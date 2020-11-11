The Vibe Mix Newsletter
No more long talking from politicians. Today, the people have their say at the ballot box. Judging by the number of voters who showed up early this year, the 2020 election is going to smash all records for voter participation. With a deadly pandemic, wildfires, floods, economic pressure, and a struggle for survival playing out from the tweets to the streets, the stakes have never been higher.
If you're reading this right now and you haven't voted yet, it's not too late. Get up get out and let your voice be heard. As Samantha Smith recently discussed on her IG Live, this year's election is too important to sit out.
Snoop Dogg will be voting for the first time this year—and he's not the only one. Ziggy Marley voted for the first time this year also and documented the process on social media. "I decided to vote and I wondered to myself why," Ziggy wrote on his IG. "Then I thought about those who came before, the price they paid. In part, I am voting in honor of them and to honor them, to not belittle their many sacrifices and struggles with my high jaded righteousness and indifference. Many brothers and sisters from numerous backgrounds and origins marched, bled, and died to give people like me basic rights in 🇺🇸 , the right to be treated like a human being, the right to vote."
As the eldest son of the Robert Nesta Marley aka the King of Reggae, Ziggy is part of a mighty musical legacy, but his father is more than a musical legend. The new film Freedom Fighter—part of the 75th anniversary series "Bob Marley Legacy"—examines Marley as a symbol of human rights with a voice more powerful than any politician.
Ziggy has continued his father's musical mission as a solo artist and part of the Grammy-winning family group Melody Makers. His 2018 album, Rebellion Rises opens with a song entitled "See Them Fake Leaders," leaving no doubt about his views on the institutions of government. Still, Ziggy remains engaged in the political process, doing his part and encouraging others to do the same.
"Imagine if Martin Luther King Jr, John Lewis, and others thought, 'Voting rights? Civil rights? Who cares? What difference will it make?'" Ziggy wrote on IG. "Just imagine what the world would have looked like now if not for their sacrifices. Go ahead, imagine it. Can you see it? Well, what do you think?"
"To be clear voting is not the end-all," Ziggy Marley added. "It is a small piece of a puzzle and just one of the tools in our toolbox that we must use as part of a larger effort to bring positive beneficial changes for all people. The work must continue at maximum effort after elections regardless of the outcome." Ziggy emphasized that he was not voting for a party or a person for an idea. "Even though we have differences we can be better human beings, more united human beings, more loving human beings, equal human beings, just human beings. The politics will come and go left right and center but still through it all the humanity that we must show to each other is not negotiable."
Ziggy voted by mail this year, but for those of you standing in line today to exercise your right and let your voices be heard, Ziggy curated a special playlist for Tidal's "Hold The Line" campaign. Music to vote by—from Ziggy and Bob to Fela and James Brown, not to mention Public Enemy and Rage Against The Machine.
Ziggy Marley’s new album, More Family Time, is out now on all music streaming platforms.
2020 has been a beautiful year for gospel legends The Clark Sisters. Their Lifetime biopic The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel became the highest-rated movie on the network. The Detroit natives' 13th studio album, The Return, reemerged on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums chart for 8 weeks and climbed to the No. 2 spot while their single "Victory" climbed to No. 1 spot on the U.S. Gospel Airplay chart. Not only that but the sisters sang in their first late-night show performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Talk about a busy and prosperous year!
VIBE hosted an Instagram Live Q&A chat with Karen Clark Sheard and Dorinda Clark-Cole. In their sit-down with VIBE and Cory Taylor, the anointed sisters share their thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, working with hip-hop veteran Snoop Dogg for their single "His Love," and what they want the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor to know. Watch the full interview down below as well as some highlights from their conversation.
The Return is available for streaming on all major platforms.
On the time they spent working with Snoop Dogg:
That was an incredible moment. When we first got the phone call from him, I thought it was a prank call. He said, "Hey, this is Snoop Dogg." I'm like, "This is who?" I was just so shocked, and then he started running down all of the songs that we forgot the lyrics on some of them, from back in the day that he grew up on. He [told] us about his grandmother, how she played our music, and then that's how he connected with us. That's what really, really blesses us, is that the connection from their mothers, and their grandmothers. So I appreciate every mother and grandmother that passed us down to their children or their grandchildren. Working with Snoop, that was an incredible moment, to just have him to come on. And he expressed to us, "Look, I want y'all to do you." And then he started pulling out the songs, like "Tried in the Fire." I'm like, "What?!" He started pulling our songs. That just did our hearts so glad in knowing that people of their caliber followed us.
