Jeremih Taken Off Ventilator But Still In ‘Critical Condition’

The R&B star remains hospitalized in Chicago.

As Jeremih battles health complications brought on by COVID-19, his family and friends continue to ask fans to pray for the Chicago native who remains in critical condition in the ICU of a Chicago medical center.

The 33-year-old R&B singer, born Jeremy Phillip Felton, was “just pulled off of a ventilator,” his manager said in a statement to Variety on Thursday (Nov. 19). “He’s still in ICU in critical condition. Please keep him in your prayers.”

Jeremih’s family echoed the aforementioned statement telling ET Online, “The family is very grateful for everyone who is praying, and we ask for continued prayers. The family believes daily prayers to God and a great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through. He’s not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made.”

News of Jeremih’s health crisis began circulating last weekend after producer Hitmaka asked the public for prayers. 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, and more of Jeremih’s music peers have publicly asked for prayers on his behalf.

Covid-19 cases continue to surge around the country, and things could get worse with the start of the holiday season. As of Thursday, the state of Illinois confirmed over 14,000 new cases and 168 recent fatalities. More than 11,000 people have died from the virus in Illinois. Though many Chicagoans have survived, 6, 148 of the state’s 11,671 deaths were centered in Cook County.