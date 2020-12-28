Diddy Cancels Annual New Year’s Eve Party Due To COVID Concerns

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Beyoncé and her Bey Good Foundation have continued efforts to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic by giving away $5,0000 grants to families facing eviction and foreclosures, the organization announced last week.
The giveaway is the second installment of the BeyGood Impact Fund, which has already given $10,000 grants to more than 250 Black-owned businesses. In April, Bey donated $6 million to aid in mental health services during the pandemic, and a portion of the proceeds from the “Savage” remix went to COVID-19 relief.
“Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most,” reads the announcement. “Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis. The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.
“This holiday season, while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions.”
Eligible participants must provide necessary documentation to the NAACP. Online applications begin on Jan. 7, 2021. Grants will be dispersed in late January to 100 chosen recipients. Round two of distribution will begin in February 2021.
Click here for more information.
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti appear to be back on good terms after the Aussie rapper put him on blast for cheating and missing their son’s first Christmas. Azalea aired out Carti’s business via social media after his heavily anticipated Whole Lotta Red album dropped on Christmas Day.
Azalea claims that Carti ditched family time to spend Christmas celebrating his album release along side the girl he allegedly cheated with.
“Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son,” she tweeted. “Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on [me with] my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas [anymore]? TRASH.”
She also claimed Carti was busy playing video games (with Lil Uzi Vert) on the day that she gave birth, and hasn’t signed his birth certificate. Azalea deleted her string of tweets blasting her son's father.
I’ve spoken to my bd and as fucked up as this shit’s been... it was for the best because now shits aired out & gonna change for the better w my son. That’s all I wanted.
— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 27, 2020
I hate to see the bad part of me have to come out at times because I’m really just a baby angel 🤷♀️😇
— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 27, 2020
Carti, 24, and Azalea, 30, started dating in 2018 and split sometime this year. They welcomed their first child together this past March.
On Sunday (Dec. 27), Azalea threatened to release more damaging information about Carti if his team didn’t fall back, and it looks like they listened to her demands and deleted the posts and comments about her. For his part, Carti shared a photo and video of him holding his son.
💋 stUDio > bABY mE pic.twitter.com/bMSteOpQrP
— 💋🧛🏿♀️ (@playboicarti) December 28, 2020
No Sl33p pic.twitter.com/4KsMrN2VrK
— 💋🧛🏿♀️ (@playboicarti) December 28, 2020
TIDAL could be shopping around for a new owner.
Square Inc., the mobile payment app led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, might end up acquiring TIDAL, according to Bloomberg. Dorsey and Jay Z have reportedly discussed a possible sale, but it is unclear if the alleged negotiations will actually result in an acquisition.
The rumored sale may have something to do with why Jay put his discography back to Spotify for his 50th birthday last year.
Hov acquired TIDAL for $56 million from Norwegian company, Aspiro, in 2015. The subscription-based music streaming company has been touted as a better option for artists in that it offers higher royalties than competitors like Spotify and Apple Music.
The company has however been accused of not paying artists, and settled an $84 million class action lawsuit last year amid claims of “fraudulently” persuading customers to subscribe by claiming that Kanye West’s Life of Pablo album was an exclusive release.
Despite a star-studded 2015 launch event attended by West, Beyoncé, J. Cole, Usher, Rihanna, Madonna, Nicki Minaj and more, TIDAL has had a rocky few years — especially when it comes to corporate leadership. The company went through four CEO’s in two years, the most recent of which, Richard Sanders, was appointed to run TIDAL in 2017.
That year, Sprint purchased a 33% stake in TIDAL for $200 million.