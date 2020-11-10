YG’s “F**k Donald Trump” Streamed Over 1 Million Times After 2020 Presidential Election

A suspect has been placed in custody for the fatal shooting of up-and-coming rapper, King Von. Atlanta police secured a warrant to arrest and charge Timothy Leeks with murder over the weekend.

Leeks is currently hospitalized for injuries stemming from the shooting, which took place at an Atlanta hookah lounge last Friday (Nov. 5).

“Mr. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound,” Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker told AJC.com. “The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest.”

Von, a 26-year-old father and Chicago native, whose birth name was Dayvon Bennett, released his third studio album, Welcome to O’Block, late last month. He was signed to Lil Durk's record label, Only the Family. Durk deleted his Instagram account after posting a tribute to his late friend and artist.

The fatal shootout reportedly stemmed from a verbal argument between Von and his crew and another group of men, including Atlanta rapper Quando Rondo. Atlanta police officers, both on-duty and off-duty, fired weapons during the shooting. The use of force is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities initially said three people were killed in the shooting but later clarified that two died, and one person remains in critical condition. The second fatal shooting victim has been identified as Mark Blakely, 34, of Chicago.

Von was reportedly out celebrating his album release on the night of the shooting. Welcome to O’Block posthumously debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Top 200 chart becoming the rapper's highest charting release.