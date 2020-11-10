Atlanta Police Charge Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of King Von

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Y.G.’s four-year-old its way to the top of the charts following the 2020 presidential election. Sales and streams for the Nipsey-Hussle assisted “F*ck Donald Trump” (a.k.a “FTD”) spiked the day before the election and has surged since then, Billboard reports.
The song saw an overall gain of 221%, racking up 1,000 sales on Election Day; while streams shot up from 240,000 to 1,050,000, for an increase of 300%. The track topped the U.S. iTunes charts last Saturday (Nov. 7).
To celebrate, YG posted a fan-made internet meme featuring president-elect Joe Biden.
https://t.co/VzlH94rSOr FUCK TRUMP pic.twitter.com/QI36J0FYt9
— 4HUNNID (@YG) November 7, 2020
Released in 2016, the polarizing protest anthem was the second single off YG’s sophomore album, Still Brazy, but it almost got cut from the project. YG contemplated removing the song after the Secret Service reached out to his label. “The Secret Service was calling my label [Universal] to get the lyrics to my album so they could try to pull it off the shelves,” he told New York Magazine in 2016.
At the time, the Compton native revealed that his label made him change some of the lyrics in “FTD,” and removed a Trump line from the song, “Blacks and Browns,” featuring Sadboy.
Kanye West is being sued over his 2019 opera, Nebuchadnezzar. Staff hired for the production filed a $1 million class-action suit against West accusing him of “unpaid wages” and more, The Blast reports.
Live Nation was also named in the reported complaint, which alleges that West and the additional defendants who “oversaw, controlled and ran the production” failed to provide pay stubs, in addition to failing to “pay minimum wage and overtime.”
The documents reportedly claim that “dozens” of people hired for the production, including a hair assistant and background actors “performing as audience members,” either didn’t receive adequate compensation in a timely manner, or didn’t get paid at all.
West has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.
Held at the Hollywood Bowl, and set in 6th century B.C., West’s Nebuchadnezzar was described as a fusion of gospel, fine art, and opera that furthered his “commitment to both his faith and ever-expanding musical palette.”
A documentary about TLC has officially been greenlit at A&E, the cable network announced last Thursday (Oct. 29). The two-hour special, which is apart of A&E's Biography series, chronicles the “journey of the top-selling American female group of all time who led the way with their music, message, and style.”
TLC’s Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozanda “Chili” Thomas are executive producers on the special alongside Emmy-winners Roger Ross Williams, and Geoff Martz, through their production company, One Story Up. In addition to executive producing, Chili and T-Boz will share their story for the first time in a feature documentary. British director Matt Kay will helm the project.
The multi-platinum selling group, who were the focus of the 2013 VH1 biopic, CrazySexyCool, originally consisted of T-Boz, Chili, and the late Lisa “Left Eyes Lopes.” Lopes perished in a car accident in 2002, and although T-Boz and Chili attempted to find a new member on the VH1 reality show R U the Girl, T-Boz and Chili have been performing as a duo for more than a decade.
“As someone who has long been in awe of TLC and their musical and cultural impact, I am thrilled to be a part of bringing the story of their music, their journey, and their continuing reverence to the screen,” Williams said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with A&E, as well as filmmaker Matthew Kay, to bring this film to life. We hope this film illuminates a side of this incredible group and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chili” Thomas that longtime fans and viewers alike have not seen before.”