Buju Banton Speaks On The Making Of 'Til Shiloh'

2020 will not go down as the easiest year in history, but Jada Kingdom has made the best of a tough situation. “It’s been a difficult year for everybody,” she says, “but I have channeled all my energy into being creative.”
The Jamaican recording artist and fashion designer can look back over a year of successes, from her mixtape E-Syde Queen: The Twinkle Playlist to features on Popcaan's red-hot Yiy Change Fixtape and Vybz Kartel's soul-baring To Tanisha project. Back in August, we premiered the music video for “Budum,” her first single for Diplo's Mad Decent label, and watched her career launch to another level. She recently graced the cover of Tidal's 2020 Reggae & Dancehall Rising playlist. And today, she wraps the year up with a brand new music video, “Green Dreams.”
Produced by Bocci, D.O. Speaks, and Street Symphony, the catchy new song is all about getting to the paper. “The video really reflects who I am,” says Jada. “A go-getter, putting in non-stop work and hustling to get where I want to be. I had a lot of fun shooting it in LA and I hope everyone loves the level of creativity we brought with it. Everything about the project is another angle from Twinkle as I always like to push boundaries.”
“Money haffi mek,” Jada sings on the song, showing another side of her versatile sound—a unique blend of soul, R&B, and dancehall. “I’m still tryin’ to figure it out,” Jada replied when Reshma B asked her to describe her musical style. “I know what the sound is, but I don’t know what to call it. I might just create my own genre or something.”
Check out the new Reggie-directed video up top and check the Boomshots interview with Jada below:
We last tapped in with Ghana's Afro-Dancehall monarch Stonebwoy when he premiered his "Blaze Dem" freestyle on VIBE and Boomshots to follow up the victory lap for his Anloga Junction album. Now, he's joined forces with Nigerian superstar Davido—who's fresh off the release of his album A Better Time, featuring collabs with Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Chris Brown, Nas, and Hit-Boy—for their single, "Activate."
“The inspiration behind this song is to activate positive energy,” says Stonebwoy in a statement to Boomshots. “To activate love and to activate on the dance floor and see the combination of Afrobeats and Dancehall take over the world.”
Stone and David have known each other as far back as 2015, but "Activate" marks their first time collaborating on a joint single. More than just popular entertainers, both artists are using their platforms for positive work. Davido has been on the front lines of the resistance movement against Nigeria's abusive SARS police unit, while Stonebwoy recently led a massive march to promote peace, unity, and good health in Ghana.
"Activate" was born out of a spontaneous vibe whilst Davido was on a weekend trip from Nigeria to Ghana. The video was shot the following day. VIBE and Boomshots are proud to premiere the Yaw Skyface-directed visuals. Watch as two African superstars come together to create musical magic.
Words are really hard to string together and make others love what you are saying, feeling and envisioning, yet Anthony "AZ" Cruz does the art with effortless ease. A master of symbolic asiatic prose, the member of the reunited 90s super group, The Firm, is riding high off the success of longtime brother in rhyme, Nas' new album cut "Full Circle." The lofty sounding melodic track allows AZ to float those fly phrases into the ether.
Since the release of that long-awaited regrouping along side of other members, Cormega and the very missed Foxy Brown, AZ's fans (new and old) have been asking the Brooklyn bars king when he will release his own music. Well, he has an answer for us all with his golden era sounding single, "Different."
To catch up on the God's music history, start with the Full Circle track on Nas' King's Disease album, then go to AZ's debut album, Doe Or Die.