Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date For Debut Album ‘Good News’

The “Girls in the Hood” rapper will drop her long awaited debut LP this month.

To say that Megan Thee Stallion has had an crazy year would be an understatement, and she’s wrapping things up with a little Good News. The Houston Hottie’s debut album will arrive later this month, she announced on Thursday (Nov. 12).

“Through such a rough year, I thought we all could use a little good news,” tweeted Meg. “My official album Good News drops on Nov. 20th.”

THROUGH SUCH A ROUGH YEAR I FELT LIKE WE COULD ALL USE A LIL GOOD NEWS 📰 MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” DROPS NOV 20TH ! Pre save tonight @ midnight #GOODNEWSMEGAN pic.twitter.com/7mDZLP1cQ6 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 12, 2020

The album release date comes over six months after Megan and her 1501 Entertainment label boss Carl Crawford battled in court over the release of her Suga EP. In the end, she won the right to release the project, though its unclear if Meg and the label settled discrepancies with her recording contract.

Label issues aside, Megan made a name for herself in 2020. The 25-year-old rapper landed her first No. 1 single, with the Beyonce-assisted “Savage” Remix, proceeds of which benefitted covid-19 relief efforts in their hometown of Houston, and secured another big collaboration teaming with Cardi B on her chart-topping single, “WAP.”

The Houston native also released the Eazy-E inspired single “Girls in the Hood,” and “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug.