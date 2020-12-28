Beyoncé’s Foundation Announces $5,000 Grants For Families Facing Eviction

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Diddy’s annual New Year’s Eve party is officially canceled, and he doesn’t plan on changing his mind. The 51-year-old mogul announced the cancellation on Instagram on Monday (Dec. 28).
“This is to everyone, all of my friends & family…I’m not changing my mind,” he captioned the bulletin before adding, “See you all in 2021! Love you!”
The party was canceled in an effort to keep everyone “safe and healthy” as COVID numbers continue amid ongoing holiday travel and gatheringsView this post on Instagram
Diddy is of course known for throwing epic celebrations. His NYE parties of years past have been attended by just about every big name in music and entertainment including Drake, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Rick Ross, Jimmy Iovine, Rick Rubin, Jermaine Dupri, LaVerne Cox, and The Weeknd.
Just because he’s canceling the NYE event doesn’t mean he hasn’t been partying a little bit. Last week, Diddy hosted a birthday dinner for his mother where he gifted her with a Bentley and a check for $1 million.
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti appear to be back on good terms after the Aussie rapper put him on blast for cheating and missing their son’s first Christmas. Azalea aired out Carti’s business via social media after his heavily anticipated Whole Lotta Red album dropped on Christmas Day.
Azalea claims that Carti ditched family time to spend Christmas celebrating his album release along side the girl he allegedly cheated with.
“Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son,” she tweeted. “Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on [me with] my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas [anymore]? TRASH.”
She also claimed Carti was busy playing video games (with Lil Uzi Vert) on the day that she gave birth, and hasn’t signed his birth certificate. Azalea deleted her string of tweets blasting her son's father.
I’ve spoken to my bd and as fucked up as this shit’s been... it was for the best because now shits aired out & gonna change for the better w my son. That’s all I wanted.
— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 27, 2020
I hate to see the bad part of me have to come out at times because I’m really just a baby angel 🤷♀️😇
— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 27, 2020
Carti, 24, and Azalea, 30, started dating in 2018 and split sometime this year. They welcomed their first child together this past March.
On Sunday (Dec. 27), Azalea threatened to release more damaging information about Carti if his team didn’t fall back, and it looks like they listened to her demands and deleted the posts and comments about her. For his part, Carti shared a photo and video of him holding his son.
💋 stUDio > bABY mE pic.twitter.com/bMSteOpQrP
— 💋🧛🏿♀️ (@playboicarti) December 28, 2020
No Sl33p pic.twitter.com/4KsMrN2VrK
— 💋🧛🏿♀️ (@playboicarti) December 28, 2020
TIDAL could be shopping around for a new owner.
Square Inc., the mobile payment app led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, might end up acquiring TIDAL, according to Bloomberg. Dorsey and Jay Z have reportedly discussed a possible sale, but it is unclear if the alleged negotiations will actually result in an acquisition.
The rumored sale may have something to do with why Jay put his discography back to Spotify for his 50th birthday last year.
Hov acquired TIDAL for $56 million from Norwegian company, Aspiro, in 2015. The subscription-based music streaming company has been touted as a better option for artists in that it offers higher royalties than competitors like Spotify and Apple Music.
The company has however been accused of not paying artists, and settled an $84 million class action lawsuit last year amid claims of “fraudulently” persuading customers to subscribe by claiming that Kanye West’s Life of Pablo album was an exclusive release.
Despite a star-studded 2015 launch event attended by West, Beyoncé, J. Cole, Usher, Rihanna, Madonna, Nicki Minaj and more, TIDAL has had a rocky few years — especially when it comes to corporate leadership. The company went through four CEO’s in two years, the most recent of which, Richard Sanders, was appointed to run TIDAL in 2017.
That year, Sprint purchased a 33% stake in TIDAL for $200 million.