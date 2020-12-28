iggy-playboi-carti-getty-1609202602
Getty Images

Iggy Azalea Calls Truce After Exposing Playboi Carti For Cheating, Not Spending Time With Son

December 28, 2020 - 8:02 pm by VIBE Staff

The exes share a 9-month-old son.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti appear to be back on good terms after the Aussie rapper put him on blast for cheating and missing their son’s first Christmas. Azalea aired out Carti’s business via social media after his heavily anticipated Whole Lotta Red album dropped on Christmas Day.

Azalea claims that Carti ditched family time to spend Christmas celebrating his album release along side the girl he allegedly cheated with.

“Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son,” she tweeted. “Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on [me with] my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas [anymore]? TRASH.”

She also claimed Carti was busy playing video games (with Lil Uzi Vert) on the day that she gave birth, and hasn’t signed his birth certificate. Azalea deleted her string of tweets blasting her son's father.

Carti, 24, and Azalea, 30, started dating in 2018 and split sometime this year. They welcomed their first child together this past March.

On Sunday (Dec. 27), Azalea threatened to release more damaging information about Carti if his team didn’t fall back, and it looks like they listened to her demands and deleted the posts and comments about her. For his part, Carti shared a photo and video of him holding his son.

In This Story:

Popular

Jay Z Is Allegedly In Talks To Sell Tidal

From the Web

More on Vibe

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accepts the Icon Award onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Diddy Cancels Annual New Year’s Eve Party Due To COVID Concerns

Diddy’s annual New Year’s Eve party is officially canceled, and he doesn’t plan on changing his mind. The 51-year-old mogul announced the cancellation on Instagram on Monday (Dec. 28).

“This is to everyone, all of my friends & family…I’m not changing my mind,” he captioned the bulletin before adding, “See you all in 2021! Love you!”

The party was canceled in an effort to keep everyone “safe and healthy” as COVID numbers continue amid ongoing holiday travel and gatherings

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy)

Diddy is of course known for throwing epic celebrations. His NYE parties of years past have been attended by just about every big name in music and entertainment including Drake, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Rick Ross, Jimmy Iovine, Rick Rubin, Jermaine Dupri, LaVerne Cox, and The Weeknd.

Just because he’s canceling the NYE event doesn’t mean he hasn’t been partying a little bit. Last week, Diddy hosted a birthday dinner for his mother where he gifted her with a Bentley and a check for $1 million.

Continue Reading
Beyonce BET Awards 2020
Getty Images

Beyoncé’s Foundation Announces $5,000 Grants For Families Facing Eviction

Beyoncé and her Bey Good Foundation have continued efforts to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic by giving away $5,0000 grants to families facing eviction and foreclosures, the organization announced last week.

The giveaway is the second installment of the BeyGood Impact Fund, which has already given $10,000 grants to more than 250 Black-owned businesses. In April, Bey donated $6 million to aid in mental health services during the pandemic, and a portion of the proceeds from the “Savage” remix went to COVID-19 relief.

“Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most,” reads the announcement. “Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis. The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.

“This holiday season, while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions.”

Eligible participants must provide necessary documentation to the NAACP. Online applications begin on Jan. 7, 2021. Grants will be dispersed in late January to 100 chosen recipients. Round two of distribution will begin in February 2021.

Click here for more information.

Continue Reading
Jay-Z-Tidal-Fake-Streaming-Numbers-Beyonce-Kanye-West-Investigation
Getty Images

Jay Z Is Allegedly In Talks To Sell Tidal

TIDAL could be shopping around for a new owner.

Square Inc., the mobile payment app led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, might end up acquiring TIDAL, according to Bloomberg. Dorsey and Jay Z have reportedly discussed a possible sale, but it is unclear if the alleged negotiations will actually result in an acquisition.

The rumored sale may have something to do with why Jay put his discography back to Spotify for his  50th birthday last year.

Hov acquired TIDAL for $56 million from Norwegian company, Aspiro, in 2015. The subscription-based music streaming company has been touted as a better option for artists in that it offers higher royalties than competitors like Spotify and Apple Music.

The company has however been accused of not paying artists, and settled an $84 million class action lawsuit last year amid claims of “fraudulently” persuading customers to subscribe by claiming that Kanye West’s Life of Pablo album was an exclusive release.

Despite a star-studded 2015 launch event attended by West, Beyoncé, J. Cole, Usher, Rihanna, Madonna, Nicki Minaj and more, TIDAL has had a rocky few years — especially when it comes to corporate leadership. The company went through four CEO’s in two years, the most recent of which, Richard Sanders, was appointed to run TIDAL in 2017.

That year, Sprint purchased a 33% stake in TIDAL for $200 million.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

3d ago

Tessa Thompson And Nnamdi Asomugha On Black Male Vulnerability And Not Having To Choose In 'Sylvie's Love'

Music

1d ago

Saweetie Set To Perform At Dick Clark's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Movies & TV

5d ago

'Soul' Stars Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, And More Share Favorite Life Lessons From Pixar Film