Cassie Expecting Second Child With Husband Alex Fine

The model-singer and her husband are preparing for baby No. 2.

Party of 4 four! Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, are expecting their second child together, the model-singer announced on social media Thursday (Dec. 10).

The soon-to-be mother of two shared a video announcement captioned “Coming soon,” alongside a pregnancy pic.

“Cant’ wait to meet you…” Cassie captioned a glowing photo of her cradling her growing baby bump.

Cassie, 34, and Fine, 27, tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Malibu, Calif., in September 2019. The couple welcomed a daughter, Frankie, close to two months after the nuptials.

Earlier this week, Cassie shared photos from their daughter’s first birthday celebration. She also posted images from a photo shoot with Fine with the sweet caption, “I want you forever.”