John "Ecstasy" Fletcher of 80s Pioneering Rap Group Whodini Passes Away

Diddy pulled out all of the stops in honor of his mother’s 80th birthday. Janice Combs celebrated her birthday at dinner party on Monday (Dec. 21) hosted by Diddy and family, including twin granddaughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs, who share a birthday with their grandmother.
During the party, Diddy handed his mom a $1 million check, before taking her outside to surprise her with a chauffeured Bentley in her “favorite color.” The Bay Boy Records founder’s oldest son, Justin Combs, also gave her a diamond necklace monogrammed with her nickname, “Mimi.”
The gifts don’t stop. #Diddy’s gives his mom 1 million dollars & a Bentley for her 80th birthday. 🔥🔥 #FamilyFirst pic.twitter.com/RQSaKi2EH4
— REVOLT TV (@revolttv) December 22, 2020
In celebration of the milestone birthday, Diddy posted a photo of his mother on Instagram with a sweet caption that read in part, “I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever!”
And the gift giving didn’t stop with Diddy’s mom. The proud father chartered a yacht for his twin daughter’s 14th birthday. “It’s not just our birthday but it’s our Mimi’s birthday too,” the twins captioned an Instagram photo with their grandmother and sister, Chance Combs. “Happy 80th birthday Mimi you are the best most ‘favulous’ grandma ever.”
’Tis the season to give back. Steph and Ayesha Curry helped 1,000 families in need during the 8th annual Christmas with the Currys event last Saturday (Dec. 19) hosted by the couple’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.
Keeping in line with COIVD-19 restrictions, the drive-thru event took place in the parking lot of the Oakland Arena and RingCentral Coliseum. The families received nearly $1 million worth of holiday-themed gifts, including meal kits, $250 gift cards from WorkDay, produce boxes, insulated bags for restaurant meals, face masks, games, hand sanitizer, sweet potato pies, FitBit devices and accessories, bluetooth speakers courtesy of JP Morgan Chase, English and Spanish language books (for ages 3-8) from Kaiser Permanente, water bottles from Oxigen, Oakland A’s bobbleheads, Warriors mugs, NBA All-Star caps, basketballs and swag, blankets, books from Pixar, socks and drawstring backpacks from Under Armour, and more.
“For families struggling financially during the pandemic, the holidays add enormous pressure,” the Currys said in a joint statement. “Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen the need grow firsthand. The need remains strong and the road to recovery is long. But, for our 8th Annual Christmas with the Currys, we returned to the Oakland Coliseum and doubled down on our commitment to supporting local children and families.
“While we couldn’t meet indoors, like we have in the past, we transformed the Coliseum parking lot into a pandemic-compliant winter wonderland for 1,000 families. With all of our volunteers, along with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, we surprised and delighted families and children around every turn.”
LeBron James has expanded his mission to help his community. The NBA star plans to build a community hub in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, the LeBron James Family Foundation announced on Tuesday (Dec. 15).
The non-profit purchased The Tangier, a former Akron landmark, that will be fully renovated and renamed House Three Thirty. The hub will offer hands-on job training for “some of the most skilled yet underrepresented workers” in the community.
“This is what all the blood, sweat, and tears have led to,” James tweeted Tuesday. “We’ve been hard at work to change the lives of kids and families in Akron. It takes time. It takes the right team, but this is what redefining community looks like.”
House Three Thirty will include a space where Chase bankers provide specialized financial advice, a full-service casual dining area that will serve quick-meal options and help family members of students at his I Promise school get hands-on job training.
An indoor dining space to host family meals and community dialogue and large gatherings will also be located in the facility, as well as a sports complex courtesy of The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation. House Thirty Three plans to expand into a retail space, a coffee bar, lounge, private card room, ice cream parlor, cabaret and other resources “rooted in family and community.”
The complex is scheduled to open in 2022.