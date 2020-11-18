Naya Rivera’s Ex, Ryan Dorsey, Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit On Son’s Behalf

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Bobby Brown’s son and namesake, Bobby Brown Jr., has died. The younger Brown was found deceased in his Southern California on Wednesday (Nov. 18), TMZ reports.
Bobby Jr.'s older brother, Landon Brown, confirmed the death with an Instagram post of his younger brother captioned, “I love you forever King.”
The cause of death is unclear as the investigation is reportedly ongoing, but police do not believe foul play was involved, per TMZ.
Brown Jr. was a 28-year-old singer-songwriter, and in a happy relationship, judging by various posts on his Twitter account. He was also gearing up to release a music video for his single “Say Something,” which he teased on his Instagram account in September.
His death comes five years after his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, passed away months after being found unconscious in a bathtub in her Georgia home.
At the time of Bobbi's death Brown Jr. tweeted, “People really don't give a f*ck about you unless [you're] relevant , and they don't love you till [you're] famous or gone. I don't want these follows,” he wrote. “This is real life for me, this is my life, my sister. Not a f*cking trending topic.”
Brown Jr. was the third of Bobby Brown Sr.’s seven children, and his second child with ex, Kim Ward, with whom he has a daughter, La’Princia. Besides Bobbi Kristina, and his eldest son, Landon, Brown Sr. has three young children with his current wife, Alicia Etheredge.
Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to felony assault and weapons charges in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, the Los Angeles D.A.’s office announced on Wednesday (Nov. 18).
Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, did not appear in court. In October, the Canadian singer faces a single felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm (personal use of a firearm), carrying a loaded gun, and an unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Additionally, Lanez faces gun allegations of personally inflicting great bodily injury.
Lanez, 28, has denied shooting Megan, 26. If convicted, he faces more than 22 years in prison.
In a recent interview with GQ magazine, the Houston rapper revealed that Lanez offered her money to keep quiet after the shooting. “[At this point] I’m really scared, because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting,” she recalled of the night in question. “Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’”
An attorney for Lanez denied the allegation with GQ. Lanez seemingly denied Megan’s claim by tweeting a baseball cap, signaling that she's lying.
“I wish you the best,” he added in a follow-up tweet.
Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing Store has reportedly been hit by vandals. Multiple store windows were busted out, and some merchandise was looted from the storefront, The Blast reported on Tuesday (Nov. 17).
Cell phone footage shared by The Shade Room shows people cleaning up broken glass from outside of the store, which became a memorial location and tourist attraction after the 33-year-old rapper was gunned down in the parking lot in March 2019.
The flagship clothing store, located in a strip mall near the neighborhood where Hussle grew up, temporarily closed last year. David Gross, Hussle’s business partner, later accused the Los Angeles City of Attorney’s office of working to shut the store down.
While the store is listed online as being open for business, the company phone number was out of service when VIBE reached out on Tuesday. Nonetheless, fans can cop TMC merchandise on the store’s website, including “FTD” shirts and masks that went up for sale after Y.G.’s 2016 single (featuring Hussle) landed back on the charts following the 2020 president election.
Besides selling clothes and other gear, the Marathon brand has expanded into cannabis, and recently announced a collaboration with Cana Farms dispensary.