Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Son’s Death

“Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family.”

Bobby Brown is breaking his silence for the first time since the sudden death of his son, Bobby Brown Jr. The 28-year-old recording artist had reportedly been battling “flu-like symptoms” before his death but was not suffering from COVID-19, TMZ reports.

The elder Brown asked for prayers for his family as they grieve. “Please keep my family in your prayers at this time,” Brown shared in a statement on Thursday (Nov. 19). “Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

Brown Jr. was found unresponsive inside his Encino, Calif. home on Wednesday (Nov. 18). Police were responding to another medical emergency when his body was discovered at around 1:50 p.m., an LAPD spokesperson confirmed, according to ET Online.

His cause of death has been “deferred pending additional investigation.” Authorities do not suspect foul play.