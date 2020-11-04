The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A documentary about TLC has officially been greenlit at A&E, the cable network announced last Thursday (Oct. 29). The two-hour special, which is apart of A&E's Biography series, chronicles the “journey of the top-selling American female group of all time who led the way with their music, message, and style.”
TLC’s Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozanda “Chili” Thomas are executive producers on the special alongside Emmy-winners Roger Ross Williams, and Geoff Martz, through their production company, One Story Up. In addition to executive producing, Chili and T-Boz will share their story for the first time in a feature documentary. British director Matt Kay will helm the project.
The multi-platinum selling group, who were the focus of the 2013 VH1 biopic, CrazySexyCool, originally consisted of T-Boz, Chili, and the late Lisa “Left Eyes Lopes.” Lopes perished in a car accident in 2002, and although T-Boz and Chili attempted to find a new member on the VH1 reality show R U the Girl, T-Boz and Chili have been performing as a duo for more than a decade.
“As someone who has long been in awe of TLC and their musical and cultural impact, I am thrilled to be a part of bringing the story of their music, their journey, and their continuing reverence to the screen,” Williams said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with A&E, as well as filmmaker Matthew Kay, to bring this film to life. We hope this film illuminates a side of this incredible group and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chili” Thomas that longtime fans and viewers alike have not seen before.”
The voters have spoken. Politician Brandon Scott won his mayoral bid on Tuesday (Nov. 3) becoming the youngest mayor (in more than a century), and youngest Black mayor, to hold office in the city.
"I see this as the opportunity for rebirth,” Scott, 36, told Baltimore’s WBAL-TV 11 News following the big win. “The rebirth is going to come when we all have to work together each and every day and do that tough work to make Baltimore a better place.
“I am not the savior,” he continued. “We have to work together as a city unified to make Baltimore better. One person cannot fix things. [These] problems have existed longer than I been alive.”
Nabbing just over 71% of the vote, Scott bested opponent Bob Wallace who trailed with 20.11%. Wallace called Brandon to concede late Tuesday.
The historic election follows the resignation of former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh who stepped down last year amid a book scandal. Jack Young took over as an interim mayor.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (Nov. 4), Scott thanked everyone who helped secure the win. “I’m proud, energized and humbled by your [belief] in me and what we can accomplish together,” he tweeted. “We could not have made it without your support.”
Scott, who is currently Baltimore’s City Council President, called winning the election “the honor of a lifetime,” and vowed to lead fellow Baltimore residents in embarking on a “new way forward for our city.”
Busta Rhymes hit up the Apollo Theater to spread a little “joy” to voters on Election Day. The 48-year-old rapper, who is promoting his latest album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, joined Funk Master Flex for a pop-up show in Harlem on Tuesday (Nov. 3).
The live performances were apart of Joy to the Polls, a nonpartisan movement spearheaded by the Election Defenders — a group of volunteers that include community organizers, and faith leaders — to help end voter suppression.
PULL UP AND RIDE OUT WITH IS RIGHT NOW!!! @funkflex & The Dragon 🐉 WE’RE ABOUT TO GET BUSY AT THE POLLING SITE IN HARLEM AT AN UNDISCLOSED LOCATION!! 👀👀👀👀IF YOU KNOW WHERE TO BE SEE YOU THERE!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 #ELE2THEWRATHOFGODRELOADED AVAILABLE AND STREAMING EVERYWHERE RIGHT NOW WITH 4 MORE BANGERS ADDED TO THE ALBUM!!!!! THE PROPHECY IS BEING FULFILLED!!!! Click link in Bio‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
Following a short performance, Busta shared a lengthy message on Instagram encouraging Black voters to think beyond the polls. “Salute to everyone that is doing [their] part today but what we actually have to do is much deeper than voting!!! We need to empower [ourselves] mind, body, spirit & economically, so that these politicians will have to properly negotiate with us for our dollars and our vote!!”
TODAY ON THIS ELECTION DAY I STAND WITH MY PEOPLE AND FOR MY PEOPLE!!! SALUTE TO EVERYONE THAT IS DOING THERE PART TODAY BUT WHAT WE ACTUALLY HAVE TO DO IS MUCH DEEPER THAN VOTING!!! WE NEED TO EMPOWER OURSELF MIND, BODY, SPIRIT & ECONOMICALLY SO THAT THESE POLITICIANS WILL HAVE TO PROPERLY NEGOTIATE WITH US FOR OUR DOLLARS AND OUR VOTE!! WE ARE TRULY LIVING IN THE EYE OF THE STORM OF A REAL EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT WHEN IT COMES TO OUR PEOPLE AND ALL THE SHIT THAT THEY HAVE BEEN TRYING TO DO TO US SINCE THE BEGINNING OF TIME!! BE GREAT MY BEAUTIFUL, POWERFUL & RESILIENT BLACK PEOPLE AND LET’S MAKE SURE THEY FEEL THE WRATH OF GOD!! #ELE2THEWRATHOFGODRELOADED AVAILABLE AND STREAMING EVERYWHERE RIGHT NOW!!! Click link in Bio ‼️‼️‼️‼️ HARLEM I SALUTE Y’ALL!! Salute @funkflex & @joejaxson @spliffstar_mrlewis @djscratchator
Joy to the Polls urges voters to stay in line by turning voting into a celebration with music and dancing at polling locations around the country. Offset and Big Daddy Kane were among the rappers who participated in the grassroots movement, which includes Spotify playlists curated by Aloe Blacc, Black Thought, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Lin-Manuel Miranda, QuestLove, and more.
“In the face of a global pandemic, threats of violence and long lines designed to suppress the vote, the people are fighting back with joy,” Joy to the Polls creator and Election Defenders campaign manager, Nelini Stamp, told BET.com. “Together, we will make voting more accessible for all.”