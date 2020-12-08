Jeremih Thanks Doctors, Nurses For Saving His Life Following Hospital Release

The Chicago singer will release a holiday album with Chance the Rapper this Friday.

After spending a month in the hospital battling coronavirus, Jeremih was released from a Chicago's Northwestern Memorial Hospital last Friday (Dec. 4). The singer released a statement thanking healthcare workers for saving his life.

"I will be forever grateful,” he said, per NBC News. “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.” The statement included a “special thanks” to Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy.

Jeremih was hospitalized shortly after falling ill at his mother’s house last month. His condition worsened rapidly and he was placed on a ventilator, and treated in the ICU at for several days.

50 Cent, Chance the Rapper and more of Jeremih’s music industry peers took to social media to ask the public for prayers.

As the 33-year-old singer continues his recovery process, fans will get a taste of a new installment of his Merry Christmas Lil Mama collaboration with Chance, who teased the release on Tuesday (Dec. 8) tweeting, “It’s FINALLY happening!!”

According to Variety, the latest release will include songs from the previous Merry Christmas Lil Mama franchise, plus two new songs, “The Return” and “Who’s to Say.”

In celebration of the holiday season and Jeremih’s hospital release, Chance debuted the music video for their track “Are U Live,” originally filmed in 2017.

The “special collection of songs” from Merry Christmas Little Mama will be available on all-streaming platforms for the first time ever, beginning Friday, Dec. 11. The album is described as a “gift to fans celebrating the Holidays and New Year.”