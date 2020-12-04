Ashanti And Keyshia Cole Sign On For Verzuz Battle

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Rapper Casanova is wanted by federal investigators in connection with a sweeping indictment charging 18 alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang with various racketeering, murder, drugs, guns, and fraud offenses, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday (Dec. 1).
The FBI New York tweeted a photo of Casanova and encouraged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the bureau. “We are still looking for Caswell Senior, aka Casanova, in connection with this case.”
The 34-year-old rapper is named in the indictment which was unsealed in a White Plains federal court Tuesday. Casanova is the only one out of 18 defendants who has yet to be arrested, the indictment states.
He faces single cont of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
“As alleged in the Indictment, members of Gorilla Stone committed terrible acts of violence, trafficked in narcotics, and even engaged in brazen fraud by exploiting benefits programs meant to provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said. “Because of that, communities across the Southern District – from Poughkeepsie to Peekskill to New York City – suffered.”
“Most shocking, as alleged in the indictment, a minor was murdered in furtherance of the gang’s activities,” continued Strauss. “Because of the extraordinary work of our law enforcement partners, the defendants now face federal charges for their crimes.”
The indictment outlines a string of crimes that took place between Jan. 2018 and Sept. 2020.
Alleged gang member Brandon “Stacks” Soto has been charged in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old victim in Poughkeepsie, New York, in September.
In July, Stephen “Chino” Hugh allegedly shot at rival gang members in New Rochelle to allegedly “maintain and increase his position” in the gang’s “racketeering enterprise.” A month earlier, suspects Naya “Baby”Austin, Dezon “Blakk” Washington, and Jordan “Flow” Ingram committed armed robbery of a rival drug dealer, the indictment alleges.
Austin and another suspect, Shanay “Easy” Outlaw, were also charged with filing fraudulent documents to receive COVID-19 related unemployment benefits
The indictment goes on to allege that Brinae “Luxury” Thornton shot a rival gang member in Brooklyn in 2018 in an attempt to “maintain and increase her position” in the gang. That year, another alleged gang member, Robert “Blakk Rob” Woods, supposedly slashed a victim in the face.
Also named in the indictment were Dwight “Dick Wolf” Reid, Christopher “Beagle” Erskine, Walter “Shells” Luster, Deshawn “Don” Thomas, Brandon “Untouchable Dot” Nieves, Ahmed “Ammo” Walker, Isaiah “Zay” Santos, and Robert “Trouble” Sligh, all of whom have been arrested and accused of being members of Gorilla Stone.
Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing Store has reportedly been hit by vandals. Multiple store windows were busted out, and some merchandise was looted from the storefront, The Blast reported on Tuesday (Nov. 17).
Cell phone footage shared by The Shade Room shows people cleaning up broken glass from outside of the store, which became a memorial location and tourist attraction after the 33-year-old rapper was gunned down in the parking lot in March 2019.
The flagship clothing store, located in a strip mall near the neighborhood where Hussle grew up, temporarily closed last year. David Gross, Hussle’s business partner, later accused the Los Angeles City of Attorney’s office of working to shut the store down.
While the store is listed online as being open for business, the company phone number was out of service when VIBE reached out on Tuesday. Nonetheless, fans can cop TMC merchandise on the store’s website, including “FTD” shirts and masks that went up for sale after Y.G.’s 2016 single (featuring Hussle) landed back on the charts following the 2020 president election.
Besides selling clothes and other gear, the Marathon brand has expanded into cannabis, and recently announced a collaboration with Cana Farms dispensary.
Jeremih is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and while his vitals are stable, the R&B star isn’t out of the woods yet. Adam Smith, a member of the “Don’t Tell 'Em” singer’s management team gave a health update on Tuesday (Nov. 17).
“He’s not out of the dark yet,” Smith shared with V103.1’s The Kenny Burns Show. “Any progress is better than no progress. He’s stable but he still has a [ways] to go before anything. We’re not out the dark, but God is the light.”
Smith added that Jeremih’s mother wants fans to take the disease seriously and to pray for her son. “He’s still in ICU, but we do have the best of the best working on him.”
According to Smith, several people in “high places” have reached out to help, including fellow Chicago native, Chance the Rapper.
Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020
Diddy also stepped up to link Jeremih’s team with UCLA medical professionals that have been consulting doctors at the hospital where the 33-year-old recording artists is being treated.
“[Jeremih] has a lot of people in a lot of high places that really want to put their resources together to help,” Smith continued before addressing 50 Cent’s social media post about Jeremih.
Thank you for 🙏🏿praying for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better. pic.twitter.com/BjtzmpFp7J
— 50cent (@50cent) November 16, 2020
“This isn’t for content,” noted Smith. “50’s the homie…[Jeremih] got a lot of love for 50, but 50 can be insensitive. And we really do want people to know [Jeremih] is getting better, kind of. But [Jeremih] really wants the prayers. Not just ‘yo I’m paying for you.’ No! Stop and pray. Pray for his strength, pray for his healing, pray for his family.”
