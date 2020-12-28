Iggy Azalea Calls Truce After Exposing Playboi Carti For Cheating, Not Spending Time With Son

The exes share a 9-month-old son.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti appear to be back on good terms after the Aussie rapper put him on blast for cheating and missing their son’s first Christmas. Azalea aired out Carti’s business via social media after his heavily anticipated Whole Lotta Red album dropped on Christmas Day.

Azalea claims that Carti ditched family time to spend Christmas celebrating his album release along side the girl he allegedly cheated with.

“Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son,” she tweeted. “Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on [me with] my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas [anymore]? TRASH.”

She also claimed Carti was busy playing video games (with Lil Uzi Vert) on the day that she gave birth, and hasn’t signed his birth certificate. Azalea deleted her string of tweets blasting her son's father.

I’ve spoken to my bd and as fucked up as this shit’s been...

it was for the best because now shits aired out & gonna change for the better w my son.

That’s all I wanted. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 27, 2020

I hate to see the bad part of me have to come out at times because I’m really just a baby angel 🤷‍♀️😇 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 27, 2020

Carti, 24, and Azalea, 30, started dating in 2018 and split sometime this year. They welcomed their first child together this past March.

On Sunday (Dec. 27), Azalea threatened to release more damaging information about Carti if his team didn’t fall back, and it looks like they listened to her demands and deleted the posts and comments about her. For his part, Carti shared a photo and video of him holding his son.