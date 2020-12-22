Diddy Gives His Mom, Janice Combs, $1 Million For Her 80th Birthday

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
’Tis the season to give back. Steph and Ayesha Curry helped 1,000 families in need during the 8th annual Christmas with the Currys event last Saturday (Dec. 19) hosted by the couple’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.
Keeping in line with COIVD-19 restrictions, the drive-thru event took place in the parking lot of the Oakland Arena and RingCentral Coliseum. The families received nearly $1 million worth of holiday-themed gifts, including meal kits, $250 gift cards from WorkDay, produce boxes, insulated bags for restaurant meals, face masks, games, hand sanitizer, sweet potato pies, FitBit devices and accessories, bluetooth speakers courtesy of JP Morgan Chase, English and Spanish language books (for ages 3-8) from Kaiser Permanente, water bottles from Oxigen, Oakland A’s bobbleheads, Warriors mugs, NBA All-Star caps, basketballs and swag, blankets, books from Pixar, socks and drawstring backpacks from Under Armour, and more.
“For families struggling financially during the pandemic, the holidays add enormous pressure,” the Currys said in a joint statement. “Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen the need grow firsthand. The need remains strong and the road to recovery is long. But, for our 8th Annual Christmas with the Currys, we returned to the Oakland Coliseum and doubled down on our commitment to supporting local children and families.
“While we couldn’t meet indoors, like we have in the past, we transformed the Coliseum parking lot into a pandemic-compliant winter wonderland for 1,000 families. With all of our volunteers, along with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, we surprised and delighted families and children around every turn.”
See photos below.
LeBron James has expanded his mission to help his community. The NBA star plans to build a community hub in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, the LeBron James Family Foundation announced on Tuesday (Dec. 15).
The non-profit purchased The Tangier, a former Akron landmark, that will be fully renovated and renamed House Three Thirty. The hub will offer hands-on job training for “some of the most skilled yet underrepresented workers” in the community.
“This is what all the blood, sweat, and tears have led to,” James tweeted Tuesday. “We’ve been hard at work to change the lives of kids and families in Akron. It takes time. It takes the right team, but this is what redefining community looks like.”
House Three Thirty will include a space where Chase bankers provide specialized financial advice, a full-service casual dining area that will serve quick-meal options and help family members of students at his I Promise school get hands-on job training.
An indoor dining space to host family meals and community dialogue and large gatherings will also be located in the facility, as well as a sports complex courtesy of The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation. House Thirty Three plans to expand into a retail space, a coffee bar, lounge, private card room, ice cream parlor, cabaret and other resources “rooted in family and community.”
The complex is scheduled to open in 2022.
Lil Wayne reportedly sold his masters to Universal Music Group for $100 million in a supposed deal that includes Young Money’s entire catalog. The sale was revealed in a lawsuit filed by Tunechi’s former manager Ronald E. Sweeney.
According to the legal filing, published by MusicBusinessWorldwide.com, Sweeney claims that Wayne quietly sold his masters earlier this year.
“Specifically in or about June of 2020, Lil Wayne was able to sell the Young Money masters to Universal Music Group for in excess of $100 million,” reads the complaint.
If true, Drake and Nicki Minaj’s music was included in the deal.
In the $20 million lawsuit, Sweeney -- a manager and former executive at Sony -- accuses Wayne of failing to pay him a percentage of the money that he received from suing Cash Money Records, and the sale of “any master recordings” owned by Weezy’s Young Money imprint.
Sweeney was hired as Wayne’s “personal manager” in 2005 after he was successful in getting him out of a “terrible contractual agreement”with Cash Money Records and negotiated a better deal, the suit states.
Sweeney says that he made himself available to the rapper 24 hours a day for 14 years.