Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Tory Lanez On ‘Good News’ Album

The Houston Hottie blasts Lanez on “Shots Fired.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album, Good News, arrived on Friday (Nov. 20) complete with a diss record aimed at Tory Lanez. On the blistering track, “Shots Fired,” Meg puts the Canadian singer on blast while rhyming over the infamous Notorious B.I.G. record, “Who Shot Ya?”

Without naming Lanez directly, Meg details what went down in the SUV leading up to the incident, and confirms that she fell out with her best friend, who witnessed the shooting.

“Imagine me givin’ a f*ck it was your f*ckin’ birthday,” she raps in reference to speaking out about the shooting on Lane’z 27th birthday. “You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday.”

“Now imagine me c*ckblockin' n*ggas on some dry sh*t,” spits Meg, seemingly responding to rumors that the shooting stemmed from a jealous love triangle involving Kylie Jenner whose pool party they attended earlier in the night.

The verse continues, “I don't want you on the bench, believe you wouldn't've been invited. And if it weren’t for me, same week, you would have been indicted (should’ve let them lock your a** up).”

Meg goes on to reiterate her claims that Lanez tried to pay for her silence. “You offered M’s not to talk, I guess that made my friend excited. Now ya’ll in cahoots, huh [okay], you a puss in boots.

“You shot a 5’10” b*tch with a .22 Talkin ‘bout bones and tendons like them bullets wasn’t pellets,” she continues. “A p*ssy n*gga with a p*ssy gun in his feelings.”

Lanez pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the shooting. He faces more than 22 years in prison if convicted.

As for Good News, the album is packed with features including City Girls, Beyoncé, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Da Baby, and Young Thug.

In addition to dropping the new album, Meg unleashed the music video for her latest single “Body.” The visual features appearances from Taraji P. Henson, Jordyn Woods, and more.

Check it out below.