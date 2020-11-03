Kanye West Votes For Himself In 2020 Presidential Election

Yeezy just became a first-time voter.

Update: 10:30 PM EST (Nov. 4, 2020) — After snagging 60,000 votes for president, Kanye West conceded the election early Wednesday (Nov. 4). West tweeted a photo of himself standing in front of a map of the United States, signaling a potential run in 2024.

Original story below…

The 2020 Presidential Election gave Kanye West a reason to vote for the very first time. The 43-year-old Grammy winner voted for himself in Wyoming on Tuesday (Nov. 3) and happily shared photos and video proof on social media.

Because West didn't qualify to make it on the ballot, he added himself as a write-in option, along with Michelle Tidal as vice president. “The first vote of my life,” tweeted West. “We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world.”

Despite not making it to many of the ballots around the country, West managed to scrounge up a tiny fraction of votes (mostly in Kentucky). Earlier in the morning he excitedly tweeted and deleted, “God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

West, who only voted for himself and left the rest of his ballot blank, didn't break any laws by posting a photo of his ballot on social media. While several states ban voters from ballot selfies, it's perfectly legal to do so in Wyoming, so long as the voter doesn't cause a disruption.

'Ye has been widely criticized for his political views and presidential campaign. The Chicago native publicly supported Donald Trump, and then launched his own 2020 bid for president, a move which was reportedly powered by Republicans following a secret meeting between West and Donald Trump’s senior advisor, Jared Kushner, earlier in the year.