John Legend Calls Out Rappers Who Support Donald Trump

The Grammy winner says Lil Wayne and other Trump-supporting rappers are in the "Sunken Place."

John Legend is calling out some of your “former favorite rappers” for supporting Donald Trump. Legend put Lil Wayne and other rappers on blast during an appearances at a Philadelphia campaign event for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday (Nov. 3).

The Grammy-winner didn’t name check Tunechi, but his words made it pretty clear that he was referring to the New Orleans native and possibly other Trump-friendly rap icon’s like Ice Cube, and his friend, Kanye West.

“Now some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” said Legend. “Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.

“Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called ‘The Sunken Place,’” Legend said adding that Trump's Platinum Plan for Black America is “nothing but fools gold.”

John Legend put some rappers supporting Trump and their Platinum Plan into a locker. Please vote tomorrow, y’all...#Vote @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/2DY4hI7QBL — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 3, 2020

Legend attended the Biden event with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, who made her first public appearance since recently suffering a miscarriage. Legend and Common closed out the Biden/Harris rally with a performance of their Grammy and Oscar-winning song, “Glory.”

Watch the performance below.