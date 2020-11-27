New Music: Dirti Diana Dominates, Benny The Butcher's Even More Famous, Flee Lord Blesses Us, BWLR's Pink Range Rollin' & Statik Selektah Balances The Game

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
What can't Taraji P. Henson do? The actress, philanthropist, and new podcast series host kicked off the American Music Awards 2020 with an energetic opening number many of us didn't know we needed. Live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Henson hit the stage with The Wiz's "A Brand New Day" and danced through other classics like Prince's "Let's Go Crazy," Jay-Z's "Dirt Off Your Shoulder, and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."
By the end of Cardi B's "W.A.P.," Henson's outfit changes a gold bodysuit and a slew of masked dancers by her side, let's just say Ms. Henson did that as this year's host of the annual music award show. After completing her performance before America (and a small socially distanced audience), she got powdered up and got right into it. Alright, Taraji!
You betta @tarajiphenson! #AMAsWithUs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/tVEH4bpHvC
— LaTonya Holmes (@LaTonyaHolmes) November 23, 2020
ICONIC: @tarajiphenson dancing "WAP" to open up the 2020 #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/co5EylXJ2n
— Cardi B Stats (@CardiStats) November 23, 2020
Okay @tarajiphenson I see you baby 😂🥰🔥#AMAs pic.twitter.com/W49Zle6xqO
— YA FAV ♓️ (@Yafav_Petty) November 23, 2020
We just hope to make 2020 a little brighter with our show tonight! ❤️ #AMAs pic.twitter.com/qfHrwBxZ8Z
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
The Weeknd just reached a career milestone. The Canadian singer will headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show, it was announced on Thursday (Nov. 12).
"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” said The Weeknd. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage.”
performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21 @pepsi #pepsihalftime #SBLV pic.twitter.com/oYlQyvKRwh
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 12, 2020
Emmy-nominee Jesse Collins will executive produce the Super Bowl LV halftime extravaganza, which marks the second collaboration between Roc Nation and the NFL since announcing their partnership last year. The big show will go down at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla.
“The Weeknd has ushered in a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” JAY-Z said. “This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”
The “Blinding Lights” singer joins Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Prince, Katy Perry, Madonna, and other music stars who have performed at halftime.
Super Bowl LV will live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
"Righteousness will always get a fight," Sizzla Kalonji once told me, "and that is only to make you stronger." That conversation took place in 1997, he year Sizzla electrified lovers of reggae and dancehall music with two landmark albums, Praise Ye Jah and Black Woman & Child. Sizzla has gone on to become one of the most prolific artists of his generation, releasing his most recent album, Million Times in September—a collection of 12 sweet love songs, touching on the sounds that made songs like "Just One of Those Days" and "Give Me A Try" so legendary.
"Beautiful people want to listen to the beautiful reggae music," Sizzla told me. "And you know reggae bashes against corruption. It’s not just a music to sing spirituality only and to make you feel good and sing love songs, conscious songs. And it’s good for social commentary, a very good music to be used for social commentary. And any little thing happen to the poor people, we’re quick to express ourselves on dancehall riddims and on the one-drop roots rock reggae riddim. And what we’re explaining and expressing is the total truth. It’s a music that can be used for expressing our innermost feelings and thoughts."
Today, VIBE and Boomshots proudly premiere the new music video from the album "Without You." Big Up Kalonji every time.
Million Times is out now on all music streaming platforms.