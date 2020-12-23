John "Ecstasy" Fletcher of 80s Pioneering Rap Group Whodini Passes Away

Updated 10:50pm (Dec. 23rd):

The official statement from the Fletcher family, by way of John "Ecstacy" Fletcher's daughter is below.

Official Statement from Jonnelle Fletcher: "The African and Native American ancestors have gathered around and chosen this day, during the Winter Solstice, Dec 23rd, 2020 to call upon a most endeared, generous, and sincere soul who graced The World’s heart through performance, hip-hop, family, children and grandchildren.

John "Ecstasy" Fletcher was a beloved man, the life partner to Deltonia and ex-husband to Carla, twin brother to Joseph, artist, friend, and lifetime performing partner to the Legendary Jalil of Whodini.

Whodini set a Hip Hop course of legendary status that we are all sure to pass on to our grandchildren.

Please send love and prayers to our family, and with open hearts we ask the ancestors to cover his soul in peace and tranquility. Play his music if it moves you, and know he'll be hearing you on his way home this day, Dec 23rd."

Cards and letters can be sent to:

3799 Main Street P.O. Box 87176 College Park, GA 30337

Sincerely,

The Family of John “Ecstacy” Fletcher

Scores of music industry condolences are being offered to the familiy of John Fletcher aka Ecstasy of legendary hip-hop trio Whodini on his passing at the age of 56. The 80s rap group (with members Jalil and DJ Grandmaster Dee) was early on the scene as stars of the then burgeoning music genre, where they kicked songs with funky grooves and meaningful messages about "One Love," "The Freaks Come Out At Night," and "Friends." The cause of his death has not officially been released at this time.

As a Brooklyn native, Ecstasy was the mature slick wordsmith with a fashion flair like no other. He is primarily known as the group member who wore a leather Zoro type hat and routinely performed shirtless at live events. It was his stand out style and smooth vocals that made him one of the few rap artists that gave a blueprint to having that x-factor on wax and on stage.

With time comes change and after six albums ranging from 1983 to 1996, the group slowed up in production. It is worthy to note that So So Def's founder, Jermaine Dupri, signed the group to his label for their final album. Dupri was once a teenage dancer on tour for Whodini and gave the fellas their flowers in the release of Six in 1996.

My God, this one hurts me so bad,I can’t even believe I’m posting this,Ex you know I love you 🙏🏾🙏🏾 thank you for every word,every conversation every good time,may your soul Rest In Power 🕊🕊🕊 #whodini q pic.twitter.com/6RGuOankWl — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) December 23, 2020

Look at Ecstacy and Whodini's hit songs below and show love to the legend's life.