Thanks to Dave Chappelle, the post-election edition of Saturday Night Live scored a ratings high. The Chappelle-hosted episode, which aired hours after Joe Biden was named President-elect last Saturday (Nov. 7), nabbed 9.1 million viewers and averaged a 2.6 million viewership rating in the coveted 18-49 category.
The figures mark the highest ratings for SNL since a Melissa McCarthy-hosted episode in May 2017, Variety reports. Additionally, the episode nabbed its highest viewership in just over a year.
Chappelle returned to the SNL stage four years after he hosted the 2016-post election episode. This time around, Chappelle’s politically-charged monologue touched on the 2020 election results, Donald Trump supporters, white privilege, racial tensions, mass shootings, COVID, and more. Chappelle also appeared in a couple sketches.
The episode opened with a recreation of Joe Biden (Maya Rudolph) and Kamala Harris’ (played by Jim Carrey) victory speech from earlier in the night. Harris made history in this year’s election becoming the first Black and South Asian vice president-elect, and the first woman to be elected to the office. Biden meanwhile received 75 million votes, the most of any presidential election in history.
Watch Chappelle’s SNL monologue below.
It's been a long time coming, but new episodes of Atlanta are finally on the way and Donald Glover says the next two seasons will be worth the wait.
“While I’m here: ‘Atlanta’ [season 3] and [season 4] are going to be some of the best television ever made,” Glover tweeted on Friday (Nov. 6). According to the 37-year-old rapper-actor, The Sopranos is the only other series “who can touch us.”
while im here: 'atlanta' s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. sopranos only ones who can touch us.
— donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020
The hit show, starring Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz, hasn't aired a new episode since 2018. The show was expected to return next January but filming was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cable network has yet to announce new air dates.
Aside from his T.V. endeavors, Glover hyped up his new music. The Atlanta native, who surprised fans with a new Childish Gambino album earlier this year, plans to raise the bar with his next release. “Last music project was probably my best, but the one coming will be my biggest so far.
“There’s a lot of magic coming,” he added. “Y’all thought I was hot in 2018.”
A documentary about TLC has officially been greenlit at A&E, the cable network announced last Thursday (Oct. 29). The two-hour special, which is apart of A&E's Biography series, chronicles the “journey of the top-selling American female group of all time who led the way with their music, message, and style.”
TLC’s Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozanda “Chili” Thomas are executive producers on the special alongside Emmy-winners Roger Ross Williams, and Geoff Martz, through their production company, One Story Up. In addition to executive producing, Chili and T-Boz will share their story for the first time in a feature documentary. British director Matt Kay will helm the project.
The multi-platinum selling group, who were the focus of the 2013 VH1 biopic, CrazySexyCool, originally consisted of T-Boz, Chili, and the late Lisa “Left Eyes Lopes.” Lopes perished in a car accident in 2002, and although T-Boz and Chili attempted to find a new member on the VH1 reality show R U the Girl, T-Boz and Chili have been performing as a duo for more than a decade.
“As someone who has long been in awe of TLC and their musical and cultural impact, I am thrilled to be a part of bringing the story of their music, their journey, and their continuing reverence to the screen,” Williams said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with A&E, as well as filmmaker Matthew Kay, to bring this film to life. We hope this film illuminates a side of this incredible group and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chili” Thomas that longtime fans and viewers alike have not seen before.”