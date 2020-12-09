G Herbo Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud Charges, Faces Up To 6 Years

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
K. Michelle took to Twitter on Wednesday (Dec. 9) morning, to vent about how much she misses R. Kelly.
“No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness,” she tweeted.
Another tweet read, “I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered. If you have a mentor [you] need to learn as much as possible, but I took [some] days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him.”
In additional tweets, Michelle clarified that she wasn’t defending Kelly. “No regrets I say what I say. Ain’t my fault people didn’t pay attention in elementary school and can’t comprehend that [I’m] not defending anyone. I’m talking about MY STORY, MY LIFE. No soul alive will take my God given rights [to] feel.”
She also pushed back when called out for likening Kelly's pedophilia to a “sickness.”
Most people don’t think there are sicks. Alcoholics, drug addicts don’t know until it’s to late. https://t.co/3BRXGTynO6
— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) December 9, 2020
She devoted more tweets to clarifying and defending her original posts about Kelly, who is currently locked up on multiple charges of sexual abuse and sexual misconduct.
As expected, the internet didn't waste time roasting Michelle for her tweets.
K. Michelle sat here on Beyoncé’s internet and said Robert Kelly is being treated unfairly because of his “sickness.”
His pedophilia... pic.twitter.com/XBhXQhWsrp
— anthony (@t0nybgoode) December 9, 2020
K. Michelle decided to wake up and flush whatever is left of her career doen the toilet for R Kelly. She's 34 years old. pic.twitter.com/Skfst3thzY
— Sisa (@Titanbaddie) December 9, 2020
Crucified for sickness huh??? What about the innocent young girls Kells abused??? How's about that for sickness #FOH #GetReal #Karma
— #MadMondays Mayhem Podcast (@DJ_TonyNoel) December 9, 2020
K Michelle was up late at night crying because she can’t play her shitty ass music for R Kelly because he’s a rapist and pedophile. People like her are why he was able to get away with shit like that for decades.
— 🧞♂️ (@AscendedKee) December 9, 2020
Michelle has opened up in the past about her relationship with her former mentor. She mentioned that Kelly adored her singing voice but pointed to him being controlling on her 2014 song “Build a Man.” In 2017, Michelle told REVOLT that she has a lot of “respect” for the Chicago native whom she credited with teaching her “the importance of music.”
Last year, she spoke to Nick Cannon about her time with Kelly and the charges filed against him. “If I talk, everybody is going to jail,” she warned.
Kelly, 53, is scheduled to go to trial in New York early next year on charges that include federal racketeering, coercion of a minor, and child trafficking.
Darnella Frazier, the 17-year-old high school senior who filmed George Floyd’s final moments, received the 2020 Courage Award during the PEN America’s virtual ceremony on Tuesday (Dec. 8).
Spike Lee presented the award to Frazier. “It is my honor and my pleasure to present the PEN/Benenson Courage Award to sister Darnella Frazier,” he said. “I am so proud of my sister. She documented the murder of George Floyd, our brother. And that footage reverberated around God’s earth and people took to the streets all over this earth — not just United Stares of America. It wasn’t just Black people either, everybody took to the streets. My sister I commend you and you deserve this award.”
“I never would’ve imagined out of my 17 years of living that this would be me,” Frazier said upon receiving the awards. “It’s just a lot to take in but I couldn’t say thank you enough for everything’s thats been coming towards me.”
Gabrielle Union, Meryl Streep, and activist Deray McKesson, and others also sent video messages thanking Frazier. In May, the teen pulled out her cell phone and recorded as former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin jammed his knee in Floyd’s neck while he pleaded about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead moments later.
The non-profit organization — which stands for Poets, Essayists, Novelists — works to protect freedom of expression.
“With nothing more than a cell phone and sheer guts, Darnella changed the course of history in this country, sparking a bold movement demanding an end to systemic anti-Black racism and violence at the hands of police,” said PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel, in October. “With remarkable steadiness, Darnella carried out the expressive act of bearing witness, and allowing hundreds of millions around the world to see what she saw. Without Darnella’s presence of mind and readiness to risk her own safety and wellbeing, we may never have known the truth about George Floyd’s murder. We are proud to recognize her exceptional courage with this award.”
Watch Frazier receive her award below.
Grammy-nominated rapper Rick Ross has entered a strategic partnership with Jetdoc, a new telehealth platform founded by healthcare entrepreneur Tommy Duncan.
Known for his stake in franchises like Checkers and Wingstop, Ross has signed on as an equity partner, advisor, and spokesperson for the newest tool to offer virtual healthcare. In his new role with Jetdoc, Rick Ross will "appear in creative campaigns, digital and television ads, and other promotional activations designed to educate and inform consumers of this innovative new offering in healthcare."
“As an active artist and businessman, I often don’t have time to see a doctor. I’d make excuses and prioritize my healthcare second to my hustle," said Rick Ross in a press release. "Jetdoc is a convenient and affordable alternative to going into a doctor’s office. To me, it’s really the future of healthcare. I wanted to be a part of empowering people to take control of their health regardless of their circumstances. Jetdoc puts the power of managing our health into our own hands.”
So how does Jetdoc compare to other telemedicine platforms in the market? The platform is said to be "setting the new standard for the virtual doctor visit" by providing reliable private care that keeps up with demands. Its mission is to "not only alleviate patients’ financial burdens but also improve access to both preventative and urgent care."
“Healthcare isn’t just a passion for me, it’s a must,” says Jetdoc's CEO, Tommy Duncan. “I had a stroke when I was 30 and despite working in the industry, I still had difficulty in getting proper care. So with Jetdoc, we created a tool that empowers everyone to take control and affordably manage their own healthcare. Adding Rick Ross to the team made perfect sense because he immediately understood our mission and he embodies the spirit of both ownership in both health and business.”
For more information and to joining Jetdoc's Exclusive Early Access list, visit Jetdoc.com. The Jetdoc app is now available on Google Play and the App Store.