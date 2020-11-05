Kanye West Reportedly Facing $1 Million Lawsuit Over 2019 Opera

'Ye and Live Nation are allegedly accused of failing to pay some of the crew behind the production.

Kanye West is being sued over his 2019 opera, Nebuchadnezzar. Staff hired for the production filed a $1 million class-action suit against West accusing him of “unpaid wages” and more, The Blast reports.

Live Nation was also named in the reported complaint, which alleges that West and the additional defendants who “oversaw, controlled and ran the production” failed to provide pay stubs, in addition to failing to “pay minimum wage and overtime.”

The documents reportedly claim that “dozens” of people hired for the production, including a hair assistant and background actors “performing as audience members,” either didn’t receive adequate compensation in a timely manner, or didn’t get paid at all.

West has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.

Held at the Hollywood Bowl, and set in 6th century B.C., West’s Nebuchadnezzar was described as a fusion of gospel, fine art, and opera that furthered his “commitment to both his faith and ever-expanding musical palette.”