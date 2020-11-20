Nicki Minaj Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary Of ‘Pink Friday,’ Announces HBO Max Documentary

The film will offer an “unfiltered look” at the rapper’s personal and professional life.

Nicki Minaj celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her Pink Friday debut with a special surprise for fans. A new documentary on the Queens rapper will debut on HBO Max, she announced on social media on Friday (Nov. 20).

“It’s going to give you guys a raw unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey, and I can’t wait to share it with you,” said Minaj.

It’s unclear if Minaj’s infant son will make his debut in the doc but fans would surely love to see the baby. Last month, the first-time mom opened up about motherhood in a Twitter Q&A where she admitted to being scared of hiring a nanny.

In honor of Pink Friday, Minaj hosted another Q&A answering everything from her favorite song to perform off the album (“Roman's Revenge,” “Did it On ‘Em” and “Save Me”) to what she admires most about her artistic growth over the last decade (“I admire the inner peace I found,” she tweeted.)

Pink Friday debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200, behind Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which was released on the same day back in 2010.

Minaj’s album went on to sell over three million copies.