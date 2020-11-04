Busta Rhymes Performs For Voters Outside Apollo Theater On Election Day

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A documentary about TLC has officially been greenlit at A&E, the cable network announced last Thursday (Oct. 29). The two-hour special, which is apart of A&E's Biography series, chronicles the “journey of the top-selling American female group of all time who led the way with their music, message, and style.”
TLC’s Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozanda “Chili” Thomas are executive producers on the special alongside Emmy-winners Roger Ross Williams, and Geoff Martz, through their production company, One Story Up. In addition to executive producing, Chili and T-Boz will share their story for the first time in a feature documentary. British director Matt Kay will helm the project.
The multi-platinum selling group, who were the focus of the 2013 VH1 biopic, CrazySexyCool, originally consisted of T-Boz, Chili, and the late Lisa “Left Eyes Lopes.” Lopes perished in a car accident in 2002, and although T-Boz and Chili attempted to find a new member on the VH1 reality show R U the Girl, T-Boz and Chili have been performing as a duo for more than a decade.
“As someone who has long been in awe of TLC and their musical and cultural impact, I am thrilled to be a part of bringing the story of their music, their journey, and their continuing reverence to the screen,” Williams said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with A&E, as well as filmmaker Matthew Kay, to bring this film to life. We hope this film illuminates a side of this incredible group and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chili” Thomas that longtime fans and viewers alike have not seen before.”
Rumors have been swirling that Lil Wayne’s apparent girlfriend, Denise Bidot, broke up with him after he publicly endorsed Donald Trump.
Tunechi seemingly addressed the breakup with a cryptic rant about love. “I live the way I love and love the way I live,” he wrote on Wednesday (Nov. 4). “I’m a lover not a lighter [because] they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a [third] degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman.”
According to Love B Scott, Weezy’s Trump devotion played a part in the alleged split. A source reportedly told the site that Bidot was “shocked” and “disappointed” by Wayne’s political declaration.
The model supposedly confirmed the break up on her Instagram Story writing, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough,” before going live on Instagram. Additional reports allege that Weezy was the one who called things off.
Whatever the case, Bidot reportedly denied the split on Twitter and she and Tunechi still follow each other on the bird app. Bidot’s Instagram account has since been deleted.
The voters have spoken. Politician Brandon Scott won his mayoral bid on Tuesday (Nov. 3) becoming the youngest mayor (in more than a century), and youngest Black mayor, to hold office in the city.
"I see this as the opportunity for rebirth,” Scott, 36, told Baltimore’s WBAL-TV 11 News following the big win. “The rebirth is going to come when we all have to work together each and every day and do that tough work to make Baltimore a better place.
“I am not the savior,” he continued. “We have to work together as a city unified to make Baltimore better. One person cannot fix things. [These] problems have existed longer than I been alive.”
@CouncilPresBMS addresses the crowd after receiving the concession call from Bob Wallace in the race for #BaltimoreMayor. Click link for full video. #Election2020 #BaltimoreCityVoteshttps://t.co/xkzI2Lvv2p pic.twitter.com/Bd1YgzeWIT
— FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) November 4, 2020
Nabbing just over 71% of the vote, Scott bested opponent Bob Wallace who trailed with 20.11%. Wallace called Brandon to concede late Tuesday.
The historic election follows the resignation of former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh who stepped down last year amid a book scandal. Jack Young took over as an interim mayor.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (Nov. 4), Scott thanked everyone who helped secure the win. “I’m proud, energized and humbled by your [belief] in me and what we can accomplish together,” he tweeted. “We could not have made it without your support.”
From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who made calls, sent texts, put up signs & shared information with friends/family. I’m proud, energized and humbled by your belief in me and what we can accomplish together. We could not have made it here without your support. pic.twitter.com/VvSHCLpAmc
— Brandon M. Scott (@CouncilPresBMS) November 4, 2020
Scott, who is currently Baltimore’s City Council President, called winning the election “the honor of a lifetime,” and vowed to lead fellow Baltimore residents in embarking on a “new way forward for our city.”