Usher Shows Off Newborn Daughter In Adorable Instagram Photo

November 12, 2020 - 12:09 am by VIBE Staff

Sovereign Bo came into the world earlier than expected.

Usher shared the first photos of his newborn daughter, Sovereign Bo, on Wednesday (Nov. 11). The R&B star posted an adorable photo of him kissing the infant on the forehead which he captioned, “Happy 11.11 Sovereign. Today was the day I thought you would arrive. You had a different plan.”

The 42-year-old father of three gushed over his baby girl in an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. “She looks like a porcelain doll,” he said. “She doesn’t event look real.”

Usher and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, welcomed their daughter in late September 30. “She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do,” said Usher, who happens to be a Libra, like his daughter.

“It's funny because the umbilical cord was wrapped around her wrists,” he noted. “So she's pulling the thing, like, 'Pull me outta here, it's time to go!'”

The Grammy winner also has two sons, Naviyd and Usher Raymond V, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

Check below for his full interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

 

Men Charged With Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery Appear In Brunswick Court
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Father And Son Who Brutally Murdered Ahmaud Arbery Denied Bail

Travis and Gregory McMichael, the father-son duo charged for the brutal murder of Ahmaud Arbery, were denied bail and must remain behind bars, a judge ruled on Friday (Nov. 13). Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, urged the judge to keep Travis, 34, and Gregory, 64, in custody.

“These men are proud of what they've done,” she said according to NBC News. “In their selfish minds, they think they're good guys.”

William “Roddie” Bryan, a neighbor to the McMichales', was denied bail over the summer.

Bryan recorded Arbery’s murder. All three men have been indicted on suspicion of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Investigators found racist text messages and social media posts from Travis McMichael,  Cobb County prosecutors noted in court on Thursday. Bryan also told authorities that he heard Travis use the n-word after fatally shooting Arbery.

Arbery, 25, was out for a jog in late February when the men, approached, cornered, and shot him to death. The incident was recorded on Bryan’s cell phone.

LeVar Burton -- Sir Patrick Stewart Places His Handprints And Footprints In Cement At TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX
David Livingston/Getty Images

There’s A Petition For LeVar Burton To Become The New Host Of ‘Jeopardy’

While fans are still mourning the death of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, the Canadian broadcaster’s passing leaves an opening at the game show and the internet has been leaning towards LeVar Burton as a possible replacement. Not that Trebek can ever truly be replaced, but an online petition has been launched in hopes of Burton taking over the job.

The onetime Reading Rainbow host tweeted the petition on Thursday (Nov. 12). “Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much I appreciate all y’alls love and support!”

Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support! 🙏🏾♥️

Petition · Make LeVar Burton the next host of Jeopardy! · https://t.co/60lC1WCD61 https://t.co/QFxedpuWpU

— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 12, 2020

So far, the petition has received more than 64,000 signatures and counting.

“Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” reads the petition which was launched to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and Jeopardy producers Mike Richards and Harry Freidman, “just how much love the public has for Burton and how much we’d all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!”

Trebek began hosting Jeopardy in 1984. He helmed the show for more than 30 years before announcing his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2019. Though the 80-year-old beloved game show host passed away on Nov. 8, he pre-taped enough Jeopardy episodes to air until the end of the year.

megan-thee-stallion-GettyImages-1205592145-1593147846
Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date For Debut Album ‘Good News’

To say that Megan Thee Stallion has had an crazy year would be an understatement, and she’s wrapping things up with a little Good News. The Houston  Hottie’s debut album will arrive later this month, she announced on Thursday (Nov. 12).

“Through such a rough year, I thought we all could use a little good news,” tweeted Meg. “My official album Good News drops on Nov. 20th.”

THROUGH SUCH A ROUGH YEAR I FELT LIKE WE COULD ALL USE A LIL GOOD NEWS 📰 MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” DROPS NOV 20TH ! Pre save tonight @ midnight #GOODNEWSMEGAN pic.twitter.com/7mDZLP1cQ6

— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 12, 2020

The album release date comes over six months after Megan and her 1501 Entertainment label boss Carl Crawford battled in court over the release of her Suga EP. In the end, she won the right to release the project, though its unclear if Meg and the label settled discrepancies with her recording contract.

Label issues aside, Megan made a name for herself in 2020. The 25-year-old rapper landed her first No. 1 single, with the Beyonce-assisted “Savage” Remix, proceeds of which benefitted covid-19 relief efforts in their hometown of Houston, and secured another big collaboration teaming with  Cardi B on her chart-topping single, “WAP.”

The Houston native also released the Eazy-E inspired single “Girls in the Hood,” and “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug.

