Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date For Debut Album ‘Good News’

If you’re thinking about using Ticketmaster to cop passes to your favorite concert, you may have to get tested first. The company is developing a plan that would require concertgoers to show proof that they were vaccinated for COVID-19, or tested negative for the virus 24 to 72 hours before attending a concert event.
As reported by Billboard, the process would include a third party company like CLEAR Health Pass or IBM’s Digital Health Pass, along with testing outlets and vaccine distributors. The plan has yet to be approved and restrictions would likely differ by state.
Ideally, customers would purchase passes to events via the Ticketmaster app and would have to provide health information. To ensure customer privacy, Ticketmaster won’t store customer medical records and would not have access to that information, outside of COVID vaccinations, and testing results. The information would be encrypted so as to not violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA).
The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the concert and entertainment industry, and with the winter season approaching, cases continue to surge around the globe. Covid cases in the U.S. recently topped 10 million, with Texas reaching the grim milestone of 1 million cases this week.
Earlier in the week, Pfizer announced that its pending vaccine was 90% effective in clinical trials. The three phase trial began in late July with 43,538 participants around the world, mostly from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds. Pfizer’s CEO sold more than half of his stock the same day that the company made the vaccine announcement, which sent the drugmakers shares up 15% to $41.99 per share, its highest rate in nearly four months.
A suspect has been placed in custody for the fatal shooting of up-and-coming rapper, King Von. Atlanta police secured a warrant to arrest and charge Timothy Leeks with murder over the weekend.
Leeks is currently hospitalized for injuries stemming from the shooting, which took place at an Atlanta hookah lounge last Friday (Nov. 5).
“Mr. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound,” Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker told AJC.com. “The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest.”
Von, a 26-year-old father and Chicago native, whose birth name was Dayvon Bennett, released his third studio album, Welcome to O’Block, late last month. He was signed to Lil Durk's record label, Only the Family. Durk deleted his Instagram account after posting a tribute to his late friend and artist.
The fatal shootout reportedly stemmed from a verbal argument between Von and his crew and another group of men, including Atlanta rapper Quando Rondo. Atlanta police officers, both on-duty and off-duty, fired weapons during the shooting. The use of force is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Authorities initially said three people were killed in the shooting but later clarified that two died, and one person remains in critical condition. The second fatal shooting victim has been identified as Mark Blakely, 34, of Chicago.
Von was reportedly out celebrating his album release on the night of the shooting. Welcome to O’Block posthumously debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Top 200 chart becoming the rapper's highest charting release.
Y.G.’s four-year-old its way to the top of the charts following the 2020 presidential election. Sales and streams for the Nipsey-Hussle assisted “F*ck Donald Trump” (a.k.a “FTD”) spiked the day before the election and has surged since then, Billboard reports.
The song saw an overall gain of 221%, racking up 1,000 sales on Election Day; while streams shot up from 240,000 to 1,050,000, for an increase of 300%. The track topped the U.S. iTunes charts last Saturday (Nov. 7).
To celebrate, YG posted a fan-made internet meme featuring president-elect Joe Biden.
https://t.co/VzlH94rSOr FUCK TRUMP pic.twitter.com/QI36J0FYt9
— 4HUNNID (@YG) November 7, 2020
Released in 2016, the polarizing protest anthem was the second single off YG’s sophomore album, Still Brazy, but it almost got cut from the project. YG contemplated removing the song after the Secret Service reached out to his label. “The Secret Service was calling my label [Universal] to get the lyrics to my album so they could try to pull it off the shelves,” he told New York Magazine in 2016.
At the time, the Compton native revealed that his label made him change some of the lyrics in “FTD,” and removed a Trump line from the song, “Blacks and Browns,” featuring Sadboy.