Cassie Expecting Second Child With Husband Alex Fine

Ronald Sweeney, an attorney who previously managed Lil Wayne, is suing the Grammy-winning rapper over unpaid commissions, including allegedly failing to pay out a percentage of his legal settlement with Cash Money Records.
Sweeney claims Wayne fired him in 2018 after his other longtime manager, Cortez Bryant, and Young Money label head Mac Maine drove a wedge between him and the New Orleans rapper, TMZ reports. Sweeney supposedly brokered a 17% commission deal with Wayne, up from 10%.
Sweeney, whom Wayne hired in 2005, reportedly claims Tunechi only gave him a portion of what he’s owed from the Cash Money settlement. He also purportedly noted in legal documents that Wayne, 38, recently sold his masters to Universal Music Group in a $100 million deal and can therefore afford to pay the lawsuit.
Weezy and Sweeney have had legal battles in the past. In 2019, Wayne filed a $20 million lawsuit against Sweeney accusing him up overcharging commission rates for more than a decade.
As for Bryant, he sued Cash Money and Young Money over Drake royalties in 2017. Cash Money countersued Bryant before the legal bout was officially dropped the following year.
Tommy “Tiny” Lister, the former pro-wrestler-turned-actor, best known for portraying the bike-stealing bully “Deebo” in Friday has died. Lester, 62, was reportedly found dead on Thursday (Dec. 10) at his home in Marina Del Rey, Calif.
TMZ was the first to report his passing. At press time, Lister’s cause of death and further details surrounding his passing were unknown.
The Compton native was a track and field star who attended Long Beach City College where he landed a scholarship to Cal State University Los Angeles for his impressive shot put throw. He was named NCAA Division II National Shot Put Champion in 1982.
After college, Lester competed in the Converse Track Club and tried out with the United States Football League’s New Orleans Breakers, but he was cut after just two exhibition games.
Lister decided to focus on his acting career landing his first credited role on the sitcom Webster in 1984. Additionally, Lister enjoyed two short stints in the WWF (now the WWE).
His film and T.V. credits include The 5th Element, Beverly Hills Cop II, Zootopia, Matlock, Jackie Brown, Walker Texas Ranger, and The Dark Knight.
Followng news of his death, Ice Cube tweeted out a dedication to his former Friday co-star and friend. “America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh,” he wrote in part. “Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”
RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c
— Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020
K. Michelle took to Twitter on Wednesday (Dec. 9) morning, to vent about how much she misses R. Kelly.
“No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness,” she tweeted.
Another tweet read, “I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered. If you have a mentor [you] need to learn as much as possible, but I took [some] days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him.”
In additional tweets, Michelle clarified that she wasn’t defending Kelly. “No regrets I say what I say. Ain’t my fault people didn’t pay attention in elementary school and can’t comprehend that [I’m] not defending anyone. I’m talking about MY STORY, MY LIFE. No soul alive will take my God given rights [to] feel.”
She also pushed back when called out for likening Kelly's pedophilia to a “sickness.”
Most people don’t think there are sicks. Alcoholics, drug addicts don’t know until it’s to late. https://t.co/3BRXGTynO6
— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) December 9, 2020
She devoted more tweets to clarifying and defending her original posts about Kelly, who is currently locked up on multiple charges of sexual abuse and sexual misconduct.
As expected, the internet didn't waste time roasting Michelle for her tweets.
K. Michelle sat here on Beyoncé’s internet and said Robert Kelly is being treated unfairly because of his “sickness.”
His pedophilia... pic.twitter.com/XBhXQhWsrp
— anthony (@t0nybgoode) December 9, 2020
K. Michelle decided to wake up and flush whatever is left of her career doen the toilet for R Kelly. She's 34 years old. pic.twitter.com/Skfst3thzY
— Sisa (@Titanbaddie) December 9, 2020
Crucified for sickness huh??? What about the innocent young girls Kells abused??? How's about that for sickness #FOH #GetReal #Karma
— #MadMondays Mayhem Podcast (@DJ_TonyNoel) December 9, 2020
K Michelle was up late at night crying because she can’t play her shitty ass music for R Kelly because he’s a rapist and pedophile. People like her are why he was able to get away with shit like that for decades.
— 🧞♂️ (@AscendedKee) December 9, 2020
Michelle has opened up in the past about her relationship with her former mentor. She mentioned that Kelly adored her singing voice but pointed to him being controlling on her 2014 song “Build a Man.” In 2017, Michelle told REVOLT that she has a lot of “respect” for the Chicago native whom she credited with teaching her “the importance of music.”
Last year, she spoke to Nick Cannon about her time with Kelly and the charges filed against him. “If I talk, everybody is going to jail,” she warned.
Kelly, 53, is scheduled to go to trial in New York early next year on charges that include federal racketeering, coercion of a minor, and child trafficking.