Kobe Bryant's Basketball Hall Of Fame Induction Scheduled For 2021

Rihanna has a new flame. After splitting with her billionaire boyfriend at the top of the year, Rih Ri has reportedly moved on to ASAP Rocky.
The pair have been quietly dating, according to People. Rihanna and A$AP, were reportedly spotted eating out with friends at New York City’s Beatrice Inn last weekend.
The duo, both 32, have been friends for several years. A$AP opened for Rihanna’s Diamonds world tour in 2013, and recently became one of the faces of her Fenty Skin campaign.
In August, Rihanna and A$AP participated in a Q&A video segment for GQ magazine. When asked by Rihanna what was the hardest part about working with her he replied, “Not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this sh*t is comedy.
“You know, people be so cool it's hard not to laugh, that's all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it's still work at the end of the day.”
Rapper Casanova is wanted by federal investigators in connection with a sweeping indictment charging 18 alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang with various racketeering, murder, drugs, guns, and fraud offenses, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday (Dec. 1).
The FBI New York tweeted a photo of Casanova and encouraged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the bureau. “We are still looking for Caswell Senior, aka Casanova, in connection with this case.”
The 34-year-old rapper is named in the indictment which was unsealed in a White Plains federal court Tuesday. Casanova is the only one out of 18 defendants who has yet to be arrested, the indictment states.
He faces single cont of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
“As alleged in the Indictment, members of Gorilla Stone committed terrible acts of violence, trafficked in narcotics, and even engaged in brazen fraud by exploiting benefits programs meant to provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said. “Because of that, communities across the Southern District – from Poughkeepsie to Peekskill to New York City – suffered.”
“Most shocking, as alleged in the indictment, a minor was murdered in furtherance of the gang’s activities,” continued Strauss. “Because of the extraordinary work of our law enforcement partners, the defendants now face federal charges for their crimes.”
The indictment outlines a string of crimes that took place between Jan. 2018 and Sept. 2020.
Alleged gang member Brandon “Stacks” Soto has been charged in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old victim in Poughkeepsie, New York, in September.
In July, Stephen “Chino” Hugh allegedly shot at rival gang members in New Rochelle to allegedly “maintain and increase his position” in the gang’s “racketeering enterprise.” A month earlier, suspects Naya “Baby”Austin, Dezon “Blakk” Washington, and Jordan “Flow” Ingram committed armed robbery of a rival drug dealer, the indictment alleges.
Austin and another suspect, Shanay “Easy” Outlaw, were also charged with filing fraudulent documents to receive COVID-19 related unemployment benefits
The indictment goes on to allege that Brinae “Luxury” Thornton shot a rival gang member in Brooklyn in 2018 in an attempt to “maintain and increase her position” in the gang. That year, another alleged gang member, Robert “Blakk Rob” Woods, supposedly slashed a victim in the face.
Also named in the indictment were Dwight “Dick Wolf” Reid, Christopher “Beagle” Erskine, Walter “Shells” Luster, Deshawn “Don” Thomas, Brandon “Untouchable Dot” Nieves, Ahmed “Ammo” Walker, Isaiah “Zay” Santos, and Robert “Trouble” Sligh, all of whom have been arrested and accused of being members of Gorilla Stone.
An arrest has been made in the death of 21 Savage’s his brother. The suspect, Tyrece Fuller, appeared in the U.K.’s Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (Nov. 30) where he was formally charged with murder, per the Metro Police.
Terrell Davis, a 27-year-old drill rapper, who resided in South London, was stabbed to death on Nov. 22, reportedly while delivering groceries to his grandmother’s house. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fuller, 21, was remanded back into custody following Monday's court appearance. He is scheduled for another court date, this time in the Central Criminal Court, on Wednesday (Dec. 2).
21 Savage, whose birth name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was born in London and raised mostly in the states. The Grammy-winning rapper paid homage to his brother with an Instagram post of them as kids.
“Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro,” he wrote before showing regrets over an apparent argument with his sibling. “I know I took my anger out on you. I wish I could take that sh*t back.”
