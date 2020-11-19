Jeremih Taken Off Ventilator But Still In ‘Critical Condition’

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
The Obamas may have found a new niche in the literary world. Two years after former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Becoming memoir made a record-breaking debut, Barack Obama’s memoir, A Promised Land, almost went platinum out the gate.
The release sold a whopping 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in one day, a record for publisher Random House. The record-setting sales figure includes digital and physical copies of the book, and pre-orders.
“We are thrilled with the first day sales,” David Drake, of Penguin Random House's Crown Publishing imprint, said on Wednesday (Nov. 18). “They reflect the widespread excitement that readers have for President Obama’s highly anticipated and extraordinarily written book.”
Mr. Obama bested Mrs. Obama by more than 100,000 copies, as Becoming sold 725,000 on day one, but became one of the most successful memoirs in history.
Described as the “first volume” of Barack’s “presidential memoirs,” A Promised Land chronicles the former president’s “improbable odyssey from young man searching for his identity to leader of the free world.”
Ryan Dorsey, the ex-husband of Naya Rivera, filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the Glee’s star’s death. Rivera, 33, accidentally drowned during a boat outing on Ventura County California's Lake Piru over the summer.
Dorsey filed court documents against the County of Ventura, United Water Conservation District and Parks and Recreation Management in a Ventura Superior Court on Tuesday (Nov. 17), according to NBC Los Angeles.
The 37-year-old actor, who is raising the son that he shared with Rivera, is suing for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Dorsey alleges that the boat was not properly stocked with safety equipment, in compliance with California Law, among other allegations.
Rivera and her son, Josey, were having a day out when the current in the lake became too strong and pulled her under. She was able to boost her son back onto the boat before drowning. Dorsey's lawsuit was filed on behalf of Josey and Rivera's estate. The suit claims that Josey has suffered “serious emotional distress” and “substantial economic and noneconomic damages” as a result of the fatal incident.
The legal documents reportedly claim that the boat had drifted away from Rivera, and was not equipped with a “safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats, nor any flotation or lifesaving devices.” Furthermore, Dorsey alleges that the employee who rented the boat to Rivera failed to warn her about wearing a life jacket, and that there were no signs around the property warning of dangerous lake conditions.
The suit seeks to “recover the loss or damage that Naya sustained or incurred before death, including any penalties or punitive exemplary damages that Naya would have been entitled to had she lived.”
Due to the murky waters, harsh visibility, and strong currents, at least 10 others have been confirmed to have drowned at Lake Priu since 1994. However, Dorsey’s lawsuit alleges that 26 victims have drowned at the lake.
In early August, Rivera’s fans gathered at Lake Piru to hold a memorial for the late actress. The lake reopened to the public later that month.
Bobby Brown’s son and namesake, Bobby Brown Jr., has died. The younger Brown was found deceased in his Southern California on Wednesday (Nov. 18), TMZ reports.
Bobby Jr.'s older brother, Landon Brown, confirmed the death with an Instagram post of his younger brother captioned, “I love you forever King.”
View this post on Instagram
The cause of death is unclear as the investigation is reportedly ongoing, but police do not believe foul play was involved, per TMZ.
Brown Jr. was a 28-year-old singer-songwriter, and in a happy relationship, judging by various posts on his Twitter account. He was also gearing up to release a music video for his single “Say Something,” which he teased on his Instagram account in September.
His death comes five years after his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, passed away months after being found unconscious in a bathtub in her Georgia home.
At the time of Bobbi's death Brown Jr. tweeted, “People really don't give a f*ck about you unless [you're] relevant , and they don't love you till [you're] famous or gone. I don't want these follows,” he wrote. “This is real life for me, this is my life, my sister. Not a f*cking trending topic.”
Brown Jr. was the third of Bobby Brown Sr.’s seven children, and his second child with ex, Kim Ward, with whom he has a daughter, La’Princia. Besides Bobbi Kristina, and his eldest son, Landon, Brown Sr. has three young children with his current wife, Alicia Etheredge.