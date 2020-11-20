"Black Panther" Atlanta Screening
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will Reportedly Begin Filming In Atlanta Next Year

November 20, 2020 - 11:32 pm by VIBE Staff

Princess Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, might take on a larger role in the Marvel film.

Filming on the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther is set to begin next summer. Marvel Studios will start shooting the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel in July 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The series are the priority, “ a source told THR of Marvel’s film strategy going into next year. “Ramping them up takes a lot of focus. The movie machinery is well established.”

The shoot will last at least six months. Princess Shuri, the character played by Letitia Wright, who plays King T’Challa's sister Princess Shuri, could take on an expanded role given the death of Chadwick Boseman.

Narcos: Mexico actor Tenoch Huerta will reportedly join the cast, while Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Windsor Duke are also expected to return for the second installment of the Marvel film.

In September, Black Panther’s executive producer Victoria Alonso denied rumors that Boseman would appear in the film via CGI technology. “There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us,” Alonso said. “Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to the story and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, in reality.”

Boseman, 43, passed away from colon cancer in August.

Bobby Brown's Son, Bobby Jr., Reportedly Found Dead In His Home

LeVar Burton -- Sir Patrick Stewart Places His Handprints And Footprints In Cement At TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX
David Livingston/Getty Images

There’s A Petition For LeVar Burton To Become The New Host Of ‘Jeopardy’

While fans are still mourning the death of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, the Canadian broadcaster’s passing leaves an opening at the game show and the internet has been leaning towards LeVar Burton as a possible replacement. Not that Trebek can ever truly be replaced, but an online petition has been launched in hopes of Burton taking over the job.

The onetime Reading Rainbow host tweeted the petition on Thursday (Nov. 12). “Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much I appreciate all y’alls love and support!”

Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support! 🙏🏾♥️

Petition · Make LeVar Burton the next host of Jeopardy! · https://t.co/60lC1WCD61 https://t.co/QFxedpuWpU

— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 12, 2020

So far, the petition has received more than 64,000 signatures and counting.

“Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” reads the petition which was launched to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and Jeopardy producers Mike Richards and Harry Freidman, “just how much love the public has for Burton and how much we’d all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!”

Trebek began hosting Jeopardy in 1984. He helmed the show for more than 30 years before announcing his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2019. Though the 80-year-old beloved game show host passed away on Nov. 8, he pre-taped enough Jeopardy episodes to air until the end of the year.

fresh-prince-GettyImages-141012390-1605319298
NBCU/Getty Images

HBO Max Releases Trailer For ’The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion

Now this is a story all about how, the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunited for the show’s 30-year anniversary. The official reunion trailer arrived on HBO Max on Friday (Nov. 13) and fans are giddy with excitement.

In the 2:00-minute clip, Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Tatyana Ali, and Karyn Parsons reminisce about the groundbreaking series.

The cast also pays tribute to James Avery, who passed away in 2013. And there’s one more special guest in the mix: Janet Hubert, a.k.a the “original Aunt Viv.” Hubert’s voice is heard towards the end of the trailer.

The cast held a socially-distanced virtual reunion earlier in the year. The official Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion was confirmed in September.

Besides serving up a hit of nostalgia with the reunion special, there’s a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot in the works that will be a dramatic reimagining of the NBC sitcom.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion will begin streaming on HBO Max on Nov. 19.

Check out the trailer below.

Stella Artois &amp; Deadline Sundance Series at Cafe Artois: "Monster" - 2018 Park City
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Stella Artois

Netflix Acquires Film Adaption Of Walter Dean Myers Novel ‘Monster’

Two years after debuting at the Sundance Film Festival, the film adaptation of Walter Dean Myers novel, Monster, has found a distributor. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix acquired the sought after film, whose all-star cast includes Jennifer Hudson, Jharrel Jerome, Nas, Kevin Harrison Jr., A$AP Rocky, John David Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Ehle, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Monster chronicles the fictional story of Steve Harmon, a 16-year-old Harlem teen battling a murder case. The plot explores his time in prison and subsequent release woven between themes of race, crime, peer pressure, and dehumanization.

The film is directed by Anthony Mandler — the lens behind music videos for music heavy hitters like Beyoncé, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Lenny Kravitz, Justin Bieber, and Jay Z.

Colen C. Wiley, Janece Shaffer and Radha Blank (writer and star of The 40-Year-old Version), adapted the film's screenplay based off the 1999 award-winning novel.

Monster will be released under BRON Studios, ToniK Productions, and John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. The Grammy winner is among the film's executive producer's along with, Ty Stiklorius, Dan Crown, Yoni Liebling, Wright, and Nas.

News

November 9, 2006

Young Jeezy: Street Certified

News

3d ago

Taraji P. Henson Hosting New Podcast Series, 'Jacked: Rise of the New Jack Sound'

Movies & TV

1w ago

Netflix Acquires Film Adaption Of Walter Dean Myers Novel ‘Monster’