First Look: Here's Eddie Murphy As Prince Akeem In 'Coming 2 America'

20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Backstage And Audience
Actor Eddie Murphy, recipient of the Hollywood Career Achievement Award, speaks onstage during the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards on November 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by Christopher Polk/HFA2016/Getty Images for dcp

First Look: Eddie Murphy As Prince Akeem In 'Coming 2 America'

December 17, 2020 - 10:00 am by Christine Imarenezor

"It’s been a while since we’ve had a great comedy that everybody can enjoy. Zamunda is a very funny place, and the world needs that right now."

Three decades after the prince of Zamunda's journey to the land of opportunity, Crown Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) is returning to the place where he found his Queen in the highly-anticipated film Coming 2 America.

Thanks to Paramount Pictures' finalized distribution deal, the sequel will be making its debut on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform on March 5, 2021. Ahead of its release, Paramount and Amazon Studios are giving fans a glimpse of Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem in the Craig Brewer-directed movie, starring original cast members James Earl Jones, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, John Amos, and more.

"My favorite part of reuniting with the cast of Coming To America was making a movie that's as good as the first one," Murphy tells VIBE. "Getting everybody together, including Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, John Amos, James Earl Jones, and the rest of my royal family, and making a really great movie, that’s my favorite part."

Murphy also shared what he's most excited for viewers to see when it comes to the new cast members. "What I’m most excited about the audience seeing is how amazing this movie is," he shares. "We have incredible new cast members like Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne, and my own daughter, Bella Murphy, among others, who are all so funny and really brought their A-game. It's just a great picture and I’m excited to have audiences see it."

In the new sequel which also stars Teyana Taylor, Rotimi, and Nomzamo Mbatha, Akeem and Semmi (Hall) head back to Queens, New York to find Akeem's son, Lavelle, and groom him to be the future crown prince to fulfill his father's dying wish. "It’s been a while since we’ve had a great comedy that everybody can enjoy," says Murphy. "Zamunda is a very funny place, and the world needs that right now."

Coming 2 America hits Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. Stay tuned for another first look tomorrow, featuring Wesley Snipes and Teyana Taylor.

wendy-wiliams-GettyImages-1187780476-1607048614
Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television

Watch The Trailer For Lifetime’s Wendy Williams Biopic

Wendy Williams is putting it all out there for her Lifetime biopic. The trailer Wendy Williams: The Movie, arrived on Thursday (Dec. 3) showcasing the New Jersey native’s rise from radio shock jock to daytime talk show host, plus her marriage troubles and drug addiction.

William's infamous fainting spell during a live Halloween show in 2017 is also featured in the teaser.

Ciera Payton stars as Williams, and Morocco Omari portrays her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, in the film, which is produced by Front Street for Lifetime and executive produced by Williams.

Darren Grant directed the film. The script was penned by Leigh Davenport and Scarlett Lacey.

Lifetime will air a documentary special titled, The Wendy Williams Story…What A Mess, directly after the biopic. Wendy Williams: The Movie airs on Lifetime on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. EST.

Watch the trailer below.

Dave Chappelle US-ENTERTAINMENT-HUMOR-MARK TWAIN AWARD
Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

‘Chappelle’s Show’ Removed From Netflix At Dave Chappelle’s Request

Chappelle’s Show is no longer streaming on Netflix, at the request of Dave Chappelle. The comedian reached out to the company to ask them to remove the series, for which he received no residuals, and they quickly complied.

On Tuesday (Nov. 24), Chappelle’s posted an Instagram video from a recent stand-up show, called Unforgiven, where he further explained his reasoning for not wanting the Viacom/CBS-owned show to stream on Netflix. “[ViacomCBS] didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract,” he explained of the sketch comedy show. “But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either.

“That’s why I like working for Netflix,” he continued. “I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist. And when I found out they were streaming Chappelle’s Show, I was furious. How could they not– how could they not know? So you know what I did? I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better.”

Episodes of Chapelle's Show had been streaming on Netflix for about a month. While the showw has been wiped from the streaming outlet, episodes remain on Comedy Central, CBS All Access, and HBO Max.

Watch Chappelle’s full clip below.

 

A post shared by Dave Chappelle (@davechappelle)

50 Cent, Joy Bryant, Nicholas Pinnock Talk New Season Of ABC's 'For Life'

Months after its debut, ABC's For Life has returned for a new season. Based on the true story of Isaac Wright Jr., a former-inmate-turned-lawyer, the drama series' protagonist, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), fights for his freedom and safety in and out of the courtroom while fighting for that of his fellow inmates. As Wallace inches closer to finding substantial evidence to exonerate himself, he reconnects with his ex-wife Marie (Joy Bryant) and pregnant teenage daughter Jasmine (Tyla Harris).

"When I met with Issac, I almost couldn't believe what he was saying to me. He went to jail, became a prison rep, came back created a case law through other people's cases, and worked his way out of jail?" said Curtis "50" Cent" Jackson in a recent interview with VIBE correspondent Jazzie Belle. "You know more people that saw things not going well [in prison] and said I'll take a bad situation before I take the worst situation and cop-out because they know the system will just wash them up and that will be the end of it."

The first season of For Life essentially covers the first 9 years of Wright's experience while in jail. This season, topics like Black Lives Matter and social justice are addressed and Wallace finally reenters society. "There are 5 different Aarons I'm playing," shared British actor Nicholas Pinnock. "One is Aaron who is the prison rep. One is Aaron who is the father and husband to Marie and Jas(mine). One is Aaron with the prison warden and his relationship with her. Another one is Aaron just as an ordinary prisoner. And then you have Aaron the lawyer...and then in Season 2, we have a sixth layer. There's Aaron on the outside."

An unspoken source of strength lies in Marie who has supported and served as a "ride or die" figure in the first season. When asked about addressing those who don't agree with her prior decision to move on to Wallace's friend, Bryant pointed out her character's humanness. "Marie had to make some hard choices when Aaron was sent away. They may not be things that people agree with. 'Oh, she's with his best friend' or whatever, but she was left holding the bag, literally," she pointed out. "Things aren't always so black and white. People have to make decisions based on where they are and what they feel they need to do at the time and everyone can have whatever opinion they want."

Watch VIBE's full interview with Bryant, Pinnock, and Jackson, who also co-executive produces the show. New episodes of For Life premieres Wednesdays at 10 pm ET on ABC.

Interview's music bed provided by Gus.

