Nipsey Hussle’s Los Angeles Clothing Store Vandalized

Jeremih is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and while his vitals are stable, the R&B star isn’t out of the woods yet. Adam Smith, a member of the “Don’t Tell 'Em” singer’s management team gave a health update on Tuesday (Nov. 17).

“He’s not out of the dark yet,” Smith shared with V103.1’s The Kenny Burns Show. “Any progress is better than no progress. He’s stable but he still has a [ways] to go before anything. We’re not out the dark, but God is the light.”

Smith added that Jeremih’s mother wants fans to take the disease seriously and to pray for her son. “He’s still in ICU, but we do have the best of the best working on him.”

According to Smith, several people in “high places” have reached out to help, including fellow Chicago native, Chance the Rapper.

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him

— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

Diddy also stepped up to link Jeremih’s team with UCLA medical professionals that have been consulting doctors at the hospital where the 33-year-old recording artists is being treated.

“[Jeremih] has a lot of people in a lot of high places that really want to put their resources together to help,” Smith continued before addressing 50 Cent’s social media post about Jeremih.

Thank you for 🙏🏿praying for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better. pic.twitter.com/BjtzmpFp7J

— 50cent (@50cent) November 16, 2020

“This isn’t for content,” noted Smith. “50’s the homie…[Jeremih] got a lot of love for 50, but 50 can be insensitive. And we really do want people to know [Jeremih] is getting better, kind of. But [Jeremih] really wants the prayers. Not just ‘yo I’m paying for you.’ No! Stop and pray. Pray for his strength, pray for his healing, pray for his family.”

Listen to the full update below.