Lil Wayne Facing Up To 10 Years For Federal Weapons Possession Charge

Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing Store has reportedly been hit by vandals. Multiple store windows were busted out, and some merchandise was looted from the storefront, The Blast reported on Tuesday (Nov. 17).
Cell phone footage shared by The Shade Room shows people cleaning up broken glass from outside of the store, which became a memorial location and tourist attraction after the 33-year-old rapper was gunned down in the parking lot in March 2019.
The flagship clothing store, located in a strip mall near the neighborhood where Hussle grew up, temporarily closed last year. David Gross, Hussle’s business partner, later accused the Los Angeles City of Attorney’s office of working to shut the store down.
While the store is listed online as being open for business, the company phone number was out of service when VIBE reached out on Tuesday. Nonetheless, fans can cop TMC merchandise on the store’s website, including “FTD” shirts and masks that went up for sale after Y.G.’s 2016 single (featuring Hussle) landed back on the charts following the 2020 president election.
Besides selling clothes and other gear, the Marathon brand has expanded into cannabis, and recently announced a collaboration with Cana Farms dispensary.
Jeremih is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and while his vitals are stable, the R&B star isn’t out of the woods yet. Adam Smith, a member of the “Don’t Tell 'Em” singer’s management team gave a health update on Tuesday (Nov. 17).
“He’s not out of the dark yet,” Smith shared with V103.1’s The Kenny Burns Show. “Any progress is better than no progress. He’s stable but he still has a [ways] to go before anything. We’re not out the dark, but God is the light.”
Smith added that Jeremih’s mother wants fans to take the disease seriously and to pray for her son. “He’s still in ICU, but we do have the best of the best working on him.”
According to Smith, several people in “high places” have reached out to help, including fellow Chicago native, Chance the Rapper.
Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020
Diddy also stepped up to link Jeremih’s team with UCLA medical professionals that have been consulting doctors at the hospital where the 33-year-old recording artists is being treated.
“[Jeremih] has a lot of people in a lot of high places that really want to put their resources together to help,” Smith continued before addressing 50 Cent’s social media post about Jeremih.
Thank you for 🙏🏿praying for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better. pic.twitter.com/BjtzmpFp7J
— 50cent (@50cent) November 16, 2020
“This isn’t for content,” noted Smith. “50’s the homie…[Jeremih] got a lot of love for 50, but 50 can be insensitive. And we really do want people to know [Jeremih] is getting better, kind of. But [Jeremih] really wants the prayers. Not just ‘yo I’m paying for you.’ No! Stop and pray. Pray for his strength, pray for his healing, pray for his family.”
Actress and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson is the host and producer of Jacked: Rise of the New Jack Sound, a newly premiered podcast series on the rise and fall of the popular music genre, New Jack Swing.
From Univeral Music Group and independent podcast publisher Wonderly, the six-part series "focuses on the complex relationships of a group of teenagers from Harlem who would create a sound that forever changed music." Aside from featuring classic songs from UMG's catalog—like Wreckx-N-Effect’s “Rumpshaker,” Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative,” Bell Biv Devoe’s “Poison”— the audio feature includes interviews from the singers, songwriters, and musicians including Teddy Riley, former member of Guy and one of the innovators of the hip-hop, R&B, funk, house-fused genre that dominated the airwaves from the mid-'80s until the early '90s.
Jacked is written by Rico Gagliano and Andy Hermann, with Barry Michael Cooper serving as a c0nsulting producer.
Earlier this year, Henson kicked off the year with the debut of her hair care line, TPH by Taraji. Her non-profit Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation has been providing free virtual therapy session for people of color to combat the stressors of the COVID-19 pandemic. She'll also be hosting the 2020 American Music Awards with Bel Biv Devoe and Nelly scheduled to perform. Clearly, Taraji P. Henson is booked and busy.
As for the Jacked podcast, you can find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the Wondery App, and other streaming platforms.