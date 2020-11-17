Jeremih Remains Hospitalized With COVID-19: “He’s Not Out Of The Dark Yet”

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing Store has reportedly been hit by vandals. Multiple store windows were busted out, and some merchandise was looted from the storefront, The Blast reported on Tuesday (Nov. 17).
Cell phone footage shared by The Shade Room shows people cleaning up broken glass from outside of the store, which became a memorial location and tourist attraction after the 33-year-old rapper was gunned down in the parking lot in March 2019.
The flagship clothing store, located in a strip mall near the neighborhood where Hussle grew up, temporarily closed last year. David Gross, Hussle’s business partner, later accused the Los Angeles City of Attorney’s office of working to shut the store down.
While the store is listed online as being open for business, the company phone number was out of service when VIBE reached out on Tuesday. Nonetheless, fans can cop TMC merchandise on the store’s website, including “FTD” shirts and masks that went up for sale after Y.G.’s 2016 single (featuring Hussle) landed back on the charts following the 2020 president election.
Besides selling clothes and other gear, the Marathon brand has expanded into cannabis, and recently announced a collaboration with Cana Farms dispensary.
Update: 9:30 PM EST (Nov. 17, 2020) — SZA, City Girls, Popcaan, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Beyoncé, and more will be featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News album, according to the track listing that she unveiled on Tuesday (Nov. 17).
To say that Megan Thee Stallion has had an crazy year would be an understatement, and she’s wrapping things up with a little Good News. The Houston Hottie’s debut album will arrive later this month, she announced on Thursday (Nov. 12).
“Through such a rough year, I thought we all could use a little good news,” tweeted Meg. “My official album Good News drops on Nov. 20th.”
The album release date comes over six months after Megan and her 1501 Entertainment label boss Carl Crawford battled in court over the release of her Suga EP. In the end, she won the right to release the project, though its unclear if Meg and the label settled discrepancies with her recording contract.
Label issues aside, Megan made a name for herself in 2020. The 25-year-old rapper landed her first No. 1 single, with the Beyonce-assisted “Savage” Remix, proceeds of which benefitted covid-19 relief efforts in their hometown of Houston, and secured another big collaboration teaming with Cardi B on her chart-topping single, “WAP.”
The Houston native also released the Eazy-E inspired single “Girls in the Hood,” and “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug.
If you’re thinking about using Ticketmaster to cop passes to your favorite concert, you may have to get tested first. The company is developing a plan that would require concertgoers to show proof that they were vaccinated for COVID-19, or tested negative for the virus 24 to 72 hours before attending a concert event.
As reported by Billboard, the process would include a third party company like CLEAR Health Pass or IBM’s Digital Health Pass, along with testing outlets and vaccine distributors. The plan has yet to be approved and restrictions would likely differ by state.
Ideally, customers would purchase passes to events via the Ticketmaster app and would have to provide health information. To ensure customer privacy, Ticketmaster won’t store customer medical records and would not have access to that information, outside of COVID vaccinations, and testing results. The information would be encrypted so as to not violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA).
The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the concert and entertainment industry, and with the winter season approaching, cases continue to surge around the globe. Covid cases in the U.S. recently topped 10 million, with Texas reaching the grim milestone of 1 million cases this week.
Earlier in the week, Pfizer announced that its pending vaccine was 90% effective in clinical trials. The three phase trial began in late July with 43,538 participants around the world, mostly from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds. Pfizer’s CEO sold more than half of his stock the same day that the company made the vaccine announcement, which sent the drugmakers shares up 15% to $41.99 per share, its highest rate in nearly four months.