Busta Rhymes Performs For Voters Outside Apollo Theater On Election Day

The rapper linked with Funkmaster Flex for a Joy to the Polls event in Harlem.

Busta Rhymes hit up the Apollo Theater to spread a little “joy” to voters on Election Day. The 48-year-old rapper, who is promoting his latest album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, joined Funk Master Flex for a pop-up show in Harlem on Tuesday (Nov. 3).

The live performances were apart of Joy to the Polls, a nonpartisan movement spearheaded by the Election Defenders — a group of volunteers that include community organizers, and faith leaders — to help end voter suppression.

On my way home from reporting on #Elections2020 , I ran into @BustaRhymes. Yes, THAT Busta! pic.twitter.com/R3pC8ZxD03 — Joyce Philippe (@JoyceMeetsWorld) November 3, 2020

Following a short performance, Busta shared a lengthy message on Instagram encouraging Black voters to think beyond the polls. “Salute to everyone that is doing [their] part today but what we actually have to do is much deeper than voting!!! We need to empower [ourselves] mind, body, spirit & economically, so that these politicians will have to properly negotiate with us for our dollars and our vote!!”

Joy to the Polls urges voters to stay in line by turning voting into a celebration with music and dancing at polling locations around the country. Offset and Big Daddy Kane were among the rappers who participated in the grassroots movement, which includes Spotify playlists curated by Aloe Blacc, Black Thought, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Lin-Manuel Miranda, QuestLove, and more.

“In the face of a global pandemic, threats of violence and long lines designed to suppress the vote, the people are fighting back with joy,” Joy to the Polls creator and Election Defenders campaign manager, Nelini Stamp, told BET.com. “Together, we will make voting more accessible for all.”