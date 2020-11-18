Tory Lanez Enters Not Guilty Plea In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Ryan Dorsey, the ex-husband of Naya Rivera, filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the Glee’s star’s death. Rivera, 33, accidentally drowned during a boat outing on Ventura County California's Lake Piru over the summer.
Dorsey filed court documents against the County of Ventura, United Water Conservation District and Parks and Recreation Management in a Ventura Superior Court on Tuesday (Nov. 17), according to NBC Los Angeles.
The 37-year-old actor, who is raising the son that he shared with Rivera, is suing for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Dorsey alleges that the boat was not properly stocked with safety equipment, in compliance with California Law, among other allegations.
Rivera and her son, Josey, were having a day out when the current in the lake became too strong and pulled her under. She was able to boost her son back onto the boat before drowning. Dorsey's lawsuit was filed on behalf of Josey and Rivera's estate. The suit claims that Josey has suffered “serious emotional distress” and “substantial economic and noneconomic damages” as a result of the fatal incident.
The legal documents reportedly claim that the boat had drifted away from Rivera, and was not equipped with a “safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats, nor any flotation or lifesaving devices.” Furthermore, Dorsey alleges that the employee who rented the boat to Rivera failed to warn her about wearing a life jacket, and that there were no signs around the property warning of dangerous lake conditions.
The suit seeks to “recover the loss or damage that Naya sustained or incurred before death, including any penalties or punitive exemplary damages that Naya would have been entitled to had she lived.”
Due to the murky waters, harsh visibility, and strong currents, at least 10 others have been confirmed to have drowned at Lake Priu since 1994. However, Dorsey’s lawsuit alleges that 26 victims have drowned at the lake.
In early August, Rivera’s fans gathered at Lake Piru to hold a memorial for the late actress. The lake reopened to the public later that month.
Bobby Brown’s son and namesake, Bobby Brown Jr., has died. The younger Brown was found deceased in his Southern California on Wednesday (Nov. 18), TMZ reports.
Bobby Jr.'s older brother, Landon Brown, confirmed the death with an Instagram post of his younger brother captioned, “I love you forever King.”
View this post on Instagram
The cause of death is unclear as the investigation is reportedly ongoing, but police do not believe foul play was involved, per TMZ.
Brown Jr. was a 28-year-old singer-songwriter, and in a happy relationship, judging by various posts on his Twitter account. He was also gearing up to release a music video for his single “Say Something,” which he teased on his Instagram account in September.
His death comes five years after his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, passed away months after being found unconscious in a bathtub in her Georgia home.
At the time of Bobbi's death Brown Jr. tweeted, “People really don't give a f*ck about you unless [you're] relevant , and they don't love you till [you're] famous or gone. I don't want these follows,” he wrote. “This is real life for me, this is my life, my sister. Not a f*cking trending topic.”
Brown Jr. was the third of Bobby Brown Sr.’s seven children, and his second child with ex, Kim Ward, with whom he has a daughter, La’Princia. Besides Bobbi Kristina, and his eldest son, Landon, Brown Sr. has three young children with his current wife, Alicia Etheredge.
Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing Store has reportedly been hit by vandals. Multiple store windows were busted out, and some merchandise was looted from the storefront, The Blast reported on Tuesday (Nov. 17).
Cell phone footage shared by The Shade Room shows people cleaning up broken glass from outside of the store, which became a memorial location and tourist attraction after the 33-year-old rapper was gunned down in the parking lot in March 2019.
View this post on Instagram
The flagship clothing store, located in a strip mall near the neighborhood where Hussle grew up, temporarily closed last year. David Gross, Hussle’s business partner, later accused the Los Angeles City of Attorney’s office of working to shut the store down.
While the store is listed online as being open for business, the company phone number was out of service when VIBE reached out on Tuesday. Nonetheless, fans can cop TMC merchandise on the store’s website, including “FTD” shirts and masks that went up for sale after Y.G.’s 2016 single (featuring Hussle) landed back on the charts following the 2020 president election.
Besides selling clothes and other gear, the Marathon brand has expanded into cannabis, and recently announced a collaboration with Cana Farms dispensary.