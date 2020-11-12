Usher Shows Off Newborn Daughter In Adorable Instagram Photo

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Travis and Gregory McMichael, the father-son duo charged for the brutal murder of Ahmaud Arbery, were denied bail and must remain behind bars, a judge ruled on Friday (Nov. 13). Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, urged the judge to keep Travis, 34, and Gregory, 64, in custody.
“These men are proud of what they've done,” she said according to NBC News. “In their selfish minds, they think they're good guys.”
William “Roddie” Bryan, a neighbor to the McMichales', was denied bail over the summer.
Bryan recorded Arbery’s murder. All three men have been indicted on suspicion of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
Investigators found racist text messages and social media posts from Travis McMichael, Cobb County prosecutors noted in court on Thursday. Bryan also told authorities that he heard Travis use the n-word after fatally shooting Arbery.
Arbery, 25, was out for a jog in late February when the men, approached, cornered, and shot him to death. The incident was recorded on Bryan’s cell phone.
While fans are still mourning the death of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, the Canadian broadcaster’s passing leaves an opening at the game show and the internet has been leaning towards LeVar Burton as a possible replacement. Not that Trebek can ever truly be replaced, but an online petition has been launched in hopes of Burton taking over the job.
The onetime Reading Rainbow host tweeted the petition on Thursday (Nov. 12). “Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much I appreciate all y’alls love and support!”
Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support! 🙏🏾♥️
Petition · Make LeVar Burton the next host of Jeopardy! · https://t.co/60lC1WCD61 https://t.co/QFxedpuWpU
— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 12, 2020
So far, the petition has received more than 64,000 signatures and counting.
“Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” reads the petition which was launched to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and Jeopardy producers Mike Richards and Harry Freidman, “just how much love the public has for Burton and how much we’d all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!”
Trebek began hosting Jeopardy in 1984. He helmed the show for more than 30 years before announcing his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2019. Though the 80-year-old beloved game show host passed away on Nov. 8, he pre-taped enough Jeopardy episodes to air until the end of the year.
To say that Megan Thee Stallion has had an crazy year would be an understatement, and she’s wrapping things up with a little Good News. The Houston Hottie’s debut album will arrive later this month, she announced on Thursday (Nov. 12).
“Through such a rough year, I thought we all could use a little good news,” tweeted Meg. “My official album Good News drops on Nov. 20th.”
THROUGH SUCH A ROUGH YEAR I FELT LIKE WE COULD ALL USE A LIL GOOD NEWS 📰 MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” DROPS NOV 20TH ! Pre save tonight @ midnight #GOODNEWSMEGAN pic.twitter.com/7mDZLP1cQ6
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 12, 2020
The album release date comes over six months after Megan and her 1501 Entertainment label boss Carl Crawford battled in court over the release of her Suga EP. In the end, she won the right to release the project, though its unclear if Meg and the label settled discrepancies with her recording contract.
Label issues aside, Megan made a name for herself in 2020. The 25-year-old rapper landed her first No. 1 single, with the Beyonce-assisted “Savage” Remix, proceeds of which benefitted covid-19 relief efforts in their hometown of Houston, and secured another big collaboration teaming with Cardi B on her chart-topping single, “WAP.”
The Houston native also released the Eazy-E inspired single “Girls in the Hood,” and “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug.