Wu-Tang Clan's RZA And GZA To Compete In Hennessy's 'Make Your Move' Chess Tournament

After surviving a brutal case of COVID-19 earlier this year, Scarface is now in need of a kidney transplant. The Texas native has begun the process to see if he is a good transplant candidate, he revealed on Friday (Oct. 9).

“I started the process for a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! It should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate, in the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly [thereafter] and we can discuss who’s a match,” he wrote along with thanking fans for volunteering to donate a kidney.

Two days earlier, the 49-year-old rapper tweeted out his blood type in hopes of finding a donor.

I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type

— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 7, 2020

Scarface revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in March. The health battle left him with kidney failure, but he fought his way through bilateral pneumonia in both lungs. He was released from the hospital in late April.

“I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day,” he told Geto Boys group member, Willie D, days after being released from the hospital. He added that successfully battling the deadly illness made him “really appreciate life.”

Aside from speaking on his health issues via Twitter, Scarface took to Twitter to mourn the death of his cousin Johnny Nash. The 80-year-old singer, best known for the single “I Can See Clearly Now,” recently passed away from natural causes.

My cousin Johnny Nash “ I can see clearly now the rain is gone” has left us to be with the father rest easy big fella 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 7, 2020