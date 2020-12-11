FKA Twigs Accuses Shia LaBeouf Of Sexual Battery, “Relentless” Abuse

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
2020 is shaping up to be a year of legal woes for Lil Wayne. Fresh off the filing of an apparent $20 million lawsuit from his former lawyer/manager, comes news that the 38-year-old rapper pleaded guiltily to a federal weapons possession charge on Friday (Dec. 11).
“Your honor, I plead guilty to the charges,” Wayne told U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams during a remote court appearances, NBC News reports.
The father of four was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition for allegedly carrying a gold-plated .45 caliber gun on a private plane late las year.
As a convicted felon, the New Orleans native is not allowed to carry guns. He faces up to a decade in prison if convicted.
"The federal sentencing guidelines call for substantially lower [amount of prison time] and I would not look at the maximum exposure to decide anyone's sentence and all the facts need to be thoroughly reviewed," his lawyer Howard Srebnick said last month according to CNN.
Wayne’s recent gun charges stems from a 2009 felony conviction, which was handed down after he was found with a gun on his tour bus in New York City two years earlier. The rapper served nearly a year in prison for the gun charge (Weezy’s lawyer told CNN that the gun in that case didn’t belong to the rapper but he copped a plea deal anyway).
His sentencing date in the latest gun case has been set for Jan. 28, 2021.
Marcus Garvey III, the son of the late Pan-African activist and Black nationalist Marcus Mosiah Garvey Jr., died at his home in Wellington, Fla. on Tuesday (Dec. 8) Jamaica’s The Gleaner newspaper, reports. He was 90 years old.
Garvey III reportedly passed away following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. “The departure of Marcus [III]., whom I had been married to for over 30 years, will leave a void that cannot be filled, and he will be greatly missed by numerous family, friends, and colleagues from all over the world, in many places where he had left indelible footprints,” his wife, Jean Garvey, said in a statement.
Garvey III was an electrical engineer, physicist and mathematician who hosted lectures around the globe. His father, who was born in the late 1800s, became known for the Back to Africa movement to mobilize Black people to return to the Motherland.
The elder Garvey was an activist and entrepreneur founding the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League (UNIA-ACL) in Jamaica. He died in 1940.
The oldest of the two boys, Garvey III was born in St. Andrew Jamaica in 1930. He initially followed in his father’s footsteps as an activist becoming president of the United Negro Improvement Association.
He is survived by his wife Jean, his sons Colin and Kyle-Sekou, stepdaughter Michelle Morris, his younger brother Dr. Julius Garvey, and four grandchildren.
Party of 4 four! Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, are expecting their second child together, the model-singer announced on social media Thursday (Dec. 10).
The soon-to-be mother of two shared a video announcement captioned “Coming soon,” alongside a pregnancy pic.
“Cant’ wait to meet you…” Cassie captioned a glowing photo of her cradling her growing baby bump.
Cassie, 34, and Fine, 27, tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Malibu, Calif., in September 2019. The couple welcomed a daughter, Frankie, close to two months after the nuptials.
Earlier this week, Cassie shared photos from their daughter’s first birthday celebration. She also posted images from a photo shoot with Fine with the sweet caption, “I want you forever.”