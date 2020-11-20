Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Tory Lanez On ‘Good News’ Album

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Filming on the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther is set to begin next summer. Marvel Studios will start shooting the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel in July 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“The series are the priority, “ a source told THR of Marvel’s film strategy going into next year. “Ramping them up takes a lot of focus. The movie machinery is well established.”
The shoot will last at least six months. Princess Shuri, the character played by Letitia Wright, who plays King T’Challa's sister Princess Shuri, could take on an expanded role given the death of Chadwick Boseman.
Narcos: Mexico actor Tenoch Huerta will reportedly join the cast, while Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Windsor Duke are also expected to return for the second installment of the Marvel film.
In September, Black Panther’s executive producer Victoria Alonso denied rumors that Boseman would appear in the film via CGI technology. “There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us,” Alonso said. “Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to the story and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, in reality.”
Boseman, 43, passed away from colon cancer in August.
Nicki Minaj celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her Pink Friday debut with a special surprise for fans. A new documentary on the Queens rapper will debut on HBO Max, she announced on social media on Friday (Nov. 20).
“It’s going to give you guys a raw unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey, and I can’t wait to share it with you,” said Minaj.
#NickiMinajHBOMAX #PinkFridayAnniversary #PinkFriday pic.twitter.com/ywEtjhpKJb
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 20, 2020
It’s unclear if Minaj’s infant son will make his debut in the doc but fans would surely love to see the baby. Last month, the first-time mom opened up about motherhood in a Twitter Q&A where she admitted to being scared of hiring a nanny.
In honor of Pink Friday, Minaj hosted another Q&A answering everything from her favorite song to perform off the album (“Roman's Revenge,” “Did it On ‘Em” and “Save Me”) to what she admires most about her artistic growth over the last decade (“I admire the inner peace I found,” she tweeted.)
Pink Friday debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200, behind Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which was released on the same day back in 2010.
Minaj’s album went on to sell over three million copies.
Bobby Brown is breaking his silence for the first time since the sudden death of his son, Bobby Brown Jr. The 28-year-old recording artist had reportedly been battling “flu-like symptoms” before his death but was not suffering from COVID-19, TMZ reports.
The elder Brown asked for prayers for his family as they grieve. “Please keep my family in your prayers at this time,” Brown shared in a statement on Thursday (Nov. 19). “Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”
Brown Jr. was found unresponsive inside his Encino, Calif. home on Wednesday (Nov. 18). Police were responding to another medical emergency when his body was discovered at around 1:50 p.m., an LAPD spokesperson confirmed, according to ET Online.
His cause of death has been “deferred pending additional investigation.” Authorities do not suspect foul play.