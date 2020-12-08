Jeremih Thanks Doctors, Nurses For Saving His Life Following Hospital Release

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A nightclub in Ohio was cited for “egregious violations” and ordered to temporarily shut down after hosting a Trey Songz performance over the weekend that was attended by at least 500 people. Aftermath nightclub broke “every law and norm in place to protect against COVID” Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said on Monday (Dec. 7).
Klein successfully secured an immediate temporary shutdown in wake of the health code violations. His office has filed six violations against businesses for failing to comply with the pandemic restrictions, but none were as bad as the reported scene at Aftermath.
“I honestly thought that it was from 2019, that there was no way an establishment would act like that during a pandemic that threatens our entire community, with utter disregard for public health standards,” he said.
The Ohio Investigative Unit reportedly observed the dance floor, bar, stage and table sections packed with mostly-maskless patrons and zero regard for social distancing. The OIU witnessed club goers drinking alcohol from the same bottle and passing it around to different groups reports, NBC4 Columbus .
The event was billed as “Champagne Saturdays” presented by Songz. According to their Instagram account, Aftermath also held a comedy show on Dec. 3, and hosted Juvenile in November. The club will remain closed until additional order from the court, which is expected on Dec. 17.
“We understand how challenging these times are for our small businesses and the overwhelming majority are doing their best to keep employees and customers safe,” Klein said. “We are open to working with folks to make sure that they’re following the rules and keeping their businesses going.”
Teyana Taylor is feeling underappreciated. Taylor hinted a possibly retiring from music in an Instagram post thanking fans for her music Spotify end-of-the year numbers.
The “Bare Wit Me” singer wracked up over 167 million Spotify streams, from 15.2 million listeners, across 92 countries. “I ain’t gone [sic] front in times of feeling super [underappreciated] as [an] artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list [goes] on and on lol,” she wrote on Friday (Dec. 4).
Taylor added that she’s “retiring this chapter of my story” with the comfort of knowing that she’s walking away with “peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”
She went on to thank her day one supporters and new fans. “I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open.”
This isn’t the first time that Taylor has aired out her frustrations with the music industry. She put the Grammys on blast last month for snubbing female R&B singers, and previously spoke out about the mishandling of the rollout of her debut album, K.T.S.E.
Taylor’s last studio project, The Album, was released in June.
After catching backlash for tweeting a YouTube video questioning the ingredients of a COVID-19 vaccine, Letitia Wright went back to social media on Friday (Dec. 4) to explain her reasoning.
“My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intension of posting this video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else,” wrote the Black Panther star.
my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.
Nothing else.
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled 😂
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
The criticism started after Wright shared a video titled, COVID-19 Vaccine Should We Take It?, on Thursday (Dec. 3). As the post began circulating social media Wright tweeted, “If you don’t conform to popular opinions but ask questions and think for yourself…you get cancelled.”
Wright also liked a tweet reading “Cancel Black Panther 2 immediately,” and another tweet calling for her character to be recast.
Wright, 27, isn’t alone in being skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines. According to a Pew Research survey conducted in September, only 32% of Black Americans surveyed said that they would take the vaccine. Some of the distrust dates stems from the 1932 Tuskegee Experiment where hundreds of Black men were unknowingly infected with syphilis.
The U.K. is expected to become one of the first countries to get Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine. The region has received 800,000 doses and will begin mass vaccinations next week. A U.S. vaccine could be released by the end of December.