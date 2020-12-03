Barack Obama Says He Doesn't Like The Term “Defund The Police”

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Juice Wrld would have turned 22 on Wednesday (Dec. 2). In honor of his birthday, the late rapper’s mother, Camille Wallace, shared a touching message posted to his social media accounts.
“Jarad and I both loved celebrating our birthdays — mine is just two weeks before his. On our special days we used to wish one another Happy Birthday dozens and dozens of times throughout the day. Now I like to think of all the ‘Happy Birthday’ we saved for the future.”
The statement adds, “He will forever be the light of my life. Today, we celebrate him, his immense talent and creativity and his contribution to this world. Through his art, he spoke his truth.”
Happy Birthday, Jarad. We miss you. #lljw🕊 pic.twitter.com/TCoNQRLvuq
— . (@JuiceWorlddd) December 2, 2020
The “Lucid Dreams” rhymer, whose birth name Jarad Anthony Higgins, died from an accidental drug overdose last year. He passed away six days after his 21st birthday.
G Herbo and several others including his manager, have been charged along with a few crew members in a $1.5 million federal fraud case. The 25-year-old rapper, born Herbert Wright III, is accused of committing identity theft by using stolen credit cards and IDs to pay for lavish gifts and vacations over a four-year period, the Chicago Tribune reports.
The 14-count indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts in September and publicized on Wednesday (Dec. 2), alleges that Herbo, his manager and promoter, Antonio “T-Glo” Strong.
The other defendants named in the case are Joseph “Joe Rodeo” Williams, Stephen Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells, and Terrence Bender, obtained stolen credit card information, including cardholder’s name, addresses, account numbers, security codes and expiration dates. The information was reportedly obtained on the “dark web” and used to pay for luxury hotels, exotic car rentals, a personal chef, private security, commercial flights and private jets, two designer puppies, vacations and more.
The group faces conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges. Strong, who is alleged to be the ring leader and faces wire fraud charges, was arrested on Sept. 25. Williams reportedly turned himself in to authorities.
Herbo has yet to publicly comment on the matter. Earlier this week, the Chicago native was named among Forbes annual 30 Under 30 list.
Rihanna has a new flame. After splitting with her billionaire boyfriend at the top of the year, Rih Ri has reportedly moved on to ASAP Rocky.
The pair have been quietly dating, according to People. Rihanna and A$AP, were reportedly spotted eating out with friends at New York City’s Beatrice Inn last weekend.
The duo, both 32, have been friends for several years. A$AP opened for Rihanna’s Diamonds world tour in 2013, and recently became one of the faces of her Fenty Skin campaign.
View this post on Instagram
In August, Rihanna and A$AP participated in a Q&A video segment for GQ magazine. When asked by Rihanna what was the hardest part about working with her he replied, “Not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this sh*t is comedy.
“You know, people be so cool it's hard not to laugh, that's all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it's still work at the end of the day.”