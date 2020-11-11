Ticketmaster Might Require Negative COVID Tests To Attend Concerts

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A suspect has been placed in custody for the fatal shooting of up-and-coming rapper, King Von. Atlanta police secured a warrant to arrest and charge Timothy Leeks with murder over the weekend.
Leeks is currently hospitalized for injuries stemming from the shooting, which took place at an Atlanta hookah lounge last Friday (Nov. 5).
“Mr. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound,” Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker told AJC.com. “The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest.”
Von, a 26-year-old father and Chicago native, whose birth name was Dayvon Bennett, released his third studio album, Welcome to O’Block, late last month. He was signed to Lil Durk's record label, Only the Family. Durk deleted his Instagram account after posting a tribute to his late friend and artist.
The fatal shootout reportedly stemmed from a verbal argument between Von and his crew and another group of men, including Atlanta rapper Quando Rondo. Atlanta police officers, both on-duty and off-duty, fired weapons during the shooting. The use of force is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Authorities initially said three people were killed in the shooting but later clarified that two died, and one person remains in critical condition. The second fatal shooting victim has been identified as Mark Blakely, 34, of Chicago.
Von was reportedly out celebrating his album release on the night of the shooting. Welcome to O’Block posthumously debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Top 200 chart becoming the rapper's highest charting release.
Y.G.’s four-year-old its way to the top of the charts following the 2020 presidential election. Sales and streams for the Nipsey-Hussle assisted “F*ck Donald Trump” (a.k.a “FTD”) spiked the day before the election and has surged since then, Billboard reports.
The song saw an overall gain of 221%, racking up 1,000 sales on Election Day; while streams shot up from 240,000 to 1,050,000, for an increase of 300%. The track topped the U.S. iTunes charts last Saturday (Nov. 7).
To celebrate, YG posted a fan-made internet meme featuring president-elect Joe Biden.
https://t.co/VzlH94rSOr FUCK TRUMP pic.twitter.com/QI36J0FYt9
— 4HUNNID (@YG) November 7, 2020
Released in 2016, the polarizing protest anthem was the second single off YG’s sophomore album, Still Brazy, but it almost got cut from the project. YG contemplated removing the song after the Secret Service reached out to his label. “The Secret Service was calling my label [Universal] to get the lyrics to my album so they could try to pull it off the shelves,” he told New York Magazine in 2016.
At the time, the Compton native revealed that his label made him change some of the lyrics in “FTD,” and removed a Trump line from the song, “Blacks and Browns,” featuring Sadboy.
Kanye West is being sued over his 2019 opera, Nebuchadnezzar. Staff hired for the production filed a $1 million class-action suit against West accusing him of “unpaid wages” and more, The Blast reports.
Live Nation was also named in the reported complaint, which alleges that West and the additional defendants who “oversaw, controlled and ran the production” failed to provide pay stubs, in addition to failing to “pay minimum wage and overtime.”
The documents reportedly claim that “dozens” of people hired for the production, including a hair assistant and background actors “performing as audience members,” either didn’t receive adequate compensation in a timely manner, or didn’t get paid at all.
West has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.
Held at the Hollywood Bowl, and set in 6th century B.C., West’s Nebuchadnezzar was described as a fusion of gospel, fine art, and opera that furthered his “commitment to both his faith and ever-expanding musical palette.”