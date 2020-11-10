YG’s “F**k Donald Trump” Streamed Over 1 Million Times After 2020 Presidential Election

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A suspect has been placed in custody for the fatal shooting of up-and-coming rapper, King Von. Atlanta police secured a warrant to arrest and charge Timothy Leeks with murder over the weekend.
Leeks is currently hospitalized for injuries stemming from the shooting, which took place at an Atlanta hookah lounge last Friday (Nov. 5).
“Mr. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound,” Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker told AJC.com. “The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest.”
Von, a 26-year-old father and Chicago native, whose birth name was Dayvon Bennett, released his third studio album, Welcome to O’Block, late last month. He was signed to Lil Durk's record label, Only the Family. Durk deleted his Instagram account after posting a tribute to his late friend and artist.
The fatal shootout reportedly stemmed from a verbal argument between Von and his crew and another group of men, including Atlanta rapper Quando Rondo. Atlanta police officers, both on-duty and off-duty, fired weapons during the shooting. The use of force is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Authorities initially said three people were killed in the shooting but later clarified that two died, and one person remains in critical condition. The second fatal shooting victim has been identified as Mark Blakely, 34, of Chicago.
Von was reportedly out celebrating his album release on the night of the shooting. Welcome to O’Block posthumously debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Top 200 chart becoming the rapper's highest charting release.
Kanye West is being sued over his 2019 opera, Nebuchadnezzar. Staff hired for the production filed a $1 million class-action suit against West accusing him of “unpaid wages” and more, The Blast reports.
Live Nation was also named in the reported complaint, which alleges that West and the additional defendants who “oversaw, controlled and ran the production” failed to provide pay stubs, in addition to failing to “pay minimum wage and overtime.”
The documents reportedly claim that “dozens” of people hired for the production, including a hair assistant and background actors “performing as audience members,” either didn’t receive adequate compensation in a timely manner, or didn’t get paid at all.
West has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.
Held at the Hollywood Bowl, and set in 6th century B.C., West’s Nebuchadnezzar was described as a fusion of gospel, fine art, and opera that furthered his “commitment to both his faith and ever-expanding musical palette.”
A documentary about TLC has officially been greenlit at A&E, the cable network announced last Thursday (Oct. 29). The two-hour special, which is apart of A&E's Biography series, chronicles the “journey of the top-selling American female group of all time who led the way with their music, message, and style.”
TLC’s Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozanda “Chili” Thomas are executive producers on the special alongside Emmy-winners Roger Ross Williams, and Geoff Martz, through their production company, One Story Up. In addition to executive producing, Chili and T-Boz will share their story for the first time in a feature documentary. British director Matt Kay will helm the project.
The multi-platinum selling group, who were the focus of the 2013 VH1 biopic, CrazySexyCool, originally consisted of T-Boz, Chili, and the late Lisa “Left Eyes Lopes.” Lopes perished in a car accident in 2002, and although T-Boz and Chili attempted to find a new member on the VH1 reality show R U the Girl, T-Boz and Chili have been performing as a duo for more than a decade.
“As someone who has long been in awe of TLC and their musical and cultural impact, I am thrilled to be a part of bringing the story of their music, their journey, and their continuing reverence to the screen,” Williams said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with A&E, as well as filmmaker Matthew Kay, to bring this film to life. We hope this film illuminates a side of this incredible group and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chili” Thomas that longtime fans and viewers alike have not seen before.”