuckcancer #GodisGood #Allthetime #thetestisthetestimony #knowyourpower #alternativetherapies #stayfearless #igotthis #takecareofyourgirls #breasthealth #lovelife #joy #behappy #nomatterwhat