Ticketmaster Might Require Negative COVID Tests To Attend Concerts

The company plans to implement new measures to ensure health safety.

If you’re thinking about using Ticketmaster to cop passes to your favorite concert, you may have to get tested first. The company is developing a plan that would require concertgoers to show proof that they were vaccinated for COVID-19, or tested negative for the virus 24 to 72 hours before attending a concert event.

As reported by Billboard, the process would include a third party company like CLEAR Health Pass or IBM’s Digital Health Pass, along with testing outlets and vaccine distributors. The plan has yet to be approved and restrictions would likely differ by state.

Ideally, customers would purchase passes to events via the Ticketmaster app and would have to provide health information. To ensure customer privacy, Ticketmaster won’t store customer medical records and would not have access to that information, outside of COVID vaccinations, and testing results. The information would be encrypted so as to not violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA).

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the concert and entertainment industry, and with the winter season approaching, cases continue to surge around the globe. Covid cases in the U.S. recently topped 10 million, with Texas reaching the grim milestone of 1 million cases this week.

Earlier in the week, Pfizer announced that its pending vaccine was 90% effective in clinical trials. The three phase trial began in late July with 43,538 participants around the world, mostly from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds. Pfizer’s CEO sold more than half of his stock the same day that the company made the vaccine announcement, which sent the drugmakers shares up 15% to $41.99 per share, its highest rate in nearly four months.