Beyoncé’s Foundation Announces $5,000 Grants For Families Facing Eviction

Beyoncé and her Bey Good Foundation have continued efforts to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic by giving away $5,0000 grants to families facing eviction and foreclosures, the organization announced last week.

The giveaway is the second installment of the BeyGood Impact Fund, which has already given $10,000 grants to more than 250 Black-owned businesses. In April, Bey donated $6 million to aid in mental health services during the pandemic, and a portion of the proceeds from the “Savage” remix went to COVID-19 relief.

“Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most,” reads the announcement. “Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis. The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.

“This holiday season, while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions.”

Eligible participants must provide necessary documentation to the NAACP. Online applications begin on Jan. 7, 2021. Grants will be dispersed in late January to 100 chosen recipients. Round two of distribution will begin in February 2021.

