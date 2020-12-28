Iggy Azalea Calls Truce After Exposing Playboi Carti For Cheating, Not Spending Time With Son

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Diddy’s annual New Year’s Eve party is officially canceled, and he doesn’t plan on changing his mind. The 51-year-old mogul announced the cancellation on Instagram on Monday (Dec. 28).
“This is to everyone, all of my friends & family…I’m not changing my mind,” he captioned the bulletin before adding, “See you all in 2021! Love you!”
The party was canceled in an effort to keep everyone “safe and healthy” as COVID numbers continue amid ongoing holiday travel and gatheringsView this post on Instagram
Diddy is of course known for throwing epic celebrations. His NYE parties of years past have been attended by just about every big name in music and entertainment including Drake, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Rick Ross, Jimmy Iovine, Rick Rubin, Jermaine Dupri, LaVerne Cox, and The Weeknd.
Just because he’s canceling the NYE event doesn’t mean he hasn’t been partying a little bit. Last week, Diddy hosted a birthday dinner for his mother where he gifted her with a Bentley and a check for $1 million.
Beyoncé and her Bey Good Foundation have continued efforts to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic by giving away $5,0000 grants to families facing eviction and foreclosures, the organization announced last week.
The giveaway is the second installment of the BeyGood Impact Fund, which has already given $10,000 grants to more than 250 Black-owned businesses. In April, Bey donated $6 million to aid in mental health services during the pandemic, and a portion of the proceeds from the “Savage” remix went to COVID-19 relief.
“Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most,” reads the announcement. “Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis. The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.
“This holiday season, while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions.”
Eligible participants must provide necessary documentation to the NAACP. Online applications begin on Jan. 7, 2021. Grants will be dispersed in late January to 100 chosen recipients. Round two of distribution will begin in February 2021.
TIDAL could be shopping around for a new owner.
Square Inc., the mobile payment app led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, might end up acquiring TIDAL, according to Bloomberg. Dorsey and Jay Z have reportedly discussed a possible sale, but it is unclear if the alleged negotiations will actually result in an acquisition.
The rumored sale may have something to do with why Jay put his discography back to Spotify for his 50th birthday last year.
Hov acquired TIDAL for $56 million from Norwegian company, Aspiro, in 2015. The subscription-based music streaming company has been touted as a better option for artists in that it offers higher royalties than competitors like Spotify and Apple Music.
The company has however been accused of not paying artists, and settled an $84 million class action lawsuit last year amid claims of “fraudulently” persuading customers to subscribe by claiming that Kanye West’s Life of Pablo album was an exclusive release.
Despite a star-studded 2015 launch event attended by West, Beyoncé, J. Cole, Usher, Rihanna, Madonna, Nicki Minaj and more, TIDAL has had a rocky few years — especially when it comes to corporate leadership. The company went through four CEO’s in two years, the most recent of which, Richard Sanders, was appointed to run TIDAL in 2017.
That year, Sprint purchased a 33% stake in TIDAL for $200 million.