Tory Lanez Enters Not Guilty Plea In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Lanez faces more than 20 years in prison if convicted.

Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to felony assault and weapons charges in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, the Los Angeles D.A.’s office announced on Wednesday (Nov. 18).

Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, did not appear in court. In October, the Canadian singer faces a single felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm (personal use of a firearm), carrying a loaded gun, and an unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Additionally, Lanez faces gun allegations of personally inflicting great bodily injury.

Lanez, 28, has denied shooting Megan, 26. If convicted, he faces more than 22 years in prison.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, the Houston rapper revealed that Lanez offered her money to keep quiet after the shooting. “[At this point] I’m really scared, because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting,” she recalled of the night in question. “Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’”

An attorney for Lanez denied the allegation with GQ. Lanez seemingly denied Megan’s claim by tweeting a baseball cap, signaling that she's lying.

“I wish you the best,” he added in a follow-up tweet.