Diddy Hands Out Money, Gifts Cards And More To Miami Residents

Joe Louis Clark, the retired New Jersey principal whose story inspired the 1989 film, Lean on Me, has died. Clark, who retired in Gainesville, Fl. was surrounded by family when he passed away on Tuesday (Dec. 29) following a long illness.
He was 82.
A former baseball bat-wielding disciplinarian who worked in education for more than 30 years, Clark was born in Rochelle, Ga. in 1938. His family moved to Newark, N.J. when he was six years old.
After graduating from Newark Central High School, Clark went on to receive his bachelors from William Peterson University. He earned a master’s degree from Seton Hall University, and an honorary doctorate from the U.S. Sports Academy.
Clark's work as an U.S. Army Reserve Sergeant and Drill instructor inspired his career in education. He started out as a grade school teacher in Paterson, prior to becoming the Director of Camps and Playgrounds in Essex County N.J.
A strict but passionate administrator, Clark turned the once failing P.S. 6 Grammar School into the “Miracle of Carroll Street.”
But Eastside High School was where Clark found his calling. Upon taking over as principal, Clark expelled 300 students in one day for fighting, vandalism, abusing teachers, and drug possession. Though he would roam the hallways with a bat or bullhorn in hand, his unorthodox methods lifted the school’s reputation and changed student morale.
Clark’s story caught the attention of the likes of 60 Minutes, The Aresnio Hall Show and Time Magazine, before Morgan Freeman portrayed him on the big screen.
After Clark retired from Eastside in 1989, he worked as director of a juvenile detention center in Newark for six years. Clark was also author of the book, Laying Down thee Law: Joe Clark’s Strategy for Saving Our Schools.
Apart from making a name for himself in education, Clark’s legacy extends to his children: Olympian and businesswoman Joetta Clark, Olympic Athlete and Director of Sports Business Development for the Bermuda Tourism Authority Hazel Clark, and his son Joe “JJ” Clark Jr., an accomplished athlete and Director of Track and Field and Cross Country at Stanford University.
Preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, Clark is survived by his children, Joetta, Hazel and JJ, and grandchildren Talitha, Jorell, and Hazel.
Master P is in reported talks to expand his empire. The No Limit Records founder and former NBA player, Baron Davis, are negotiating an acquisition of Reebok, in what could be a multi-billion dollar deal.
Percy "Master P" Miller confirms to ESPN that he's in negotiations to acquire Reebok with ex-NBA guard Baron Davis.
"These companies have been benefiting off us, this could be history for this company going Black-owned," Miller tells ESPN.
If the deal goes through Reebok would become the first Black-owned major sneaker company. Adding Reebok to his portfolio could end up being a power move for P who has been a vocal proponent of Black ownership. Besides launching his own record label in 1991, P has ventured into apparel and sneakers, sports management, film, and launched his own line of food and cleaning products.
Davis, who played 13 seasons with the NBA, was an early investor in Vitaminwater, and recently invested in Kit Super Coffee, founded by fellow former basketball player, Jordan DeCicco.
Reebok, which is owned by Adidas and valued at $2.4 billion, has failed to consistently turn a profit over the last several years.
Earlier in the month, Adidas announced plans to “assess strategic alternatives for Reebok,” which includes “a potential sale.” Adidas hasn’t ruled out keeping the company, but will announce a decision on March 10, 2021.
Adidas acquired Reebok for $3.8 billion in 2005. Despite implementing a a successful “turnaround plan” that “significantly” improved Reebok’s profits (thanks in part to celebrity partnerships with Cardi B, Khalid, and Ariana Grande), the brand has struggled with revenue. Reebok saw a 42% dip in profits in the second quarter of 2020, according to Footwear News. Meanwhile, Adidas' overall Q2 loss totaled more than $300 million.
Cleveland police officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback, will not face federal criminal charges for the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Tuesday (Dec. 29). The announcement comes six years after 12-year-old Rice was killed at a park near his house.
In addition to failing to file criminal charges, the DOJ says prosecutors were unable to prove beyond a “reasonable doubt” that the officers committed civil rights violations and obstructed justice.
“After extensive examination of the facts in this tragic event, career Justice Department prosecutors have concluded that the evidence is insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Loehmann willfully violated Tamir Rice’s constitutional rights, or that Officers Loehmann or Garmback obstructed justice,” the DOJ said in a statement. “In this case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and the FBI each devoted significant time and resources to examine the circumstances surrounding Tamir Rice’s death and to completing a thorough analysis of the evidence gathered.
The DOJ says it “remains committed to investigating allegations of excessive force by law enforcement officers and will continue to devote the resources required to ensure that all serious allegations of civil rights violations are thoroughly examined.”
“The department aggressively prosecutes criminal civil rights violations whenever there is sufficient evidence to do so,” the statement added.
The federal investigation included the review of “grainy” surveillance footage from the shooting, statements from the officers and two apparent witnesses, as well as statements from a forensic video analyst.
On Nov, 22, 2014, Rice was playing alone with a toy gun at a Cleveland park near his house. A 911 call had been placed claiming that a “guy” was brandishing a gun at the park but the caller pointed out that the person was “probably a juvenile,” and that the gun was “probably fake.”
Loehmann and Garmback responded to the call. Rice was standing under a gazebo when the officers arrived. Loehmann claims that the child began to approach his car but stopped moving forward at one point. The officers allege that Rice ignored their demands to show his hands.
Loehmann “fired two shots within less than two seconds of opening the passenger door” of his squad car, hitting Rice twice in the upper torso. Video from the shooting reportedly shows Garmback kicking the toy gun to the side before calling for emergency medical assistance. Rice was pronounced dead at a local hospital the following day.
In 2016, the city of Cleveland reached a $6 million settlement with Rice's family. Neither of the officer were charged at the state level.
“It’s beyond comprehension that the Department couldn’t recognize that an officer who claims he shouted commands when the patrol car’s window was closed and it was a winter day is lying,” Subodh Chandra, an attorney for Rice’s family said in response to the DOJ decision.“The Rice family has been cheated of a fair process yet again.”