Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Reportedly Found Dead In His Home

Ryan Dorsey, the ex-husband of Naya Rivera, filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the Glee’s star’s death. Rivera, 33, accidentally drowned during a boat outing on Ventura County California's Lake Piru over the summer.
Dorsey filed court documents against the County of Ventura, United Water Conservation District and Parks and Recreation Management in a Ventura Superior Court on Tuesday (Nov. 17), according to NBC Los Angeles.
The 37-year-old actor, who is raising the son that he shared with Rivera, is suing for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Dorsey alleges that the boat was not properly stocked with safety equipment, in compliance with California Law, among other allegations.
Rivera and her son, Josey, were having a day out when the current in the lake became too strong and pulled her under. She was able to boost her son back onto the boat before drowning. Dorsey's lawsuit was filed on behalf of Josey and Rivera's estate. The suit claims that Josey has suffered “serious emotional distress” and “substantial economic and noneconomic damages” as a result of the fatal incident.
The legal documents reportedly claim that the boat had drifted away from Rivera, and was not equipped with a “safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats, nor any flotation or lifesaving devices.” Furthermore, Dorsey alleges that the employee who rented the boat to Rivera failed to warn her about wearing a life jacket, and that there were no signs around the property warning of dangerous lake conditions.
The suit seeks to “recover the loss or damage that Naya sustained or incurred before death, including any penalties or punitive exemplary damages that Naya would have been entitled to had she lived.”
Due to the murky waters, harsh visibility, and strong currents, at least 10 others have been confirmed to have drowned at Lake Priu since 1994. However, Dorsey’s lawsuit alleges that 26 victims have drowned at the lake.
In early August, Rivera’s fans gathered at Lake Piru to hold a memorial for the late actress. The lake reopened to the public later that month.
Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to felony assault and weapons charges in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, the Los Angeles D.A.’s office announced on Wednesday (Nov. 18).
Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, did not appear in court. In October, the Canadian singer faces a single felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm (personal use of a firearm), carrying a loaded gun, and an unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Additionally, Lanez faces gun allegations of personally inflicting great bodily injury.
Lanez, 28, has denied shooting Megan, 26. If convicted, he faces more than 22 years in prison.
In a recent interview with GQ magazine, the Houston rapper revealed that Lanez offered her money to keep quiet after the shooting. “[At this point] I’m really scared, because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting,” she recalled of the night in question. “Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’”
An attorney for Lanez denied the allegation with GQ. Lanez seemingly denied Megan’s claim by tweeting a baseball cap, signaling that she's lying.
“I wish you the best,” he added in a follow-up tweet.
Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing Store has reportedly been hit by vandals. Multiple store windows were busted out, and some merchandise was looted from the storefront, The Blast reported on Tuesday (Nov. 17).
Cell phone footage shared by The Shade Room shows people cleaning up broken glass from outside of the store, which became a memorial location and tourist attraction after the 33-year-old rapper was gunned down in the parking lot in March 2019.
The flagship clothing store, located in a strip mall near the neighborhood where Hussle grew up, temporarily closed last year. David Gross, Hussle’s business partner, later accused the Los Angeles City of Attorney’s office of working to shut the store down.
While the store is listed online as being open for business, the company phone number was out of service when VIBE reached out on Tuesday. Nonetheless, fans can cop TMC merchandise on the store’s website, including “FTD” shirts and masks that went up for sale after Y.G.’s 2016 single (featuring Hussle) landed back on the charts following the 2020 president election.
Besides selling clothes and other gear, the Marathon brand has expanded into cannabis, and recently announced a collaboration with Cana Farms dispensary.