Taraji P. Henson will be getting back into her hosting bag for this year's American Music Awards and we're here for it! Set to air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 48th annual show will kick off at 8 pm ET/PT, announced dick clark productions and ABC in a press release.
“The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists - the fans,” said Henson. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan - for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”
This isn't Henson's first rodeo as a host. In 2009, the Hidden Figures actress co-hosted the 2009 Soul Train Awards with Hustle & Flow co-star Terrence Howard. A few years later, Henson hosted BET's Celebration Of Gospel in 2014 and returned in 2016.
As for the nominations for this year's AMAs, The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the pack with eight nominations each. Megan Thee Stallion is the most nominated female artist for the award show with five nominations under her belt. DaBaby and Doja Cat racked up four nominations each as first-time nominees. Bad Bunny and Justin Bieber snagged 6 nominations a pop. You can find the full list of nominees here.
With a performance by singer Dua Lipa, the 2020 American Music Awards kicks off on Sunday, November 22 at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.
Dave Chappelle’s self-titled sketch comedy show is headed to streaming services. The popular series will hit Netflix and HBO Max on November 1.
“The best news you’ve heard all year: Chappelle’s Show is coming to Netflix US,” the streaming giant announced on Friday (Oct. 30).
HBO Max acquired Chappelle’s Show, Inside Amy Schumer, Reno 911, Nathan For You, and Key & Peele in a non-exclusive licensing deal between ViacomCBS and the Warner-media-backed streaming outlet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The deals expands on a previously forged $500 million deal between HBO Max and Comedy Central for the streaming rights to South Park.
Chappelle’s Show aired on Comedy Central from 2003-2006. The series came to an abrupt end after Chappelle famously walked away from a $50 million deal with the cable network. The comedian stepped out of the spotlight for a while before re-emerging, and eventually signing a $60 million Netflix deal.
Beyoncé posed for three separate covers for the December 2020 issue of British Vogue. The covers debuted on Friday (Oct. 30), and were shot by 21-year-old Kennedi Carter, the youngest photographer in history to shoot a British Vogue cover.
In a rare interview with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, Bey shares how 2020 changed her life. “It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed,” she says. “I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.
“I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop. I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay [Z], then Black is King, all back to back. It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focussing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on joy.”
British Vogue December 2020
Elsewhere in the issue, which , hits newsstands on Nov. 6, Queen Bey speaks about her mission to elevate Black voices, and how becoming a mother changed her outlook, particular after welcoming her first child (Blue Ivy Carter) and giving birth to a son. “After having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children’s books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history. That’s why [Black is King] is dedicated to him.”
In other Bey news, the adidas x Ivy Park “Drip 2” collection debuted on Adidas.com on Thursday (Oct. 29), and in Adidas stores on Friday (Oct. 30). Needless to say, the online portion nearly sold out within minutes.
The lot includes women’s, men’s and gender neutral clothing options that includes cozy, oversized, and cropped hoodies, figure-hugging biker shorts, tights, bodysuits, sneakers, hats, socks, and more. The line comes in coral, canary, azure, honey, and dark green color pallets, and is available in plus sizes.
See photos below.
