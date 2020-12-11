FKA Twigs Accuses Shia LaBeouf Of Sexual Battery, “Relentless” Abuse

The British singer publicized her abuse story in a lawsuit filed against her ex.

FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend, Shai LaBeouf, accusing the actor of sexual battery, and “relentless abuse.”

Twigs, whose birth name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, outlined a yearlong abusive relationship with LaBeouf, who she started dating in 2018. During their time as a couple, Twigs alleges that the 34-year-old actor isolated her from family and friends, “knowingly” gave her an STD, physically attacked her more than once, locked her in a room, intimidated her, and wouldn’t allow her to look other men in the eyes.

“[It] may be surprising to you to learn that [I] was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship,” the 32-year-old British recording artist wrote on Instagram Friday (Dec. 11). “[It] was hard for me to process too, during and after [I] never thought something like this would happen to me. [W]hich is why [I] have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.

“[I] hope that by sharing my experience [I] can truly help others feel like they are not alone and shed some light on how those who are worried somebody they care about may be in an abusive relationship can help because [I] understand it can be confusing and hard to know what to do.”

She pointed out that domestic violence rates have skyrocketed during the COVID pandemic. “My second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that [I] am a survivor of domestic violence. My first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that [I] could have helped even just one person by sharing my story.”

Karolyn Pho, another one of LaBeouf’s exes, also sued him for similar accusations. LaBeouf denied the allegations of both women in an email to the New York Times. “Many of these allegations are not true,” he said adding that he owed the women an opportunity to share their stories publicly, “and accept accountability for those things I have done.” LaBeouf noted that he’s sober and has been in a 12-step program and therapy for alcohol addiction and PTSD.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

If she is awarded damages in the suit, Twigs says that she will donate most of the money to domestic violence organizations.