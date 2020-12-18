Breonna Taylor’s Mother To Joe Biden: “We Fought For You, It’s Your Turn To Fight For Us”

Tamika Palmer addressed the president-elect in a 'Washington Post' ad.

Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, penned an open letter to Joe Biden urging him to keep his promise of criminal justice reform and police accountability. The letter was printed as a full-page ad in The Washington Post on Monday (Dec. 14).

“For many Americans, a vote for you was a vote for Breonna, Jacob Blake, Casey Godson and so many others who have been failed repeatedly by the criminal justice system under the current administration,” wrote Palmer.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was gunned down by Louisville police in March during a botched police raid.

Biden’s campaign vow to prioritize police accountability motivated many people to vote in the 2020 presidential election, Palmer’s letter states.

Keeping said promises includes ordering the Department of Justice to reopen police brutality cases that were “not properly completed before the Obama administration,” appointing people to the DOJ with a proven record of holding police accountable, stopping brutality before it occurs, and ordering a large scale federal investigations into the shootings of Blake, Casey Goodson and Taylor.

“Earlier this year you spoke with me and empathized with me as a grieving mother,” Palmer recalls. “You assured me that you were committed to justice for Breonna. That call inspired me and gave me hope during a very dark time.”

She continued, “Nothing can bring back my daughter, or other individuals whose lives were senselessly harmed or lost to police violence. We can, however, honor their legacies by holding police accountable and bringing deep change to a truly unjust system. We fought for you. It is now your turn to fight for us.”