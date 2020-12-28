Sean 'Diddy' Combs accepts the Icon Award onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Diddy Cancels Annual New Year’s Eve Party Due To COVID Concerns

The epic celebration won't be going down this year in an effort to keep everyone “everyone safe & healthy.”

Diddy’s annual New Year’s Eve party is officially canceled, and he doesn’t plan on changing his mind. The 51-year-old mogul announced the cancellation on Instagram on Monday (Dec. 28).

“This is to everyone, all of my friends & family…I’m not changing my mind,” he captioned the bulletin before adding, “See you all in 2021! Love you!”

The party was canceled in an effort to keep everyone “safe and healthy” as COVID numbers continue amid ongoing holiday travel and gatherings

Diddy is of course known for throwing epic celebrations. His NYE parties of years past have been attended by just about every big name in music and entertainment including Drake, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Rick Ross, Jimmy Iovine, Rick Rubin, Jermaine Dupri, LaVerne Cox, and The Weeknd.

Just because he’s canceling the NYE event doesn’t mean he hasn’t been partying a little bit. Last week, Diddy hosted a birthday dinner for his mother where he gifted her with a Bentley and a check for $1 million.