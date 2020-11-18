Naya Rivera’s Ex, Ryan Dorsey, Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit On Son’s Behalf

The lawsuit seeks to “recover lost wages” that Rivera may have incurred prior to her death, along with punitive damages.

Ryan Dorsey, the ex-husband of Naya Rivera, filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the Glee’s star’s death. Rivera, 33, accidentally drowned during a boat outing on Ventura County California's Lake Piru over the summer.

Dorsey filed court documents against the County of Ventura, United Water Conservation District and Parks and Recreation Management in a Ventura Superior Court on Tuesday (Nov. 17), according to NBC Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actor, who is raising the son that he shared with Rivera, is suing for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Dorsey alleges that the boat was not properly stocked with safety equipment, in compliance with California Law, among other allegations.

Rivera and her son, Josey, were having a day out when the current in the lake became too strong and pulled her under. She was able to boost her son back onto the boat before drowning. Dorsey's lawsuit was filed on behalf of Josey and Rivera's estate. The suit claims that Josey has suffered “serious emotional distress” and “substantial economic and noneconomic damages” as a result of the fatal incident.

The legal documents reportedly claim that the boat had drifted away from Rivera, and was not equipped with a “safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats, nor any flotation or lifesaving devices.” Furthermore, Dorsey alleges that the employee who rented the boat to Rivera failed to warn her about wearing a life jacket, and that there were no signs around the property warning of dangerous lake conditions.

The suit seeks to “recover the loss or damage that Naya sustained or incurred before death, including any penalties or punitive exemplary damages that Naya would have been entitled to had she lived.”

Due to the murky waters, harsh visibility, and strong currents, at least 10 others have been confirmed to have drowned at Lake Priu since 1994. However, Dorsey’s lawsuit alleges that 26 victims have drowned at the lake.

In early August, Rivera’s fans gathered at Lake Piru to hold a memorial for the late actress. The lake reopened to the public later that month.