Kanye West Reportedly Facing $1 Million Lawsuit Over 2019 Opera

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
A documentary about TLC has officially been greenlit at A&E, the cable network announced last Thursday (Oct. 29). The two-hour special, which is apart of A&E's Biography series, chronicles the “journey of the top-selling American female group of all time who led the way with their music, message, and style.”
TLC’s Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozanda “Chili” Thomas are executive producers on the special alongside Emmy-winners Roger Ross Williams, and Geoff Martz, through their production company, One Story Up. In addition to executive producing, Chili and T-Boz will share their story for the first time in a feature documentary. British director Matt Kay will helm the project.
The multi-platinum selling group, who were the focus of the 2013 VH1 biopic, CrazySexyCool, originally consisted of T-Boz, Chili, and the late Lisa “Left Eyes Lopes.” Lopes perished in a car accident in 2002, and although T-Boz and Chili attempted to find a new member on the VH1 reality show R U the Girl, T-Boz and Chili have been performing as a duo for more than a decade.
“As someone who has long been in awe of TLC and their musical and cultural impact, I am thrilled to be a part of bringing the story of their music, their journey, and their continuing reverence to the screen,” Williams said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with A&E, as well as filmmaker Matthew Kay, to bring this film to life. We hope this film illuminates a side of this incredible group and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chili” Thomas that longtime fans and viewers alike have not seen before.”
The Trump Administration put together a $265 million effort to round up the biggest rappers, singers, and actors in the entertainment industry to appear in a failed ad campaign about Covid-19. Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Ludacris, Ice-T, and Nicki Minaj were among at least 247 celebrities vetted by the Administration, according to documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee and published by Politico on Thursday (Oct. 29).
The Department of Health and Human Services paid a contractor $256 million to complete the tax-payer funded public service campaign by Election Day. TheAdministration “vetted spokespeople based on their political positions and whether they support President Trump,” House Democrats argued.
Fors Marsh, a strategic communications firm, won a $250 million contract with HHS a week before, Atlas Research secured a $15 million contract. The campaign was the brain child of Michael R. Caputo, the department's assistant secretary for public affairs.
The 34-page spreadsheet dubbed the, “PSA Celebrity Tracker,” includes notes on each celebrity’s political affiliation, possible comments about Trump and coronavirus, criminal history (if applicable), demographic, and whether or not they expressed interest in appearing in the PSA. The entry listed Wayne as a “maybe; follow-up” option who previously supported President Barack Obama, “doesn’t like Republicans, ” and is popular among “Black Americans,” “super spreaders,” and the “general population.” It’s unclear what transpired between Wayne and the Trump Administration in regard to the PSA. He did of course meet with Trump this week and endorsed his re-election campaign.
Jay-Z was listed under “maybe; follow-up” as well. The notes state that Hov spoke with his manager and might, “Reconsider depending on who signs.” The entry lists Jay's criminal history, and support of President Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Eminem, Lil Baby, Beyonce, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Donald Glover, Chance the Rapper, and John Legend were also on the list.
Luda, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, George Lopez, Zoe Saldana, Trevor Noah, Betty White and Britney Spears were some of the celebrities who turned down the offer, and it appears that most of the people on the list simply didn’t respond.
Singer Marc Anthony accepted but did not want his coronavirus quotes used for Trump’s election campaign, CNBC reports. Gospel legend CeCe Winans recorded a PSA but pulled out after receiving backlash once the clip hit the internet late last month.
City Girls, Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, Brandy, 2 Chainz, and more made the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards a night to remember. Hosted by DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean of 85 South, the socially-distanced event went down on Tuesday (Oct. 27).
Doubling as a sounding board for socially conscious commentary and voting engagement, the show featured several references to Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and other victims of police brutality. The night included a statement from vice presidential hopeful and Howard University alum, Kamala Harris, in celebration of HBCU’s.
Although there were more performances than awards given out during the ceremony, the show was full of surprises. Master P received the I Am Hip Hop Award presented to him by former No Limit artist, Snoop Dogg. Rapsody won her first award ever for Best Hip-Hop Lyricist, Pop Smoke was posthumously awarded the Best New Artist trophy, and Lil Baby accepted the Impact Track honor for, “The Bigger Picture.”
YBN Cordae paid homage to Juice Wrld, and Quavo performed a tribute medley to Pop Smoke. The award show also honored other late rappers, including Fred Da Godson.
Watch some of the performances and cyphers below.City Girls Perform “Kitty Talk” & “Jobs” Big Sean, Jhené AIko and Ty Dolla Sign Perform “Body Language” Brandy, Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor & H.E.R. Perform Ladies First Cypher Beenie Man, Bounty Killa, Skip Marley & More Participate In Reggae Cypher Tobe Nwigwe Performs “Try Jesus, Don’t Try Me” 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Perform “Money Maker”