Justice Department Decides Not To Charge Officers For Killing Tamir Rice

Six years after Rice was shot to death, the DOJ says it couldn't find sufficient evidence to charge the officers.

Cleveland police officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback, will not face federal criminal charges for the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Tuesday (Dec. 29). The announcement comes six years after 12-year-old Rice was killed at a park near his house.

In addition to failing to file criminal charges, the DOJ says prosecutors were unable to prove beyond a “reasonable doubt” that the officers committed civil rights violations and obstructed justice.

“After extensive examination of the facts in this tragic event, career Justice Department prosecutors have concluded that the evidence is insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Loehmann willfully violated Tamir Rice’s constitutional rights, or that Officers Loehmann or Garmback obstructed justice,” the DOJ said in a statement. “In this case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and the FBI each devoted significant time and resources to examine the circumstances surrounding Tamir Rice’s death and to completing a thorough analysis of the evidence gathered.

The DOJ says it “remains committed to investigating allegations of excessive force by law enforcement officers and will continue to devote the resources required to ensure that all serious allegations of civil rights violations are thoroughly examined.”

“The department aggressively prosecutes criminal civil rights violations whenever there is sufficient evidence to do so,” the statement added.

The federal investigation included the review of “grainy” surveillance footage from the shooting, statements from the officers and two apparent witnesses, as well as statements from a forensic video analyst.

On Nov, 22, 2014, Rice was playing alone with a toy gun at a Cleveland park near his house. A 911 call had been placed claiming that a “guy” was brandishing a gun at the park but the caller pointed out that the person was “probably a juvenile,” and that the gun was “probably fake.”

Loehmann and Garmback responded to the call. Rice was standing under a gazebo when the officers arrived. Loehmann claims that the child began to approach his car but stopped moving forward at one point. The officers allege that Rice ignored their demands to show his hands.

Loehmann “fired two shots within less than two seconds of opening the passenger door” of his squad car, hitting Rice twice in the upper torso. Video from the shooting reportedly shows Garmback kicking the toy gun to the side before calling for emergency medical assistance. Rice was pronounced dead at a local hospital the following day.

In 2016, the city of Cleveland reached a $6 million settlement with Rice's family. Neither of the officer were charged at the state level.

“It’s beyond comprehension that the Department couldn’t recognize that an officer who claims he shouted commands when the patrol car’s window was closed and it was a winter day is lying,” Subodh Chandra, an attorney for Rice’s family said in response to the DOJ decision.“The Rice family has been cheated of a fair process yet again.”