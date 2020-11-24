Jeremih’s Mother Opens Up About His Battle With COVID-19

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Chappelle’s Show is no longer streaming on Netflix, at the request of Dave Chappelle. The comedian reached out to the company to ask them to remove the series, for which he received no residuals, and they quickly complied.
On Tuesday (Nov. 24), Chappelle’s posted an Instagram video from a recent stand-up show, called Unforgiven, where he further explained his reasoning for not wanting the Viacom/CBS-owned show to stream on Netflix. “[ViacomCBS] didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract,” he explained of the sketch comedy show. “But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either.
“That’s why I like working for Netflix,” he continued. “I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist. And when I found out they were streaming Chappelle’s Show, I was furious. How could they not– how could they not know? So you know what I did? I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better.”
Episodes of Chapelle's Show had been streaming on Netflix for about a month. While the showw has been wiped from the streaming outlet, episodes remain on Comedy Central, CBS All Access, and HBO Max.
Watch Chappelle’s full clip below.
View this post on Instagram
Filming on the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther is set to begin next summer. Marvel Studios will start shooting the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel in July 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“The series are the priority, “ a source told THR of Marvel’s film strategy going into next year. “Ramping them up takes a lot of focus. The movie machinery is well established.”
The shoot will last at least six months. Princess Shuri, the character played by Letitia Wright, who plays King T’Challa's sister Princess Shuri, could take on an expanded role given the death of Chadwick Boseman.
Narcos: Mexico actor Tenoch Huerta will reportedly join the cast, while Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Windsor Duke are also expected to return for the second installment of the Marvel film.
In September, Black Panther’s executive producer Victoria Alonso denied rumors that Boseman would appear in the film via CGI technology. “There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us,” Alonso said. “Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to the story and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, in reality.”
Boseman, 43, passed away from colon cancer in August.
Nicki Minaj celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her Pink Friday debut with a special surprise for fans. A new documentary on the Queens rapper will debut on HBO Max, she announced on social media on Friday (Nov. 20).
“It’s going to give you guys a raw unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey, and I can’t wait to share it with you,” said Minaj.
#NickiMinajHBOMAX #PinkFridayAnniversary #PinkFriday pic.twitter.com/ywEtjhpKJb
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 20, 2020
It’s unclear if Minaj’s infant son will make his debut in the doc but fans would surely love to see the baby. Last month, the first-time mom opened up about motherhood in a Twitter Q&A where she admitted to being scared of hiring a nanny.
In honor of Pink Friday, Minaj hosted another Q&A answering everything from her favorite song to perform off the album (“Roman's Revenge,” “Did it On ‘Em” and “Save Me”) to what she admires most about her artistic growth over the last decade (“I admire the inner peace I found,” she tweeted.)
Pink Friday debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200, behind Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which was released on the same day back in 2010.
Minaj’s album went on to sell over three million copies.