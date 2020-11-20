Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Son’s Death

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Filming on the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther is set to begin next summer. Marvel Studios will start shooting the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel in July 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“The series are the priority, “ a source told THR of Marvel’s film strategy going into next year. “Ramping them up takes a lot of focus. The movie machinery is well established.”
The shoot will last at least six months. Princess Shuri, the character played by Letitia Wright, who plays King T’Challa's sister Princess Shuri, could take on an expanded role given the death of Chadwick Boseman.
Narcos: Mexico actor Tenoch Huerta will reportedly join the cast, while Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Windsor Duke are also expected to return for the second installment of the Marvel film.
In September, Black Panther’s executive producer Victoria Alonso denied rumors that Boseman would appear in the film via CGI technology. “There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us,” Alonso said. “Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to the story and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, in reality.”
Boseman, 43, passed away from colon cancer in August.
Nicki Minaj celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her Pink Friday debut with a special surprise for fans. A new documentary on the Queens rapper will debut on HBO Max, she announced on social media on Friday (Nov. 20).
“It’s going to give you guys a raw unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey, and I can’t wait to share it with you,” said Minaj.
#NickiMinajHBOMAX #PinkFridayAnniversary #PinkFriday pic.twitter.com/ywEtjhpKJb
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 20, 2020
It’s unclear if Minaj’s infant son will make his debut in the doc but fans would surely love to see the baby. Last month, the first-time mom opened up about motherhood in a Twitter Q&A where she admitted to being scared of hiring a nanny.
In honor of Pink Friday, Minaj hosted another Q&A answering everything from her favorite song to perform off the album (“Roman's Revenge,” “Did it On ‘Em” and “Save Me”) to what she admires most about her artistic growth over the last decade (“I admire the inner peace I found,” she tweeted.)
Pink Friday debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200, behind Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which was released on the same day back in 2010.
Minaj’s album went on to sell over three million copies.
Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album, Good News, arrived on Friday (Nov. 20) complete with a diss record aimed at Tory Lanez. On the blistering track, “Shots Fired,” Meg puts the Canadian singer on blast while rhyming over the infamous Notorious B.I.G. record, “Who Shot Ya?”
Without naming Lanez directly, Meg details what went down in the SUV leading up to the incident, and confirms that she fell out with her best friend, who witnessed the shooting.
“Imagine me givin’ a f*ck it was your f*ckin’ birthday,” she raps in reference to speaking out about the shooting on Lane’z 27th birthday. “You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday.”
“Now imagine me c*ckblockin' n*ggas on some dry sh*t,” spits Meg, seemingly responding to rumors that the shooting stemmed from a jealous love triangle involving Kylie Jenner whose pool party they attended earlier in the night.
The verse continues, “I don't want you on the bench, believe you wouldn't've been invited. And if it weren’t for me, same week, you would have been indicted (should’ve let them lock your a** up).”
Meg goes on to reiterate her claims that Lanez tried to pay for her silence. “You offered M’s not to talk, I guess that made my friend excited. Now ya’ll in cahoots, huh [okay], you a puss in boots.
“You shot a 5’10” b*tch with a .22 Talkin ‘bout bones and tendons like them bullets wasn’t pellets,” she continues. “A p*ssy n*gga with a p*ssy gun in his feelings.”
Lanez pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the shooting. He faces more than 22 years in prison if convicted.
As for Good News, the album is packed with features including City Girls, Beyoncé, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Da Baby, and Young Thug.
In addition to dropping the new album, Meg unleashed the music video for her latest single “Body.” The visual features appearances from Taraji P. Henson, Jordyn Woods, and more.
Check it out below.