On the love they receive from artists making secular music:
We just appreciate their support. And I really believe, and I think it's because we have not compromised to be recognized. We respect every genre of music, but we have been told and we have been commissioned to stay [in] what we love, stay [in] what God has given us. And my mother has always told us that, "Don't be up there trying to do that stuff. You just do you." And that's why I believe that the reason why the world really has taken onto us, because we have not compromised, we have not tried to do other things and then come back. We have always stayed on the course. And so, I believe that's the reason why the world loves us like that.
On the creation of their "Victory" single:
Along with my son J. Drew, I'm so proud of him, and the way he has just taken this mantle. And of course, we went in the studio...[but] He did the music, he produced the music, and he said, "Mom, I'm sending over this track to you. Put some lyrics to it." And the Lord just gave me that. I just began to pray, I said, "Lord, I need timely words for what we need now." And thank God for what we need in this day and time of what's happening, we certainly need a victory. God's keeping us in good health, and that we may prosper in the middle of it. And He's doing just that. The Lord gave it to him [J. Drew] just in time. That's pretty much how it came about. And then my sisters came in and put the sauce on it. And that's how we got it together.
On the protests against police brutality:
Change is happening. I must commend our Black sisters and brothers who are definitely doing this protest because protesting actually allows us to have a voice. Too much of this has been going on, and not another one shall we see with this police brutality. We can't keep going [on] like this. What makes us angry is that we look for some people in authority, in Washington [D.C.], we're looking for them to at least say something to help us, but they're not doing it. So now, it's like we're getting really crazy...We're seeing it one right after the other. And we're just not going to take it. The only way that we could have a voice is [by doing] what we're doing and protesting until we have equality and justice. And get out and vote as well.
On how the global pandemic is serving as a wake-up call:
The Bible, it forewarns us, as in those of us that are believers, those of us that are Christians, The Bible tells us that, "Beware of the times and the seasons, because you just don't know when the Son of Man is coming." The Son of Man may not come to crack the sky at this particular time, but He may come in the form of maybe death, where we leave here that way. That's the thing that I think people are not getting because if there was ever a time that we really needed to wake up and see or smell the coffee, the time is now. We have never seen anything like this where a virus would come and sweep people away. We're talking about people that are close to you, that they're not even sick. It's those kinds of things that have been happening, and it's a wake-up call not just for the church, but it's a wake-up call for the world.
On their message to the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor:
Hold on and know that God has given you a people to let you know that there is hope, and peace, and comfort that comes from God. Even if it comes from the people. God will use them to let you know that you're covered by way of even prayer. You've got a whole world that's backing you. Know that God can comfort you.
New Music: Jermaine Dupri, Ne-Yo, Johntá Austin & Bryan Michael Cox Spur 'Change' For The Black Community With Soul Music's Finest Voices
Knowing that this 2020 presidential election, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, is the most important one of our lifetime is an understatement. We've endured such a tumultuous year, filled with tragic passings of notable celebrities, black lives publicly taken by authorities that took oaths to protect and serve, a pandemic with an ongoing quarantine status that continues to plague society and an economy that has tumbled to bury the empolyment market of everyday citizens. It's a lot to bare. Yet, like so many times before in the journey of black folks, music and its soothing nature of calming the storms we endure and the togetherness of song, our musical maestros are here to give us hope for better days ahead.
Super producers Jermaine Dupri, Ne-Yo, Johnta Austin and Bryan Michael Cox have spearheaded the sonic healings with a new single titled "Change" which is currently on Dupri's So So Def record label. Not only has this creative collective come together for the charitable organization, Social Change Fund (created by NBA stars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade), they have gathered an incredible crew of singers from across music genres to spread the message of change in our black communities. Artists like, PJ Morton, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Wanya Morris of Boys II Men, Smokie Norful, Eric Bellinger, the young voice of viral sensation Keedron Bryant, singer/actor Rotimi, and even Kirk Franklin lends his talents, among others.
“We created the song to call attention to these long-standing issues,” stated Dupri. “Members of the global community are now awakened to issues affecting BIPOC. The global pandemic forced us all to reevaluate everything from our health to police brutality and systemic racism. We are now witnessing a paradigm shift that creates an opportunity for real impactful change. ‘Change’ only resonates the need for topics that should have always been prioritized.”
While recently featured on a pro-Biden/Harris 'I Will Vote Concert,' the visuals for "Change" was introduced by Whoopi Goldberg to those watching the stream of the event. “This song is about inspiration, motivation and determination. The current and next generation need to know someone is rooting for them, someone believes in them. This song is that reminder,” says legendary songwriter Ne-Yo.
Jermaine Dupri would like to thank everyone who donated their time and talents to this project, including So So Def Recordings, Straight Up Entertainment Group, W&W Public Relations, Inc., Symphonic (who are flowing through 100% of all royalties to the Social Change Fund) and the artists who so graciously gave their gift of song to this project.