Nipsey Hussle’s Los Angeles Clothing Store Vandalized

Jeremih is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and while his vitals are stable, the R&B star isn’t out of the woods yet. Adam Smith, a member of the “Don’t Tell 'Em” singer’s management team gave a health update on Tuesday (Nov. 17).
“He’s not out of the dark yet,” Smith shared with V103.1’s The Kenny Burns Show. “Any progress is better than no progress. He’s stable but he still has a [ways] to go before anything. We’re not out the dark, but God is the light.”
Smith added that Jeremih’s mother wants fans to take the disease seriously and to pray for her son. “He’s still in ICU, but we do have the best of the best working on him.”
According to Smith, several people in “high places” have reached out to help, including fellow Chicago native, Chance the Rapper.
Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020
Diddy also stepped up to link Jeremih’s team with UCLA medical professionals that have been consulting doctors at the hospital where the 33-year-old recording artists is being treated.
“[Jeremih] has a lot of people in a lot of high places that really want to put their resources together to help,” Smith continued before addressing 50 Cent’s social media post about Jeremih.
Thank you for 🙏🏿praying for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better. pic.twitter.com/BjtzmpFp7J
— 50cent (@50cent) November 16, 2020
“This isn’t for content,” noted Smith. “50’s the homie…[Jeremih] got a lot of love for 50, but 50 can be insensitive. And we really do want people to know [Jeremih] is getting better, kind of. But [Jeremih] really wants the prayers. Not just ‘yo I’m paying for you.’ No! Stop and pray. Pray for his strength, pray for his healing, pray for his family.”
Listen to the full update below.
Update: 9:30 PM EST (Nov. 17, 2020) — SZA, City Girls, Popcaan, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Beyoncé, and more will be featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News album, according to the track listing that she unveiled on Tuesday (Nov. 17).
“GOOD NEWS” #GOODNEWSMEGAN pic.twitter.com/GeWH8zdCZj
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 17, 2020
Original story below…
To say that Megan Thee Stallion has had an crazy year would be an understatement, and she’s wrapping things up with a little Good News. The Houston Hottie’s debut album will arrive later this month, she announced on Thursday (Nov. 12).
“Through such a rough year, I thought we all could use a little good news,” tweeted Meg. “My official album Good News drops on Nov. 20th.”
THROUGH SUCH A ROUGH YEAR I FELT LIKE WE COULD ALL USE A LIL GOOD NEWS 📰 MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” DROPS NOV 20TH ! Pre save tonight @ midnight #GOODNEWSMEGAN pic.twitter.com/7mDZLP1cQ6
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 12, 2020
The album release date comes over six months after Megan and her 1501 Entertainment label boss Carl Crawford battled in court over the release of her Suga EP. In the end, she won the right to release the project, though its unclear if Meg and the label settled discrepancies with her recording contract.
Label issues aside, Megan made a name for herself in 2020. The 25-year-old rapper landed her first No. 1 single, with the Beyonce-assisted “Savage” Remix, proceeds of which benefitted covid-19 relief efforts in their hometown of Houston, and secured another big collaboration teaming with Cardi B on her chart-topping single, “WAP.”
The Houston native also released the Eazy-E inspired single “Girls in the Hood,” and “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug.
If you’re thinking about using Ticketmaster to cop passes to your favorite concert, you may have to get tested first. The company is developing a plan that would require concertgoers to show proof that they were vaccinated for COVID-19, or tested negative for the virus 24 to 72 hours before attending a concert event.
As reported by Billboard, the process would include a third party company like CLEAR Health Pass or IBM’s Digital Health Pass, along with testing outlets and vaccine distributors. The plan has yet to be approved and restrictions would likely differ by state.
Ideally, customers would purchase passes to events via the Ticketmaster app and would have to provide health information. To ensure customer privacy, Ticketmaster won’t store customer medical records and would not have access to that information, outside of COVID vaccinations, and testing results. The information would be encrypted so as to not violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA).
The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the concert and entertainment industry, and with the winter season approaching, cases continue to surge around the globe. Covid cases in the U.S. recently topped 10 million, with Texas reaching the grim milestone of 1 million cases this week.
Earlier in the week, Pfizer announced that its pending vaccine was 90% effective in clinical trials. The three phase trial began in late July with 43,538 participants around the world, mostly from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds. Pfizer’s CEO sold more than half of his stock the same day that the company made the vaccine announcement, which sent the drugmakers shares up 15% to $41.99 per share, its highest rate in nearly four months.